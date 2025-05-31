A historic win: Opal becomes Thailand’s first Miss World

Thailand claims crown after 74 years

Photo of Thaiger Thaiger52 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, June 1, 2025
111 1 minute read
A historic win: Opal becomes Thailand’s first Miss World
Suchata Chuangsri (Opal) crowned Miss World 2025

Thailand has made pageant history after 25 year old Suchata Chuangsri, known as Opal, was crowned Miss World 2025—the first Thai woman to win the global title in 74 years.

The 72nd Miss World grand finale was held on May 31 at the HITEX Convention Centre in Hyderabad, Telangana, India. The event featured 108 contestants from across the globe and concluded a month-long festival of cultural exchange and community-driven challenges.

Opal began her campaign with a strong performance, winning the Multimedia Challenge to enter the top 40. She progressed to the top 20, marking Thailand’s deepest run in the pageant since 2018, and later joined the final eight, alongside representatives from Brazil, Martinique, Ethiopia, Namibia, Poland, Ukraine, and the Philippines.

She also claimed the Continental Queen of Asia and Oceania title after a decisive Q&A round against the contestant from the Philippines, one of the favourites in the region. Her articulate final response helped secure her spot in the top four and ultimately the Miss World crown.

A historic win: Opal becomes Thailand’s first Miss World | News by Thaiger
Miss World 2025 Continental Winners

The title was passed on by Krystyna Pyszková of Czechia, Miss World 2024, in a glittering ceremony co-hosted by Miss World 2016 Stephanie del Valle and Indian presenter Sachiin Kumbhar. The evening also featured live performances by Bollywood stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Ishaan Khatter.

A historic win: Opal becomes Thailand’s first Miss World | News by Thaiger
Miss World Pageant lineup (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Ethiopia’s Hasset Dereje was named 1st runner-up, followed by Poland’s Maja Klajda and Martinique’s Aurélie Joachim.

The pageant highlighted advocacy and purpose-driven leadership, with contestants participating in initiatives across Telangana throughout the month. The Miss World Humanitarian Award was presented to actor Sonu Sood, and philanthropist Sudha Reddy was named Global Ambassador for Beauty With a Purpose.

In her first speech as Miss World, Opal said,

“This moment is not just a personal victory, it is a shared dream of every young girl who wants to be seen, heard, and create change. I am honoured to represent this legacy and use my time as Miss World to make a real difference.”

The event was streamed live on SonyLIV in India and broadcast globally on watchmissworld.com.

Latest Thailand News
Rawai restaurant owner fumes after tourist poos outside Phuket News

Rawai restaurant owner fumes after tourist poos outside

10 hours ago
Phuket immigration boss hits back at UK drug claims Phuket News

Phuket immigration boss hits back at UK drug claims

11 hours ago
Dugong baby boom? Rare sea creatures spotted off Krabi coast Krabi News

Dugong baby boom? Rare sea creatures spotted off Krabi coast

11 hours ago
Nestlé sues ex-partners over Nescafé trademark breach Business News

Nestlé sues ex-partners over Nescafé trademark breach

11 hours ago
Tiger selfie turns savage: Indian tourist mauled in Phuket (video) Phuket News

Tiger selfie turns savage: Indian tourist mauled in Phuket (video)

12 hours ago
Krungsri forecast for Thailand economic growth cut to 2.1% Business News

Krungsri forecast for Thailand economic growth cut to 2.1%

12 hours ago
Pita Limjaroenrat&#8217;s political return sparks hope for &#8216;Orange Camp&#8217; Thailand News

Pita Limjaroenrat’s political return sparks hope for ‘Orange Camp’

13 hours ago
Pattaya firm hits back at ‘grey Chinese’ money claims Pattaya News

Pattaya firm hits back at ‘grey Chinese’ money claims

14 hours ago
Activist demands court ruling over energy minister appointment Thailand News

Activist demands court ruling over energy minister appointment

14 hours ago
TCC flags legal red flags in 13 Bangkok high-rises Bangkok News

TCC flags legal red flags in 13 Bangkok high-rises

14 hours ago
Wanted Swiss expat dodges jail in shocking legal blunder Phuket News

Wanted Swiss expat dodges jail in shocking legal blunder

15 hours ago
People&#8217;s Party MP slams 26.5 billion baht budget for inequality Bangkok News

People’s Party MP slams 26.5 billion baht budget for inequality

15 hours ago
Paetongtarn rolls out 5 fixes to save Thai tourism Thailand News

Paetongtarn rolls out 5 fixes to save Thai tourism

16 hours ago
Thailand faces heavy deluge as rain batters 39 provinces Thailand News

Thailand faces heavy deluge as rain batters 39 provinces

16 hours ago
Air Cambodia relaunches Bangkok-Sihanoukville flights Thailand News

Air Cambodia relaunches Bangkok-Sihanoukville flights

1 day ago
Charity turns violent: homeless man punches food donor in Nakhon Sawan Thailand News

Charity turns violent: homeless man punches food donor in Nakhon Sawan

1 day ago
Phuket youths arrested for reckless beach gunfire (video) Phuket News

Phuket youths arrested for reckless beach gunfire (video)

1 day ago
Thai transwoman fatally stabbed for alleged sexual assault on teen Thailand News

Thai transwoman fatally stabbed for alleged sexual assault on teen

1 day ago
Bangkok&#8217;s Grand Palace shuts down for royal birthday Bangkok News

Bangkok’s Grand Palace shuts down for royal birthday

1 day ago
Thaksin holds firm as Pheu Thai plans Cabinet shake-up Bangkok News

Thaksin holds firm as Pheu Thai plans Cabinet shake-up

1 day ago
Thailand’s telecom giants clash amid spectrum auction concerns Business News

Thailand’s telecom giants clash amid spectrum auction concerns

1 day ago
Police&#8217;s son accused of brutally assaulting Thai actress surrenders Bangkok News

Police’s son accused of brutally assaulting Thai actress surrenders

1 day ago
Chinese arrested for molesting intern at Chiang Mai aquarium Chiang Mai News

Chinese arrested for molesting intern at Chiang Mai aquarium

1 day ago
Waterspout hits near Phuket and Phang Nga, officials warn tourists Phuket News

Waterspout hits near Phuket and Phang Nga, officials warn tourists

1 day ago
Missing Pattaya woman&#8217;s Dutch boyfriend says red-hair skull likely unrelated Thailand News

Missing Pattaya woman’s Dutch boyfriend says red-hair skull likely unrelated

1 day ago
Hot NewsNewsThailand NewsWorld News
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Thaiger52 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, June 1, 2025
111 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.

Related Articles

Thailand video news | British tourists targeted in Thai drug mule scam, Cambodia delays opening of Techo International Airport

Thailand video news | British tourists targeted in Thai drug mule scam, Cambodia delays opening of Techo International Airport

5 days ago
Thailand video news | Thai monsoon alert: 15 days of heavy rain &#038; flood risk, Vietnam moves to ban telegram

Thailand video news | Thai monsoon alert: 15 days of heavy rain & flood risk, Vietnam moves to ban telegram

6 days ago
Thailand video news | Thailand to enforce medical certification for cannabis use, Malaysia &#038; Thailand to upgrade cross-border power grid

Thailand video news | Thailand to enforce medical certification for cannabis use, Malaysia & Thailand to upgrade cross-border power grid

1 week ago
Thailand video news | Bangkok ranked among world’s top tourist scam hotspots, Cambodian PM asserts citizens enjoy full freedoms

Thailand video news | Bangkok ranked among world’s top tourist scam hotspots, Cambodian PM asserts citizens enjoy full freedoms

1 week ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x