AC unit blamed for fire scare at Karon hotel spa

A fire broke out last night at the Karon Phunaka Resort & Spa in Phuket, sending staff into emergency mode just before guests were due to arrive.

The blaze, which erupted in the spa lounge’s reception area, is believed to have been sparked by a faulty air conditioning unit. Police were alerted to the incident around 6.30pm yesterday, July 23, by the Karon Police Station radio centre.

Fortunately, by the time officers arrived on the scene, the fire had already been brought under control by quick-thinking staff.

Upon inspection, burn marks were found surrounding the AC unit and scorched sections of the adjacent wall.

While no injuries were reported and the fire didn’t spread to other parts of the hotel, the incident left behind a trail of smoke and singed plaster in what should have been a relaxing part of the resort.

The hotel’s Deputy Chief Engineer Phattharadet Sonkaew told investigators that the air conditioning unit had been turned on around 4.30pm to prepare the spa area for incoming guests.

“At about 5.10pm, smoke was seen billowing from the room. Our staff rushed in and discovered the fire. Thankfully, they managed to put it out before it could spread.”

Initial assessments suggest the cause of the fire was an electrical short circuit within the AC system, a scenario not uncommon in older or heavily used units during peak summer months.

Local police confirmed that a full investigation is underway to verify the cause and to determine whether further safety protocols or inspections are required, reported The Phuket News.

“We’re grateful no one was hurt and the fire didn’t escalate,” said a police spokesperson. “But we will be checking whether the hotel complied with fire safety standards.”

The incident serves as a cautionary tale for hotels and hospitality venues across the island as tourism ramps back up.

With increased guest volumes and high temperatures placing pressure on electrical systems, police are urging property owners to double-check wiring and equipment maintenance.