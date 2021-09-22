Phuket Covid-19 passes 60 deaths, 100 Sandboxers, 9,000 total cases

Several milestones were passed in Phuket regarding Covid-19 in the past few days as the death toll hit 60 while Sandbox infections passed 100, daily infections were over 250, and the total number of Covid-19 infections since the beginning of the third wave passed 9,000. More than 5,000 people have been released from medical care or supervision though.

The past few days have been particularly deadly with 2 new deaths being reported today as well as 5 the day before. All 5 of those deaths were considered high risk due to age or medical conditions.

28 year old smoking man vaccinated with Sinovac, with heart disease and renal failure. 38 year old man vaccinated with Sinovac, with high blood pressure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. 66 year old unvaccinated woman with kidney disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure. 79 year old unvaccinated man with no known health issues. 82 year old woman in high-risk area with kidney disease, diabetes, gout, and high blood pressure. Vaccination status is unknown.

The death toll stood at 20 as this month began, meaning that there have been twice as many deaths this month as the combined total from April to the end of August.

Breakdowns of Phuket data from the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office report late last night, all collected since the start of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 3, are included below by the numbers.

TOTALS

TIME DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY DAILY Total new domestic daily cases 254 +17 WEEKLY Total new cases in a rolling tally of the last 7 days 1,676 +25 TOTAL Total Covid-19 cases in Phuket since April 3 (not including the demographics listed below) 9,258 +254 DEATHS Total number of deaths in Phuket from Covid-19 since April 3 60 +2

ANTIGEN TEST KITS

Today 93 people tested positive in Phuket for Covid-19 using an antigen test kit.

People test with ATKs when they are at risk, but the results are not considered 100% conclusive. If someone tests positive, they will undergo an RT-PCR test to confirm the result. The case will only be added to the official numbers after that RT-PCR test is returned positive. Those in Phuket with a positive result from an ATK are moved to a Covid-19 Care Centre for safety as they await the results of an RT-PCR test.

HOSPITALS & SUPERVISION

TOTAL HOSPITALISATIONS

DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY People currently under medical care or supervision for Covid-19 in Phuket 4,146 +72 Total number of people released from medical care 5,260 +182 People in Covid-19 Care Centres in Phuket 1,289 +20

HOSPITAL BEDS

DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY Total hospital beds in Phuket 2,254 0 Occupied hospital beds 1,933 0 Available hospital beds 321 0 Hospital bed occupancy rate 85.76% 0%

CONDITION OF HOSPITALISED PATIENTS

DESIGNATION DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY RED PATIENTS severe Covid-19 infections 35 0 YELLOW PATIENTS moderate Covid-19 infections 347 +6 GREEN PATIENTS mild Covid-19 symptoms 385 -4

ADDITIONAL COVID-19 INFECTIONS IN PHUKET

The official totals announced each day do not include several demographics:

101: Phuket Sandbox travellers who tested positive for Covid-19 sometime after landing in Phuket, unchanged from yesterday

42: Phuket natives infected in other provinces but moved for treatment under the “Bring Phuket People Home” programme, unchanged from yesterday

23: Travellers returning home from other countries and found to be infected, unchanged from yesterday

10: people in Phuket who were infected in other provinces, unchanged from yesterday

DAILY CASES THIS MONTH

COVID-19 INFECTIONS BY PHUKET REGION

Updates have not been including regional data for Covid-19 by Phuket district as frequently, so this is the latest information as of September 14. The data will be updated any time the PPHO releases more information.

Mueang Phuket Kathu Thalang Rassada – 1.966 cases (+38)

Phuket Town – 1,295 (+23) Talad Yai 865, (+15) Talad Neua 430 (+8)

Wichit – 720 (+13)

Koh Kaew – 440 (+18)

Chalong – 247 (+8)

Rawai – 244 (+4)

Karon – 67 (+1) Kathu – 348 (+3)

Patong – 273 (+6)

Kamala – 75 (+1) Srisoonthorn – 451 (+7)

Cherng Talay – 329 (+1)

Thepkrasattri – 295 (+6)

Pa Khlok – 142 (+8)

Mai Khao – 89 (+0)

Sakhu – 34 (+1)

SOURCE: The Phuket News

