Phuket Covid-19: 5 new deaths and 4 new Sandbox infections

In the last 24 hours, the Phuket Sandbox uncovered 4 new infections and 5 people have died of Covid-19 in Phuket, bringing the total this week to 21 deaths. Today brought 225 new infections, and with 2,053 of the 2,418 hospital beds in Phuket full, hospital occupation rates have climbed once again to just under 85% after falling for the last 5 days.

The death toll stood at 20 as this month began, and has now reached 69, meaning that there have been nearly 2 and a half as many deaths this month as the combined total from April to the end of August. The past 7 days have had an average of 3 deaths per day.

Breakdowns of Phuket data from the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office report late last night, all collected since the start of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 3, are included below by the numbers.

TOTALS

TIME DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY DAILY Total new domestic daily cases 225 -3 WEEKLY Total new cases in a rolling tally of the last 7 days 1,653 -10 TOTAL Total Covid-19 cases in Phuket since April 3 (not including the demographics listed below) 9,950 +225 DEATHS Total number of deaths in Phuket from Covid-19 since April 3 69 +5

ANTIGEN TEST KITS

Today 82 people tested positive in Phuket for Covid-19 using an antigen test kit.

People test with ATKs when they are at risk, but the results are not considered 100% conclusive. If someone tests positive, they will undergo an RT-PCR test to confirm the result. The case will only be added to the official numbers after that RT-PCR test is returned positive. Those in Phuket with a positive result from an ATK are moved to a Covid-19 Care Centre for safety as they await the results of an RT-PCR test.

HOSPITALS & SUPERVISION

TOTAL HOSPITALISATIONS

DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY People currently under medical care or supervision for Covid-19 in Phuket 4,184 +104 Total number of people released from medical care 5,892 +103 People in Covid-19 Care Centres in Phuket 1,508 +170

HOSPITAL BEDS

DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY Total hospital beds in Phuket 2,418 +8 Occupied hospital beds 2,053 +95 Available hospital beds 365 -87 Hospital bed occupancy rate 84.90% +3.66%

CONDITION OF HOSPITALISED PATIENTS

DESIGNATION DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY RED PATIENTS severe Covid-19 infections 35 0 YELLOW PATIENTS moderate Covid-19 infections 347 0 GREEN PATIENTS mild Covid-19 symptoms 352 -35

ADDITIONAL COVID-19 INFECTIONS IN PHUKET

The official totals announced each day do not include several demographics:

105: Phuket Sandbox travellers who tested positive for Covid-19 sometime after landing in Phuket, unchanged from yesterday

42: Phuket natives infected in other provinces but moved for treatment under the “Bring Phuket People Home” programme, unchanged from yesterday

23: Travellers returning home from other countries and found to be infected, unchanged from yesterday

10: people in Phuket who were infected in other provinces, unchanged from yesterday

DAILY CASES THIS MONTH

COVID-19 INFECTIONS BY PHUKET REGION

Updates have not been including regional data for Covid-19 by Phuket district as frequently, so this is the latest information as of September 14. The data will be updated any time the PPHO releases more information.

Mueang Phuket Kathu Thalang Rassada – 1.966 cases (+38)

Phuket Town – 1,295 (+23) Talad Yai 865, (+15) Talad Neua 430 (+8)

Wichit – 720 (+13)

Koh Kaew – 440 (+18)

Chalong – 247 (+8)

Rawai – 244 (+4)

Karon – 67 (+1) Kathu – 348 (+3)

Patong – 273 (+6)

Kamala – 75 (+1) Srisoonthorn – 451 (+7)

Cherng Talay – 329 (+1)

Thepkrasattri – 295 (+6)

Pa Khlok – 142 (+8)

Mai Khao – 89 (+0)

Sakhu – 34 (+1)

