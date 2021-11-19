Sponsored
CBRE recommends top 5 luxury condominiums in Phuket with fantastic locations
Luxury condominiums in Phuket are an appealing alternative to villas or houses because you can purchase them on freehold, which means that the condos are 100% in your name. It is just like owning a property in your own country. Luxury condos also typically feature their own private pools, as well as a broader range of onsite amenities and 24-hours security. On top of that, purchasing a luxury condo allows you to live the dream in some of the most beautiful surroundings on the island while having the security of ownership. We have compiled a list of the best 5 well-managed, ready-to-move-in condominiums for sale by CBRE Thailand.
Top 5 luxury condominiums in Phuket for sale by CBRE
1. Lotus Gardens
If you are looking for a nice and cosy yet luxurious stay, Lotus Gardens might just be your perfect place. Lotus Gardens is a modern and contemporary style condominium set in a private, calm, and convenient location, near to everything the island has to offer. This unit has 3 spacious bedrooms that come with en-suite contemporary bathrooms. Another great feature is the open-plan living room built with high ceilings making you feel cool throughout the day. On top of that, Lotus Gardens has a large balcony that overlooks a tropical setting where you can sit and enjoy a light meal and sip your favourite beverage. If you love cooking, great! The open-plan kitchen has ample space to cook, entertain guests or just gather around with your family.
Lotus Gardens is about 700 meters from the gorgeous Layan Beach. A stylish beach club, as well as a smattering of local restaurants and massage services, can be found on this beach. Walking or cycling along the gorgeous beach road will lead you to Bangtao Bay and the Laguna region, which provides a diverse choice of dining, shopping, and recreational opportunities. Phuket airport is also only 15 minutes away. This condominium may just tick all the boxes for those either searching for a vacation home, an investment, or a long-term residence.
Address: Layan, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand
For more information on Lotus Gardens: Click HERE
2. The Heights Phuket
The Heights Kata is perched atop a big hill, surrounded by lush forests. Living at The Heights is like having a little paradise of your own. You have the private plunge pool to yourself along with a big balcony offering a 180-degrees view of the stunning Kata beach and mountains. The condominium consists of 3 bedrooms with a bathtub in the master bedroom. Furthermore, it has a spacious living room, dining area and a fully-equipped European-style kitchen. The rooms are fully furnished, with all furnishings made of high-quality materials. You also won’t have to worry about finding parking because this unit has its own parking space. Furthermore, there is a security system that operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Apart from that, the condominium offers numerous amenities for you to enjoy such as a clubhouse, large pool, kid pool, sauna and fitness centre. It’s an ideal vacation home as well as a great investment opportunity because it’s so easy to rent out. The Heights Phuket is also close to numerous famous locations, including Kata Beach, Karon Beach, Nai Harn Beach, and Kata Noi Beach, which is only 1.6 km away. The Heights’ modern architecture and one-of-a-kind design blend seamlessly with the natural surroundings, making it one of Phuket’s most coveted and renowned projects to own.
Address: Kata, Karon, Muang District, Phuket 83100
For more information on The Heights Phuket: Click HERE
3. Mandala Condominium
With huge rooms, high ceilings, solid oak floors, and spacious outdoor decks, Manada is a Swedish-designed condominium that gives you the greatest comfort in terms of space. This luxury condominium is built to the highest standards using top quality materials throughout. Each unit has a private pool with a spacious outdoor deck to reflect an excellent quality of living. In 2010, Mandala was also awarded the best condominium development by Thailand Property Awards.
Bang Tao Beach, where you can relax and enjoy the peaceful seascape, is only 350 meters from the residence. Porto de Phuket, a shopping mall, Laguna Phuket Golf Club and some of the best restaurants on the island are also just minutes away. Mandala condominium is an ideal combination of a peaceful tropical getaway and a short gateway to all of the facilities available in Laguna.
Address: Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand
For more information on Mandala Condominium: Click HERE
4. Royal Phuket Marina
Imagine waking up in the morning to gorgeous views of yachts in a marina with distant views of mountains. This 4-bedroom penthouse is tucked away in a quiet location within the gated community of Royal Phuket Marina. The design is contemporary-Thai, timeless, and highly comfortable. It has a fully equipped European style kitchen, bedrooms with fully fitted en-suite bathrooms, a spacious open plan living/dining area with balcony, and a grand entrance lobby. The unit also features a rooftop deck with a private plunge pool and garden areas.
