Karon criminal arrested for allegedly stealing 18,000 baht

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Miika Mehtälä/Flickr

Yesterday, a man was arrested in Karon, Phuket for allegedly stealing 18,000 baht from an American.

The 42 year old unnamed Thai man allegedly stole 18,000 baht out of 39 year old James Anthony Melwesti’s villa. James had contacted Karon police to report he was 18,000 baht lighter.

Thai media says that police checked CCTV and saw a man had snuck into the villa 15 minutes before 3 am. By 3, the man was shown leaving the premises via motorbike.

Police checked different CCTV and determined the escape route the man had chosen. Using this information, police hunted the alleged criminal down and caught him at his house.

Police say the clothes at the man’s residence matched the outfit of the man on the CCTV footage. The motorbike was a match, too.

He was then hauled off to the Karon Police Station, charged with theft and using a vehicle to flee.

However, the money was not recovered. The man says it was already spent on debts he had. The man also said that he is in between jobs and is struggling financially.

Police add they couldn’t determine if James lives in Phuket or is a tourist. They did not clarify what bearing it had on the case.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Karon criminal arrested for allegedly stealing 18,000 baht
Trending