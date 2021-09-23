Connect with us

360 Reviews

Top 8 bottled water in Thailand

Cita Catellya

Published

 on 

Because tap water in Thailand is not drinkable, bottled water is a big business. For some people, choosing the “best tasting” water is not a difficult thing. After all, water is water, and they all taste the same, right? Well, not really. While the difference between bottles is nuanced, most people tend to gravitate towards bottled water that they think tastes the best.

And even if you can’t tell the difference in flavour, you still need the best bottled water to keep you hydrated. Every bottled water comes from different sources and goes through different manufacturing processes, which means not all of them offer top-notch quality.

That’s why below, we’ve ranked eight of the best bottled water you can buy in Thailand, including a short description of how they taste. Of course, lists like these tend to be subjective, so you may disagree with our preferences, but hopefully, we can help you decide which one is right for you.

Which bottled water is the best?

Before we start our list here, let us remind you that water in single-use plastic bottles isn’t the best choice for the environment. We recommend using water filters or try ordering larger recyclable bottles. You can also treat or boil water from the tap to save money. But if bottled water is the only option for you, the following are the best choices in Thailand.

1. Aura

Owned by Tipco, Aura water comes from a natural cold spring in the Mae Rim District of Chiang Mai Province. Due to the low temperature of the natural cold spring, the water completely preserves beneficial nutrients without any sulfur contamination. With a pH level of 7.5, Aura supposedly helps reduce acidity and create balance within your body. It also contains a variety of minerals that are beneficial to your body.

Taste: Aura is sweet, with a slight mineral aftertaste. Smooth and refreshing, it has an incredibly high drinkability. In terms of taste, we think it’s the clear winner on this list.

Pricing: 11 Baht/500ml.

Bottled water

PHOTO: Aura from tipco.net

2. Mont Fleur

Sourced from a mineral-rich natural spring in the mountains of Phop Phra District, Tak Province, Mont Fleur contains a combination of 8 minerals – all of which are light and can be absorbed by the body immediately. This award-winning bottled water is certified by CARSO Mineral Research Institute in France and has won Belgium’s iTQi Superior Taste Awards for 3 years in a row.

Taste: Mount Fleur offers a silky smooth taste that will quench your thirst quickly. It tastes clean and neutral, with only a light sodium flavour.

Pricing: 12 Baht/500ml.

Bottled water

PHOTO: Mont Fleur.

3. Nestlé Pure Life

Pure Life is the most popular bottled water produced by the world’s biggest food and beverage company, Nestlé. Every drop of the water goes through a rigorous 12-step quality process. The water is collected from hygienic design deep wells, tested regularly, filtered to remove sediment, disinfected using ultraviolet, and went through many other treatment processes before being bottled and capped. Even after the long process, the water still retains some of the beneficial minerals from the natural source.

Taste: Crisp and clean tasting, with almost no trace of minerals at all. However, some people argue that it tastes too bland.

Pricing: 10 Baht/600ml.

Bottled water

PHOTO: Nestlé Pure Life from nestlepurelife.com

4. Sprinkle

Sprinkle is a premium quality drinking water with world-class quality control and certification. The water is taken from a natural resource and produced through a four-step process using highly advanced technology. Besides the purity Sprinkle water is known for its distinct design. In fact, it has won several awards for its packaging design, including the iF Design Award 2014.

Taste: The water is very soft and plain. You can’t taste any mineral in it. Still, it’s refreshing to drink as it glides down your throat easily.

Pricing: 7 Baht/550ml

Bottled water

PHOTO: Sprinkle from ifworlddesignguide.com

5. Purra

Purra is the first mineral water in Thailand to be certified by France’s Aquacert. Boasting a world-class manufacturing process, Purra offers 100% natural mineral water with silica, calcium, magnesium, and various vital vitamins. It also has a pH level of 8. It recently came out with newly designed contemporary labels, which make it look more modern and sophisticated.

Taste: There’s a bit of plastic hospital taste, but it has a lot of character. It’s a little sweet and earthy – not too bad at all.

Pricing: 12 Baht/750ml.

Top 8 bottled water in Thailand | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Purra from @feelsogood.purra

6. Chang

ThaiBev, which also makes Chang Beer, produces Chang drinking water as one of its non-alcoholic beverages. The water comes from Ayutthaya’s aquifers. Chang water also received a Monde Selection Gold Award in 2018.

