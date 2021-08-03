Connect with us

Phuket

Man goes missing off Freedom Beach, Phuket

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Loveleen De/Flickr

Yesterday, a man went for a swim off of Freedom Beach in Phuket and was carried away by a strong current. He was last seen early in the afternoon.

Boonyarit Inthakarn from the Patong Police arrived at the beach just after 2 pm.

21 year old Thanakit Srisuwanwichian, told police he, and his then non-missing friend, were swimming off Freedom beach when they felt themselves being pulled far from the safety of the beach. Thanakit says he was able to swim back to the beach with the assistance of a beach vendor, Supakit Thongplang. Akkarapol, however, was unable to reach the beach.

Rescue workers from Patong and Karon took jet skis out on the water to look for the missing man. They were unable to find him.

As of this writing, Akkarapol remains missing.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Phuket24 seconds ago

Man goes missing off Freedom Beach, Phuket
Phuket30 seconds ago

Phuket tourism sector calls for island to be “green-listed” for foreign tourists – VIDEO
Guides12 mins ago

Phuket’s best day trips and tours

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Business21 mins ago

What is so important about the Sandbox?

Tourism23 mins ago

Thailand’s foreign tourist numbers expected to plummet during 2021
Central Thailand50 mins ago

Nurse dies of Covid-19 a week after receiving first dose of Sinovac
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 18,901 new cases and 147 deaths
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Government says ongoing vaccination and obeying the rules will drive infections down
Insurgency13 hours ago

Suspected insurgent wanted for murder killed by forces in Pattani
Thailand16 hours ago

Phang Nga reopening and “Phuket Sandbox” island hop extensions postponed
Best of16 hours ago

Bangkok’s 5 best SHA Plus Certified hotels
Best of17 hours ago

Top 5 steakhouses in Phuket
Thailand17 hours ago

Bangkok Train Market official says they will reopen
Thailand17 hours ago

August vaccination plan: 80% of Bangkok residents; open to general public, expats
Thailand17 hours ago

300 beds added to Phuket’s second field hospital
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending