Photo courtesy of Kora Resort Phuket Instagram

The “Pearl of Phuket” stole the show on Saturday night, dazzling the crowd and clinching a top-three finish at Miss Universe Thailand 2025.

The glamorous Miss Universe Thailand 2025 pageant lit up Bangkok on Saturday, August 23, with 23 year old Naruemol “Adele” Phimphakdee stealing the spotlight as she secured a coveted place in the top three. Representing Phuket, the Thai-Cambodian beauty stood tall, literally, at 183cm, and proud on the national stage.

“I expected to make it into the top three, and I did. It was like a dream. When I heard the word ‘Phuket’, I raised my hands to wai on stage. I was shocked and happy.

“I’m grateful for all the support from everyone, including the people of Phuket. There’s been no negative energy, which has allowed me to do my best.”

'Pearl of Phuket': Thai-Cambodian beauty dazzles in pageant | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of World of Beauty Pageants Facebook

Born in Buriram to a Thai father and a Cambodian mother, both rubber tappers, Adele’s journey to the stage was anything but conventional. A graduate in English from Buriram Rajabhat University, she worked as ground staff for Qatar Airways and ZIPAIR Tokyo before discovering pageantry through TikTok earlier this year.

Her first attempt saw her place as 2nd Runner-up at Miss Grand Phuket 2025, but it was her victory at Miss Universe Phuket 2025 that propelled her to the national competition, where she faced 76 other contestants. The crown ultimately went to Veena Praveenar Singh (Miss Universe Saraburi), while Praewwanit “Praew” Muangthong (Miss Universe Bangkok) claimed 1st Runner-up, according to The Phuket News.

'Pearl of Phuket': Thai-Cambodian beauty dazzles in pageant | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Pageant Avenue Facebook

Adele, nicknamed “Andaman’s shining pearl,” now plans to dedicate her time to supporting the Miss Universe Thailand organisation.

“Right now, I’d like the pageant to promote international competitions first, and work on my duties with MUT. Then, I’ll decide whether or not to compete again in the future.”

Her achievement adds another jewel to Phuket’s crown after Suchata “Opal” Chuangsri made history in June as the first Thai woman to win the Miss World title.

