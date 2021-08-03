Man goes missing off Freedom Beach, Phuket

Yesterday, a man went for a swim off of Freedom Beach in Phuket and was carried away by a strong current. He was last seen early in the afternoon.

Boonyarit Inthakarn from the Patong Police arrived at the beach just after 2 pm.

21 year old Thanakit Srisuwanwichian, told police he, and his then non-missing friend, were swimming off Freedom beach when they felt themselves being pulled far from the safety of the beach. Thanakit says he was able to swim back to the beach with the assistance of a beach vendor, Supakit Thongplang. Akkarapol, however, was unable to reach the beach.

Rescue workers from Patong and Karon took jet skis out on the water to look for the missing man. They were unable to find him.

As of this writing, Akkarapol remains missing.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on