Phuket

Phuket Covid-19: 1 new death, hospital occupancy rates fell

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Patong Beach, Phuket (via Flickr Tom Jutte)

With over 200 people being released from Covid-19 medical care in Phuket and 76 hospital beds freed up, the hospital occupancy rates fell to just over 82%, down from a peak around 90%. Today saw 239 new infections, a slight drop from yesterday, and one new death.

The death was of a 47 year old man who smoked. He had received 2 Sinovac vaccines and later tested positive using an antigen test kit, though it was not made clear if he later confirmed the infection with an RT-PCR test and was included in Covid-19 infection statistics.

Authorities have begun to crack down on bars, especially in Patong, saying they must curb sites that can spread Covid-19.

The death toll stood at 20 as this month began, and has now reached 61, meaning that there have been twice as many deaths this month as the combined total from April to the end of August.

Phuket Covid-19: 1 new death, hospital occupancy rates fell | News by Thaiger

Breakdowns of Phuket data from the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office report late last night, all collected since the start of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 3, are included below by the numbers.

TOTALS

TIME DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
DAILY Total new domestic daily cases 239 -15
WEEKLY Total new cases in a rolling tally of the last 7 days 1,671 -5
TOTAL Total Covid-19 cases in Phuket since April 3 (not including the demographics listed below) 9,497 +239
DEATHS Total number of deaths in Phuket from Covid-19 since April 3 61 +1

 

Phuket Covid-19: 1 new death, hospital occupancy rates fell | News by Thaiger

ANTIGEN TEST KITS

Today 35 people tested positive in Phuket for Covid-19 using an antigen test kit.

People test with ATKs when they are at risk, but the results are not considered 100% conclusive. If someone tests positive, they will undergo an RT-PCR test to confirm the result. The case will only be added to the official numbers after that RT-PCR test is returned positive. Those in Phuket with a positive result from an ATK are moved to a Covid-19 Care Centre for safety as they await the results of an RT-PCR test.

HOSPITALS & SUPERVISION

TOTAL HOSPITALISATIONS
DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
People currently under medical care or supervision for Covid-19 in Phuket 4,177 +31
Total number of people released from medical care 5,467 +207
People in Covid-19 Care Centres in Phuket 1,307 +18

 

Phuket Covid-19: 1 new death, hospital occupancy rates fell | News by Thaiger

HOSPITAL BEDS
DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
Total hospital beds in Phuket 2,254 0
Occupied hospital beds 1,857 -76
Available hospital beds 397 +76
Hospital bed occupancy rate 82.39% -3.37%

 

Phuket Covid-19: 1 new death, hospital occupancy rates fell | News by Thaiger

 

CONDITION OF HOSPITALISED PATIENTS
DESIGNATION DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
RED PATIENTS severe Covid-19 infections 35 0
YELLOW PATIENTS moderate Covid-19 infections 347 +6
GREEN PATIENTS mild Covid-19 symptoms 385 -4

 

Phuket Covid-19: 1 new death, hospital occupancy rates fell | News by Thaiger

ADDITIONAL COVID-19 INFECTIONS IN PHUKET

The official totals announced each day do not include several demographics:

  • 101: Phuket Sandbox travellers who tested positive for Covid-19 sometime after landing in Phuket, unchanged from yesterday
  • 42: Phuket natives infected in other provinces but moved for treatment under the “Bring Phuket People Home” programme, unchanged from yesterday
  • 23: Travellers returning home from other countries and found to be infected, unchanged from yesterday
  • 10: people in Phuket who were infected in other provinces, unchanged from yesterday

DAILY CASES THIS MONTH

Phuket Covid-19: 1 new death, hospital occupancy rates fell | News by Thaiger

COVID-19 INFECTIONS BY PHUKET REGION

Updates have not been including regional data for Covid-19 by Phuket district as frequently, so this is the latest information as of September 14. The data will be updated any time the PPHO releases more information.

Mueang Phuket Kathu Thalang
  • Rassada – 1.966 cases (+38)
  • Phuket Town – 1,295 (+23)
    • Talad Yai 865, (+15)
    • Talad Neua 430 (+8)
  • Wichit – 720 (+13)
  • Koh Kaew – 440 (+18)
  • Chalong – 247 (+8)
  • Rawai – 244 (+4)
  • Karon – 67 (+1)
  • Kathu – 348 (+3)
  • Patong – 273 (+6)
  • Kamala – 75 (+1)
  • Srisoonthorn – 451 (+7)
  • Cherng Talay – 329 (+1)
  • Thepkrasattri – 295 (+6)
  • Pa Khlok – 142 (+8)
  • Mai Khao – 89 (+0)
  • Sakhu – 34 (+1)

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

