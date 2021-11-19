CBRE recommends top 5 luxury condominiums in Phuket with fantastic locations

Luxury condominiums in Phuket are an appealing alternative to villas or houses because you can purchase them on freehold, which means that the condos are 100% in your name. It is just like owning a property in your own country. Luxury condos also typically feature their own private pools, as well as a broader range of onsite amenities and 24-hours security. On top of that, purchasing a luxury condo allows you to live the dream in some of the most beautiful surroundings on the island while having the security of ownership. We have compiled a list of the best 5 well-managed, ready-to-move-in condominiums for sale by CBRE Thailand.

Top 5 luxury condominiums in Phuket for sale by CBRE

1. Lotus Gardens

If you are looking for a nice and cosy yet luxurious stay, Lotus Gardens might just be your perfect place. Lotus Gardens is a modern and contemporary style condominium set in a private, calm, and convenient location, near to everything the island has to offer. This unit has 3 spacious bedrooms that come with en-suite contemporary bathrooms. Another great feature is the open-plan living room built with high ceilings making you feel cool throughout the day. On top of that, Lotus Gardens has a large balcony that overlooks a tropical setting where you can sit and enjoy a light meal and sip your favourite beverage. If you love cooking, great! The open-plan kitchen has ample space to cook, entertain guests or just gather around with your family.

Lotus Gardens is about 700 meters from the gorgeous Layan Beach. A stylish beach club, as well as a smattering of local restaurants and massage services, can be found on this beach. Walking or cycling along the gorgeous beach road will lead you to Bangtao Bay and the Laguna region, which provides a diverse choice of dining, shopping, and recreational opportunities. Phuket airport is also only 15 minutes away. This condominium may just tick all the boxes for those either searching for a vacation home, an investment, or a long-term residence.

Address: Layan, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand

For more information on Lotus Gardens: Click HERE

2. The Heights Phuket

The Heights Kata is perched atop a big hill, surrounded by lush forests. Living at The Heights is like having a little paradise of your own. You have the private plunge pool to yourself along with a big balcony offering a 180-degrees view of the stunning Kata beach and mountains. The condominium consists of 3 bedrooms with a bathtub in the master bedroom. Furthermore, it has a spacious living room, dining area and a fully-equipped European-style kitchen. The rooms are fully furnished, with all furnishings made of high-quality materials. You also won’t have to worry about finding parking because this unit has its own parking space. Furthermore, there is a security system that operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Apart from that, the condominium offers numerous amenities for you to enjoy such as a clubhouse, large pool, kid pool, sauna and fitness centre. It’s an ideal vacation home as well as a great investment opportunity because it’s so easy to rent out. The Heights Phuket is also close to numerous famous locations, including Kata Beach, Karon Beach, Nai Harn Beach, and Kata Noi Beach, which is only 1.6 km away. The Heights’ modern architecture and one-of-a-kind design blend seamlessly with the natural surroundings, making it one of Phuket’s most coveted and renowned projects to own.

Address: Kata, Karon, Muang District, Phuket 83100



For more information on The Heights Phuket: Click HERE

3. Mandala Condominium

With huge rooms, high ceilings, solid oak floors, and spacious outdoor decks, Manada is a Swedish-designed condominium that gives you the greatest comfort in terms of space. This luxury condominium is built to the highest standards using top quality materials throughout. Each unit has a private pool with a spacious outdoor deck to reflect an excellent quality of living. In 2010, Mandala was also awarded the best condominium development by Thailand Property Awards.

Bang Tao Beach, where you can relax and enjoy the peaceful seascape, is only 350 meters from the residence. Porto de Phuket, a shopping mall, Laguna Phuket Golf Club and some of the best restaurants on the island are also just minutes away. Mandala condominium is an ideal combination of a peaceful tropical getaway and a short gateway to all of the facilities available in Laguna.

Address: Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand

For more information on Mandala Condominium: Click HERE

4. Royal Phuket Marina

Imagine waking up in the morning to gorgeous views of yachts in a marina with distant views of mountains. This 4-bedroom penthouse is tucked away in a quiet location within the gated community of Royal Phuket Marina. The design is contemporary-Thai, timeless, and highly comfortable. It has a fully equipped European style kitchen, bedrooms with fully fitted en-suite bathrooms, a spacious open plan living/dining area with balcony, and a grand entrance lobby. The unit also features a rooftop deck with a private plunge pool and garden areas.

Living in this fully furnished apartment is like having a little world of your own. You have direct access to the swimming pool, fitness, restaurants, spa and tennis court, which will keep you entertained all day long. In addition, this property is in a fantastic location, with major hospitals, golf courses, a British International school, and other conveniences and attractions of Phuket all within a 10-minute drive.

Address: Koh Kaew, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000, Thailand

For more information on Royal Phuket Marina: Click HERE

5. Baan Mai Khao

If you are someone who enjoys a relaxing atmosphere while being close to nature, then Baan Mai Khao is the perfect option. Baan Mai Khao is a beachfront luxury condominium rising on the 70-meter picturesque Mai Khao beach. This 3-bedroom 263 sq.m. condo is fully furnished and adorned with tasteful furnishings and decor. High-quality materials are used in the furnishing of the apartment ensuring it is highly comfortable for you. The room also has direct access to the swimming pool!

Baan Mai Khao is nearby many 5-star hotels, Phuket International Airport, Blue Canyon Country Club, and is located on a peaceful and quiet beach. As one of Asia’s most popular resort destinations, Baan Mai Khao is suitable for both personal use and investment.

Address: Mai Khao, Thalang District, Phuket 83110

For more information on Baan Mai Khao: Click HERE

Given their outstanding views and location, utmost comfort, and first-class property management, it’s no wonder why these condominiums frequently rank among the finest. Furthermore, simply entering one of these rooms provides a sense of calmness and tranquillity. So, if you’re looking for peace and beauty in a wonderful environment, these 5 condominiums are the most ideal choices. You can also click HERE to see the best luxury villas in Phuket recommended by CBRE.