Mövenpick Resort & Spa Karon Beach adopts a gibbon from Phuket’s Rehabilitation Centre
Mövenpick Resort & Spa Karon Beach Phuket continues its ongoing CSR efforts within Phuket’s community by recently adopting a gibbon from Phuket’s Gibbon Rehabilitation Centre.
On Saturday, August 11, the resort’s Green Team visited the Rehabilitation Centre to provide financial support to the foundation. During the visit, the team was introduced to Arya, a seven year old female gibbon born at the centre. Arya’s parents died when she was very young and could not have survived if not for the care of the volunteers and the other gibbons at the foundation.
Founded in 1992, the humble sanctuary located in Pak Lok has been taking care of gibbons ever since.
Through the adoption program, little Arya will be well taken care of for the next five years as donations cover the cost of food, medicines and any other needs she may have in the future.
This activity is in line with other CSR projects the resort has been working on, such as when 20 children from the SOS Children’s Village Phuket were invited to the resort to “be our guests” and spend a day on the resort grounds to have fun and discover different jobs related to hospitality.
More recently, the resort is working on its Kilo of Kindness global charity campaign, where guests and locals are invited to donate a kilo of school and food supplies that will be distributed to charities selected by participating resorts. Mövenpick Resort & Spa Karon Beach Phuket is working with SOS Children’s Village Phuket throughout this charity drive, which will be held from September 1-15 this year for the fourth consecutive year.
The new Blue Tree waterpark and entertainment precinct unveiled
Phuket’s tourism industry has received a major shot in the arm with the unveiling of the new Blue Tree Phuket – a US$40 million investment and multi-dimensional destination waterpark and entertainment complex set over 140 rai in Cherng Talay.
Positioning themselves as ‘Phuket’s premier family attraction’, Blue Tree is the island’s first international-standard, fully integrated waterpark and family entertainment complex.
The complex will feature a compelling mix of retail, destination dining, waterpark, beach club, and health and fitness with its star attraction at its centre – Blue Tree Lagoon – designed and built by world-leading US-based water attraction specialists Crystal Lagoons.
Opening early next year, Blue Tree is led by Michael Ayling, former Managing Director of Laguna Phuket.
“We are delighted to be announcing what we feel will be a key component in Phuket’s tourism future as we are confident Blue Tree will appeal to families looking for high quality entertainment,” said Michael.
The 10 rai (17,000 sqm) Blue Tree Lagoon, designed by world-renouned Crystal Lagoons, is the star attraction of Blue Tree Phuket.
“Phuket’s tourism market has changed considerably over the past ten years. We now see strong demand for inland attractions driven by Thai families, residents of the island and the growth of the independent-travelling international tourism market. All three markets have one thing in common: a need for high-quality, family-focused entertainment away from the beach. This is what we will deliver,” he said.
Blue Tree Phuket will offer a Water and Entertainment park, a four-storey vertical Beach Club, Fitness Zone, Kid’s Club and multiple retail spaces. In addition, 17 restaurants and food outlets will cater to all tastes and budgets, centred around the complex’s star attraction: Blue Tree Lagoon.
The 17,000-square-metre man-made lagoon has been designed by Crystal Lagoons, who most recently completed a mega inland lagoon project in the family attraction capital of the world, Florida. It is flanked by artificial beaches and offers an aquatic playground for family-friendly and adrenaline-driven activities such as a Slip N Fly, water slides, splash zone and even cliff jumping.
Michael Ayling
Aside from utilising state-of-the-art technology to maintain water clarity, Blue Tree Lagoon also boasts eco-friendly credentials. Powered by Crystal Lagoons’ sustainable technology, the lagoon uses up to 100 times fewer chemicals and 50 times less energy than conventional swimming pool systems.
The vertical Beach Club is open throughout the day and into the night.
Blue Tree has been in development for the past two years, from the master planning stages to partnership selections and management – with environmental sustainability a core component of the project’s DNA and fundamental to its promotion of an active and healthy lifestyle.
“Blue Tree has natural borders. These are thick, mature rubber plantations that surround the project and emphasise the lush tropical environment found throughout the grounds. The name itself is testament to our commitment – a green and blue oasis in the shape of a tree, with deep roots and strong connections to the destination, its heritage and its future,” said Michael.
“Phuket will always be known for its spectacular sea and sand, but there’s been a clear demand for inland entertainment alternatives for some time now and this will fit the bill, showcasing a lesser known side of Phuket but one that will appeal to both middle class Thai families and Amanpuri guests in one strategically located destination.”
Admission fees will be kept affordable with a pay-and-use concept, while full access to all activities will be priced lower than 1,000 baht.
Find out more about Blue Tree HERE.
Sea turtle has laid eggs on Nai Thon Beach after ten years
A sea turtle laid a clutch of eggs at Nai Thon Beach yesterday (August 19).
The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) reported that a one metre green turtle laid eggs on Nai Thon Beach in front of Trisara Hotel. Four more nests have also been found near but no eggs have been laid over the weekend.
The eggs haven’t been moved as officials want the eggs to be hatched in a natural environment, in their now time. The hotel has been asked to move beach chairs away from the area in order to allow the turtle come up onto the beach to lay more eggs. The hotel has also been asked not to spotlight the beach and avoid night activity on the beach. DMCR officials are taking care of the eggs on the beach and keeping in touch with the hotel.
DMCR information indicates that 2008 was the latest year that a turtle was found laying eggs on Nai Thon Beach. In 2008, hundreds of baby turtles were hatched on the beach from three nests.
PHOTOS: DMCR
Lights, camera, action – Soi Dog
Soi Dog Foundation has arranged a dog photo contest, ‘Snap for Stray’, which is open to both professional and amateur photographers with any kinds of digital camera – DSLR to mobile phone. The contest aims to reflect the beautiful perspective of stray dogs through the lens by letting the contestants choose their model dog from Soi Dog Foundation. The dogs attending the photo shoot are all chosen by Soi Dog staff, which are friendly and loveable (a nice change when compared to most photographic models)
The photos from the contest will be exhibited in September and will also be posted on social media in order to help the dogs find their forever home.
The ‘Snap for Stray’ event is on this Saturday, August 25 from 9.30 – midday at Soi Dog Foundation (Gill Dalley Sanctuary) in Mai Khao Sub-District, Thalang District.
A Thai social media influencer, the owner of Captain Quint’s family (https://www.facebook.com/CaptainQuintsFamily/?ref=br_rs) will be talking on the stage at the event to share his experience about stray dogs and tips on how he make his dogs popular with all his followers.
People who are interested can find out more information and register for the contest at https://volunteer.soidog.foundation/picturecontest/registeruk. The contestants can register their names, choose their favourite dogs and book for their photography schedule with Soi Dog staff at the registration table at the event.
Contestants have one week to take the photos and will have to submit their photos to [email protected] between September 9 – 14. The photos will be uploaded in the gallery name ‘Soi Dog Photo Contest’ in the Soi Dog Thai page มูลนิธิเพื่อสุนัขในซอย, ประเทศไทย (Soi Dog – in Thai).
The photos with highest number of likes will pass through to the final round and Soi Dog Foundation photographers will select the final 3 winners on September 20-21 . The winners will be announced on September 22.
The first prize winner will receive 10,000 baht cash with a gift voucher while the second and third winners will receive 5,000 and 3,000 baht cash prizes, respectively.