Living in this fully furnished apartment is like having a little world of your own. You have direct access to the swimming pool, fitness, restaurants, spa and tennis court, which will keep you entertained all day long. In addition, this property is in a fantastic location, with major hospitals, golf courses, a British International school, and other conveniences and attractions of Phuket all within a 10-minute drive.
Address: Koh Kaew, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000, Thailand
For more information on Royal Phuket Marina: Click HERE
5. Baan Mai Khao
If you are someone who enjoys a relaxing atmosphere while being close to nature, then Baan Mai Khao is the perfect option. Baan Mai Khao is a beachfront luxury condominium rising on the 70-meter picturesque Mai Khao beach. This 3-bedroom 263 sq.m. condo is fully furnished and adorned with tasteful furnishings and decor. High-quality materials are used in the furnishing of the apartment ensuring it is highly comfortable for you. The room also has direct access to the swimming pool!
Baan Mai Khao is nearby many 5-star hotels, Phuket International Airport, Blue Canyon Country Club, and is located on a peaceful and quiet beach. As one of Asia’s most popular resort destinations, Baan Mai Khao is suitable for both personal use and investment.
Address: Mai Khao, Thalang District, Phuket 83110
For more information on Baan Mai Khao: Click HERE
Given their outstanding views and location, utmost comfort, and first-class property management, it’s no wonder why these condominiums frequently rank among the finest. Furthermore, simply entering one of these rooms provides a sense of calmness and tranquillity. So, if you’re looking for peace and beauty in a wonderful environment, these 5 condominiums are the most ideal choices. You can also click HERE to see the best luxury villas in Phuket recommended by CBRE.
Get more from The Thaiger
📈 Contact us to discuss advertising solutions.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai Foreign Minister reportedly admits to meeting with Myanmar’s military junta
Same sex marriage, Thai PM’s music video | Thaiger Bites | Ep.64
Phuket to emphasise safety over Loy Krathong
CBRE recommends top 5 luxury condominiums in Phuket with fantastic locations
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Today’s Loy Krathong breaks traditions, Thais encouraged to celebrate “virtually”
Thailand Top Stories | 65 mil Covid vaccines in 2022, Illegal crossing on border | November 19
Schools closed in north-east as shared transport blamed for Covid-19 outbreak
American businesses pledge continued investment in Thailand
Tourist areas struggle, Thai Air Asia in trouble | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Ep.135
New Covid-19 treatment from AstraZeneca could make “significant difference”
Thai and Cambodian police rescue 99 Thais from forced labour in Phnom Penh
ChulaCOV-19 vaccine enters a promising third phase of trials
Anti-doping agency bans Thailand from hosting international football tournaments
Mass lay-offs at Thai AirAsia as aviation sector continues to struggle
19 year old claims Sinovac vaccine caused his hair to fall out
Salt Bae parody in Vietnam lands beef noodle vendor in hot water
Phuket to get 3 new tourist attractions
Thitisan ‘Joe Ferrari’ and his officers now facing death penalty
Bars are closed in Bangkok… but not on Khao San Road
Thai PM warns bars, nightlife not to open, defends ongoing closure order
Protesters march to German embassy, present statement against monarchy
Will Thailand’s nightlife survive another 2 months of closure?
Reopening of bars and nightclubs pushed to mid-January 2022
Phuket post-Sandbox arrivals double, surge in domestic tourism
Health Ministry warns people to get vaccinated or face possible restrictions
Pattaya sees big tourism growth, but mostly domestic
Thailand’s Maya Bay set to reopen in January
Swiss man arrested on Koh Chang after going on the rampage while high on drugs
Alcohol restrictions to be eased further in Bangkok from tomorrow
Tourism in Thailand is slowly returning, still a long road ahead
Why wasn’t the Thai deputy PM allowed into Switzerland?
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai PM warns bars, nightlife not to open, defends ongoing closure order
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Health Ministry warns people to get vaccinated or face possible restrictions
- Krabi3 days ago
Thailand’s Maya Bay set to reopen in January
- Bangkok1 day ago
Emirates A380 to return to Bangkok Suvarnabhumi to meet increased demand
- Southeast Asia3 days ago
Vietnam gives green light to foreign tourists, limited destinations
- Cambodia2 days ago
Thai women, casino workers rescued from Cambodia after being held for ransom
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket’s Bangla Road inspected by national and local health officials
- Press Room2 days ago
Stunning new senior school opens at Shrewsbury, riverside – Thailand’s leading international school