A historic win: Opal becomes Thailand’s first Miss World

Thailand has made pageant history after 25 year old Suchata Chuangsri, known as Opal, was crowned Miss World 2025—the first Thai woman to win the global title in 74 years.

The 72nd Miss World grand finale was held on May 31 at the HITEX Convention Centre in Hyderabad, Telangana, India. The event featured 108 contestants from across the globe and concluded a month-long festival of cultural exchange and community-driven challenges.

Opal began her campaign with a strong performance, winning the Multimedia Challenge to enter the top 40. She progressed to the top 20, marking Thailand’s deepest run in the pageant since 2018, and later joined the final eight, alongside representatives from Brazil, Martinique, Ethiopia, Namibia, Poland, Ukraine, and the Philippines.

She also claimed the Continental Queen of Asia and Oceania title after a decisive Q&A round against the contestant from the Philippines, one of the favourites in the region. Her articulate final response helped secure her spot in the top four and ultimately the Miss World crown.

The title was passed on by Krystyna Pyszková of Czechia, Miss World 2024, in a glittering ceremony co-hosted by Miss World 2016 Stephanie del Valle and Indian presenter Sachiin Kumbhar. The evening also featured live performances by Bollywood stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Ishaan Khatter.

Ethiopia’s Hasset Dereje was named 1st runner-up, followed by Poland’s Maja Klajda and Martinique’s Aurélie Joachim.

The pageant highlighted advocacy and purpose-driven leadership, with contestants participating in initiatives across Telangana throughout the month. The Miss World Humanitarian Award was presented to actor Sonu Sood, and philanthropist Sudha Reddy was named Global Ambassador for Beauty With a Purpose.

In her first speech as Miss World, Opal said,

“This moment is not just a personal victory, it is a shared dream of every young girl who wants to be seen, heard, and create change. I am honoured to represent this legacy and use my time as Miss World to make a real difference.”

The event was streamed live on SonyLIV in India and broadcast globally on watchmissworld.com.