Taste: The flavour is very subtle and earthy. It has a smooth, silky texture that makes it wonderfully easy to drink. However, some people also say that the mineral taste is too strong and that it’s “flat.”

Pricing: 10 Baht/460 ml.

Top 8 bottled water in Thailand | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Chang bottled water.

7. Crystal

Manufactured with meticulous care, it’s the first bottled water in Thailand to meet the NSF (National Sanitation Foundation) International standard. Additionally, it has received a Quality Award from the Thai Food and Drug Administration for three consecutive years.

Taste: Crystal tastes a little like tap water, with a metal-y aftertaste. However, it does have an attractive aroma, with a thin and smooth texture.

Pricing: 7 Baht/600ml.

Top 8 bottled water in Thailand | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Crystal

8. Singha

As the name suggests, Singha is another drinking water produced by a large beer manufacturer. Taken from clean natural water sources, the water is then purified through advanced technological processes to ensure that it’s clear and clean while still retaining beneficial minerals like magnesium, silica, and calcium. Moreover, Singha boasts an international standard quality and has been certified by NSF International, USA.

Taste: Stingha tastes thicker than other bottled water on this list. It’s strangely sweet as well, so if you’re not a fan of surgery water, this one might not be for you.

Pricing: 7 Baht/600ml.

Bottled water

PHOTO: Singha

Next time you’re thirsty (and you don’t have your reusable water bottle with you), why not try reaching for one of the best tasting bottled waters on this list?

Looking for street food recommendations in Thailand? Read our article on the top street foods in the Land of Smiles.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📈 Contact us to discuss advertising solutions.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
riclag
2021-09-23 11:57
My source isn’t on the list! Surely any bottled water company is better than drinking tap water ,in Thailand. I had a filtration system for years ,in the states,,using my refrigerator’s water line import. Had to change the filter every…
image
Bob20
2021-09-23 12:00
I pay a lot more for Chang and Singha and it isn't that clear and transparant either... 🥴
image
AdvocatusDiaboli
2021-09-23 12:04
36 minutes ago, Thaiger said: While the difference between bottles is nuanced, most people tend to gravitate towards bottled water that they think tastes the best. And at a premium being sold at Bars restaurants along Bangor road! https://thethaiger.com/news/phuket/police-suddenly-began-raiding-patong-bars-selling-alcohol
image
gummy
2021-09-23 12:04
2 minutes ago, Bob20 said: I pay a lot more for Chang and Singha and it isn't that clear and transparant either... 🥴 You must by the Thai politicians product 😂
Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and content writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand5 mins ago

Morning Top Stories | CCSA says Nov 1 Re-opening possible, Joe Ferrari update | September 23
Thailand27 mins ago

Good Morning Thailand | Is E-sports a real sport? Covid Visas, Joe Ferrari | Ep. 95
Guides28 mins ago

Best VPN services to use in Thailand
Sponsored19 hours ago

HOMA is now offering fully-serviced, affordable lifestyle apartments in Phuket Town.

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand29 mins ago

Lawyer and shaman duo demand police investigate Kanchanaburi temple rehab that allegedly tortured patients
360 Reviews38 mins ago

Top 8 bottled water in Thailand
Phuket49 mins ago

Phuket Covid-19: 1 new death, hospital occupancy rates fell
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Guides59 mins ago

The best caves in Thailand to explore
Best of1 hour ago

5 must-try drinks when you visit Thailand
Thailand2 hours ago

Police seize assets believed to be acquired through drug trade, assets valued at nearly 59 million baht
Coronavirus Vaccines2 hours ago

Thailand to receive 120,000 doses of AstraZeneca from Singapore on Saturday
Pattaya2 hours ago

Pattaya tourism focusing on Russian and Indian travellers
Guides2 hours ago

10 amazing animal sanctuaries in Thailand
Coronavirus Vaccines2 hours ago

Thai health minister says all target groups will be fully vaccinated by year end
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Amended communicable disease law includes powers to retain curfew, order lockdowns
Phuket3 hours ago

Police suddenly began raiding Patong bars selling alcohol
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14 | Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending