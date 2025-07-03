Karon love triangle turns deadly: 2 men stabbed in brawl

A fatal knife fight between two Myanmar nationals has left both men dead after a violent confrontation over a suspected love affair in Karon.

The brutal clash, which took place near the entrance of a hotel staff dormitory, shocked the local community.

Police were called to the scene at approximately 10.45pm yesterday, July 2, where they found the two men, both covered in blood and suffering from serious stab wounds.

Despite rushed attempts to save them, one of the men, identified as Paeng Htet Naing, was pronounced dead at Chalong Hospital shortly after arrival. The second man, Ye Min Tun, was placed on a ventilator but tragically succumbed to his injuries around 3am today.

The violence erupted over a personal dispute, with witnesses revealing that the two men had arranged to meet and discuss their involvement with the same woman. What was meant to be a calm conversation quickly escalated into a savage knife fight.

Ei Ei Moe, a witness to the altercation, explained that Htet Bhome Hlaing, Paeng Htet Naing’s younger brother, had attempted to intervene and suffered a foot injury during the struggle. He is currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital and will be questioned by police once his condition improves.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wivat Chamnankit, the Chief of Investigation at Karon Police Station, confirmed that the men were armed with a long, sharp knife during the altercation. Emergency responders arrived to find the two men lying in pools of blood, reported The Phuket News.

“This was a tragic case of personal conflict that turned deadly,” said Pol. Lt. Col. Wivat. “Our preliminary understanding is that the dispute stemmed from a love affair.”

The scene remained sombre as investigators continued to collect evidence. When reporters visited the site this morning, traces of blood were still visible on the ground. Relatives of the deceased had gathered at the location to pay their respects, offering food, water, and incense.

As police continue their investigation, they are speaking with additional witnesses and gathering more statements to bring clarity to this tragic incident.