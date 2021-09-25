Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket Covid-19: 5 new deaths and 4 new Sandbox infections
In the last 24 hours, the Phuket Sandbox uncovered 4 new infections and 5 people have died of Covid-19 in Phuket, bringing the total this week to 21 deaths. Today brought 225 new infections, and with 2,053 of the 2,418 hospital beds in Phuket full, hospital occupation rates have climbed once again to just under 85% after falling for the last 5 days.
The death toll stood at 20 as this month began, and has now reached 69, meaning that there have been nearly 2 and a half as many deaths this month as the combined total from April to the end of August. The past 7 days have had an average of 3 deaths per day.
Breakdowns of Phuket data from the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office report late last night, all collected since the start of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 3, are included below by the numbers.
TOTALS
|TIME
|DESCRIPTION
|TODAY
|CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
|DAILY
|Total new domestic daily cases
|225
|-3
|WEEKLY
|Total new cases in a rolling tally of the last 7 days
|1,653
|-10
|TOTAL
|Total Covid-19 cases in Phuket since April 3 (not including the demographics listed below)
|9,950
|+225
|DEATHS
|Total number of deaths in Phuket from Covid-19 since April 3
|69
|+5
ANTIGEN TEST KITS
Today 82 people tested positive in Phuket for Covid-19 using an antigen test kit.
People test with ATKs when they are at risk, but the results are not considered 100% conclusive. If someone tests positive, they will undergo an RT-PCR test to confirm the result. The case will only be added to the official numbers after that RT-PCR test is returned positive. Those in Phuket with a positive result from an ATK are moved to a Covid-19 Care Centre for safety as they await the results of an RT-PCR test.
HOSPITALS & SUPERVISION
|TOTAL HOSPITALISATIONS
|DESCRIPTION
|TODAY
|CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
|People currently under medical care or supervision for Covid-19 in Phuket
|4,184
|+104
|Total number of people released from medical care
|5,892
|+103
|People in Covid-19 Care Centres in Phuket
|1,508
|+170
|HOSPITAL BEDS
|DESCRIPTION
|TODAY
|CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
|Total hospital beds in Phuket
|2,418
|+8
|Occupied hospital beds
|2,053
|+95
|Available hospital beds
|365
|-87
|Hospital bed occupancy rate
|84.90%
|+3.66%
|CONDITION OF HOSPITALISED PATIENTS
|DESIGNATION
|DESCRIPTION
|TODAY
|CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
|RED PATIENTS
|severe Covid-19 infections
|35
|0
|YELLOW PATIENTS
|moderate Covid-19 infections
|347
|0
|GREEN PATIENTS
|mild Covid-19 symptoms
|352
|-35
ADDITIONAL COVID-19 INFECTIONS IN PHUKET
The official totals announced each day do not include several demographics:
- 105: Phuket Sandbox travellers who tested positive for Covid-19 sometime after landing in Phuket, unchanged from yesterday
- 42: Phuket natives infected in other provinces but moved for treatment under the “Bring Phuket People Home” programme, unchanged from yesterday
- 23: Travellers returning home from other countries and found to be infected, unchanged from yesterday
- 10: people in Phuket who were infected in other provinces, unchanged from yesterday
DAILY CASES THIS MONTH
COVID-19 INFECTIONS BY PHUKET REGION
Updates have not been including regional data for Covid-19 by Phuket district as frequently, so this is the latest information as of September 14. The data will be updated any time the PPHO releases more information.
|Mueang Phuket
|Kathu
|Thalang
|
|
|
