Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Phuket Covid-19: 5 new deaths and 4 new Sandbox infections

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Phuket saw 5 new deaths and 4 new Sandbox infections. (Flickr mst7022)

In the last 24 hours, the Phuket Sandbox uncovered 4 new infections and 5 people have died of Covid-19 in Phuket, bringing the total this week to 21 deaths. Today brought 225 new infections, and with 2,053 of the 2,418 hospital beds in Phuket full, hospital occupation rates have climbed once again to just under 85% after falling for the last 5 days.

The death toll stood at 20 as this month began, and has now reached 69, meaning that there have been nearly 2 and a half as many deaths this month as the combined total from April to the end of August. The past 7 days have had an average of 3 deaths per day.

Phuket Covid-19: 5 new deaths and 4 new Sandbox infections | News by Thaiger

Breakdowns of Phuket data from the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office report late last night, all collected since the start of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 3, are included below by the numbers.

TOTALS

TIME DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
DAILY Total new domestic daily cases 225 -3
WEEKLY Total new cases in a rolling tally of the last 7 days 1,653 -10
TOTAL Total Covid-19 cases in Phuket since April 3 (not including the demographics listed below) 9,950 +225
DEATHS Total number of deaths in Phuket from Covid-19 since April 3 69 +5

 

Phuket Covid-19: 5 new deaths and 4 new Sandbox infections | News by Thaiger

ANTIGEN TEST KITS

Today 82 people tested positive in Phuket for Covid-19 using an antigen test kit.

People test with ATKs when they are at risk, but the results are not considered 100% conclusive. If someone tests positive, they will undergo an RT-PCR test to confirm the result. The case will only be added to the official numbers after that RT-PCR test is returned positive. Those in Phuket with a positive result from an ATK are moved to a Covid-19 Care Centre for safety as they await the results of an RT-PCR test.

HOSPITALS & SUPERVISION

TOTAL HOSPITALISATIONS
DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
People currently under medical care or supervision for Covid-19 in Phuket 4,184 +104
Total number of people released from medical care 5,892 +103
People in Covid-19 Care Centres in Phuket 1,508 +170

 

Phuket Covid-19: 5 new deaths and 4 new Sandbox infections | News by Thaiger

HOSPITAL BEDS
DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
Total hospital beds in Phuket 2,418 +8
Occupied hospital beds 2,053 +95
Available hospital beds 365 -87
Hospital bed occupancy rate 84.90% +3.66%

 

Phuket Covid-19: 5 new deaths and 4 new Sandbox infections | News by Thaiger

 

CONDITION OF HOSPITALISED PATIENTS
DESIGNATION DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
RED PATIENTS severe Covid-19 infections 35 0
YELLOW PATIENTS moderate Covid-19 infections 347 0
GREEN PATIENTS mild Covid-19 symptoms 352 -35

 

Phuket Covid-19: 5 new deaths and 4 new Sandbox infections | News by Thaiger

ADDITIONAL COVID-19 INFECTIONS IN PHUKET

The official totals announced each day do not include several demographics:

  • 105: Phuket Sandbox travellers who tested positive for Covid-19 sometime after landing in Phuket, unchanged from yesterday
  • 42: Phuket natives infected in other provinces but moved for treatment under the “Bring Phuket People Home” programme, unchanged from yesterday
  • 23: Travellers returning home from other countries and found to be infected, unchanged from yesterday
  • 10: people in Phuket who were infected in other provinces, unchanged from yesterday

DAILY CASES THIS MONTH

Phuket Covid-19: 5 new deaths and 4 new Sandbox infections | News by Thaiger

COVID-19 INFECTIONS BY PHUKET REGION

Updates have not been including regional data for Covid-19 by Phuket district as frequently, so this is the latest information as of September 14. The data will be updated any time the PPHO releases more information.

Mueang Phuket Kathu Thalang
  • Rassada – 1.966 cases (+38)
  • Phuket Town – 1,295 (+23)
    • Talad Yai 865, (+15)
    • Talad Neua 430 (+8)
  • Wichit – 720 (+13)
  • Koh Kaew – 440 (+18)
  • Chalong – 247 (+8)
  • Rawai – 244 (+4)
  • Karon – 67 (+1)
  • Kathu – 348 (+3)
  • Patong – 273 (+6)
  • Kamala – 75 (+1)
  • Srisoonthorn – 451 (+7)
  • Cherng Talay – 329 (+1)
  • Thepkrasattri – 295 (+6)
  • Pa Khlok – 142 (+8)
  • Mai Khao – 89 (+0)
  • Sakhu – 34 (+1)

SOURCE: The Phuket News

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Griff1315
2021-09-25 16:51
Can anyone enlighten me? Are the Shatbox's testing positive for covid carrying it in from their home countries (I doubt that) or are they getting infected on the Super Safe paradise island of Phucket. (More likely).
image
Guevara
2021-09-25 17:07
14 minutes ago, Griff1315 said: Can anyone enlighten me? Are the Shatbox's testing positive for covid carrying it in from their home countries (I doubt that) or are they getting infected on the Super Safe paradise island of Phucket. (More…
image
Malc-Thai
2021-09-25 17:29
35 minutes ago, Griff1315 said: Can anyone enlighten me? Are the Shatbox's testing positive for covid carrying it in from their home countries (I doubt that) or are they getting infected on the Super Safe paradise island of Phucket. (More…
image
vvdb.fr
2021-09-25 17:40
still no figures per 100,000 inhabitants! how does Phuket compare to Bangkok?
image
Guest1
2021-09-25 18:41
56 minutes ago, vvdb.fr said: still no figures per 100,000 inhabitants! how does Phuket compare to Bangkok? Oh, good: Phuket 220+ for weeks, about 6-700k.people Bangkok 2200+ , ~9 Million registered, but about 12-13 Mio "expected" residents. Phuket has about…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Technology30 mins ago

Junk messages must now be blocked by Thai mobile carriers
Kanchanaburi2 hours ago

Abusive Kanchanaburi temple rehab centre ordered to close.
Phuket3 hours ago

Phuket begins new subdermal injection method for vaccines

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Bangkok4 hours ago

Police bust hotel party with ecstacy and ketamine, 59 arrested
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Phuket Covid-19: 5 new deaths and 4 new Sandbox infections
Thailand6 hours ago

Saturday Covid-19 Afternoon Update: full provincial totals
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket8 hours ago

Phuket man finds 30 million baht surprise on beach: “whale poop”
Malaysia9 hours ago

Transgender who fled to Thailand faces extradition to Malaysia
Coronavirus (Covid-19)11 hours ago

Saturday Covid-19 Update: 11,975 infections, 127 deaths
Thailand1 day ago

Thailand News Today | Nov 1 reopening proposed; arrest for “sexy” officer cosplay | September 24
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

Covid-19 UPDATE: Provincial totals, vaccinations and more
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

Contrary to Anutin, US says delivery of vaccines awaits Thailand
Thailand1 day ago

Sunsets, ‘Farangs’ and Boring Charisma | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 25
Thailand1 day ago

CCSA approves reopening delay, state of emergency extension
Thailand1 day ago

Video of feet on bread appears to be from India, not Thailand
Tourism4 days ago

Travel data to Thailand for 106 million people unprotected online
Economy5 days ago

Cuts to import duty on alcohol, cigars, part of plan to entice wealthy foreigners
Crime4 days ago

OnlyFans content creators arrested by Thai police on pornography charges
Thailand4 days ago

Party at luxury villa in Phuket raided, homeowner allegedly assaults police officer
Coronavirus Vaccines5 days ago

Doctors say cardiac arrest caused death of man given AstraZeneca booster shot
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 days ago

Covid-19: Detailed info on vaccinations, hospitalisations, and provinces
Thailand5 days ago

Around 20 people arrested at Koh Samui restaurant for drinking alcohol, gambling, playing pool
Bangkok5 days ago

Governor says Bangkok will only re-open when safe to do so
Thailand4 days ago

Bangkok re-opening Criteria, Thai Airways keeps Struggling | Good Morning Thailand | Episode 93
Phuket2 days ago

Police suddenly began raiding Patong bars selling alcohol
Thailand5 days ago

Morning Top Stories | No approved October re-opening, Phuket easing restrictions | September 20
Pattaya3 days ago

October Pattaya reopening on schedule according to mayor
Crime3 days ago

Ex-cop “Joe Ferrari,” other officers charged with violating discipline policy over suspect’s death
Phuket6 days ago

Phuket domestic travel rules need streamlining, officials discuss
Thailand4 days ago

Government warns that posting pornographic material is illegal following OnlyFans creator being questioned by police
Thailand2 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending