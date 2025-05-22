Body of foreign man found floating near Nui Beach, Phuket

The body of a tattooed foreign man has been found floating in the sea off Phuket’s Nui Beach, marking yet another tragic case of tourists meeting their end in the island’s waters.

Karon Police were alerted to the grim discovery at around 3.20pm yesterday, May 21, after beachgoers spotted a body drifting offshore. Lifeguards responded quickly, using a speedboat to bring the dead man back to land.

According to police, the man was found wearing only a pair of black underwear. He had visible tattoos on his right arm and leg but no documents or identification were recovered.

A forensic doctor from Vachira Phuket Hospital and the provincial forensic team carried out a preliminary examination at the scene, confirming there were no visible wounds or signs of struggle. Officials estimate the man had been dead for around three days before he was discovered.

The body was transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a full autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, reported The Phuket News.

“We are checking missing persons reports with hotels and other police stations across the island to help identify the man,” a Karon Police officer said. “At this stage, we have not ruled out any possibilities.”

The incident comes amid a worrying string of drowning-related deaths involving foreigners in Phuket.

Two weeks ago, a 36 year old Polish tourist tragically drowned during a solo swim at Kamala Beach on May 8. Lifeguards found him unresponsive near Kamala Shrine and performed CPR, but he was later pronounced dead at Patong Hospital. His identity is being withheld pending notification of his family.

In another incident in the same month, a 22 year old Australian tourist lost his life off the coast of Phuket’s Racha Island on May 6, after reportedly entering the water while intoxicated.

The incident occurred around 2.28pm, prompting an alert to the Phuket Tourist Assistance Centre from the owner of the Marinda 2 tour boat. The man was briefly revived with CPR but was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Officials continue to urge visitors to take beach safety seriously, particularly during the southwest monsoon season, when currents can be treacherous.

The investigation into the identity and cause of death of the man found off Nui Beach remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Karon Police immediately.