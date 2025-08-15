Phuket bar raid uncovers underage trafficking, three arrested

Yesterday, August 14, police raided a well-known bar in Phuket, arresting three individuals for allegedly trafficking underage girls and a transgender teenager. The suspects face serious charges of human trafficking.

Police Major General Songklod Krikkritaya, the commander of the Anti-Human Trafficking Division (AHTD), directed the operation.

The arrests took place at a bar located in Mueang district, Phuket province. The suspects, identified as 50 year old Niracha, 21 year old Pornchai, and 21 year old Somjai, were apprehended with evidence including 5,000 baht in cash and bar fine receipts of 500 baht each for two individuals referred to as Nok and Earn.

Authorities received reports that the establishment in Rawai subdistrict was engaging in the prostitution of girls under 18. Undercover agents conducted a sting operation, negotiating services with two 17 year olds for 2,500 baht each, with an additional 500 baht bar fine per person.

After the transaction, police moved in to arrest Niracha, the bar owner, Pornchai, her son, and Somjai, Pornchai’s partner, who managed the bar’s operations. The two girls and a 17 year old transgender individual were rescued and will undergo victim identification processes. They will be placed under the protection of the human trafficking victim welfare system.

During questioning, the suspects confessed to being aware of the sexual services offered by the underage girls. It was revealed that the 500 baht bar fine was essentially a service fee for the girls’ external engagements, with 100 baht returned to the girls once the bar fine was paid.

The suspects were initially charged with joint human trafficking and handed over to investigators at AHTD for further legal proceedings.

Similarly, in June, Bangrak police rescued two young girls aged 13 and 16 from a suspected child prostitution ring in Bangkok, arresting an 18 year old woman believed to be their pimp.

The suspect confessed to their involvement in trafficking the minors for commercial sex. They admitted to arranging the girls’ participation in prostitution and receiving a share of the proceeds.