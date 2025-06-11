Police rescue teens and arrest pimp in Bangkok hotel raid

Women nabbed for selling underage girls for sex

Police rescue teens and arrest pimp in Bangkok hotel raid
Bangrak police rescued two young girls aged 13 and 16 from a suspected child prostitution ring in Bangkok, arresting an 18 year old woman believed to be their pimp.

The raid uncovered a disturbing scheme involving the exploitation of minors for sexual services, sparking outrage across the city.

At 6am today, June 11, senior officers from the Metropolitan Police Bureau, led by Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, orchestrated a coordinated operation targeting a suspected trafficking network operating in the Suriyawong area.

The team included high-ranking officials and patrol units from Bang Rak Police Station, who swiftly moved to apprehend those involved.

The operation had begun earlier with an undercover sting at a restaurant on Surawong Road. At around 7.30pm yesterday, June 10, an undercover officer arranged to purchase sexual services and was led to a nearby hotel where two girls, 13 year old A and 16 year old B (pseudonyms), were waiting.

Both victims had been coerced into prostitution; A was found wearing a towel, visibly distressed, with torn condoms in a hotel room, indicating they were preparing to provide sexual services.

Police acted quickly, arresting two women—18 year old Sarotchini and 21 year old Lakkana— at a nearby restaurant called Happy Beer. No one from the eatery was involved in anything illegal regarding the incident.

During a routine search, officers found 12,000 baht in Sarotchini’s shoulder bag and 6,000 baht in Lakkana’s, with serial numbers matching the evidence collected during the sting.

Police rescue teens and arrest pimp in Bangkok hotel raid | News by Thaiger

Both suspects confessed to their involvement in trafficking the minors for commercial sex. They admitted to arranging the girls’ participation in prostitution and receiving a share of the proceeds.

The total fee for the minors was approximately 18,000 baht, with 4,000 baht allocated for each girl and an additional 4,000 baht as a procurement fee. Both young women had only recently turned 18, having celebrated their birthdays just a week before.

The police charged the suspects with human trafficking, seeking improper benefits from the sexual exploitation of minors and those over 15 but under 18.

The victims were taken to Bang Rak Police Station for official record-keeping, and the case was handed over to investigators for further legal proceedings, reported Matichon.

