Karon love triangle turns deadly: 2 men stabbed in brawl

Violence erupted over a personal dispute about the same woman

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 3, 2025
59 1 minute read
Karon love triangle turns deadly: 2 men stabbed in brawl
Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

A fatal knife fight between two Myanmar nationals has left both men dead after a violent confrontation over a suspected love affair in Karon.

The brutal clash, which took place near the entrance of a hotel staff dormitory, shocked the local community.

Police were called to the scene at approximately 10.45pm yesterday, July 2, where they found the two men, both covered in blood and suffering from serious stab wounds.

Despite rushed attempts to save them, one of the men, identified as Paeng Htet Naing, was pronounced dead at Chalong Hospital shortly after arrival. The second man, Ye Min Tun, was placed on a ventilator but tragically succumbed to his injuries around 3am today.

The violence erupted over a personal dispute, with witnesses revealing that the two men had arranged to meet and discuss their involvement with the same woman. What was meant to be a calm conversation quickly escalated into a savage knife fight.

Ei Ei Moe, a witness to the altercation, explained that Htet Bhome Hlaing, Paeng Htet Naing’s younger brother, had attempted to intervene and suffered a foot injury during the struggle. He is currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital and will be questioned by police once his condition improves.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wivat Chamnankit, the Chief of Investigation at Karon Police Station, confirmed that the men were armed with a long, sharp knife during the altercation. Emergency responders arrived to find the two men lying in pools of blood, reported The Phuket News.

Related Articles

“This was a tragic case of personal conflict that turned deadly,” said Pol. Lt. Col. Wivat. “Our preliminary understanding is that the dispute stemmed from a love affair.”

The scene remained sombre as investigators continued to collect evidence. When reporters visited the site this morning, traces of blood were still visible on the ground. Relatives of the deceased had gathered at the location to pay their respects, offering food, water, and incense.

As police continue their investigation, they are speaking with additional witnesses and gathering more statements to bring clarity to this tragic incident.

Latest Thailand News
Thai cannabis dispensaries must become medical clinics to stay legal Cannabis News

Thai cannabis dispensaries must become medical clinics to stay legal

5 seconds ago
Karon love triangle turns deadly: 2 men stabbed in brawl Phuket News

Karon love triangle turns deadly: 2 men stabbed in brawl

4 minutes ago
Driver crashes into pole on Bang Kruai-Sai Noi Road Road deaths

Driver crashes into pole on Bang Kruai-Sai Noi Road

12 minutes ago
Cha-am bypass opens key intersection as part of major expansion Hua Hin News

Cha-am bypass opens key intersection as part of major expansion

17 minutes ago
Trang police arrest more suspects in 200,000 baht murder case Crime News

Trang police arrest more suspects in 200,000 baht murder case

25 minutes ago
Sinkhole shocker: Road caves in on Jomtien road Pattaya News

Sinkhole shocker: Road caves in on Jomtien road

34 minutes ago
Thai man attacks friend’s wife’s lover after catching them in bed Thailand News

Thai man attacks friend’s wife’s lover after catching them in bed

43 minutes ago
Thai man rides naked with dildos strapped to bike in Chiang Mai Chiang Mai News

Thai man rides naked with dildos strapped to bike in Chiang Mai

52 minutes ago
Pattaya locals capture man pretending to be drunk after theft Pattaya News

Pattaya locals capture man pretending to be drunk after theft

1 hour ago
South Thailand lends backdrop to latest &#8216;Jurassic World&#8217; blockbuster Thailand News

South Thailand lends backdrop to latest ‘Jurassic World’ blockbuster

1 hour ago
Teenage mother returns for baby abandoned at temple, fearing imprisonment Thailand News

Teenage mother returns for baby abandoned at temple, fearing imprisonment

1 hour ago
Phang Nga James Bond museum shuts after one day, wastes 40m baht Thailand News

Phang Nga James Bond museum shuts after one day, wastes 40m baht

2 hours ago
Police bust counterfeit vehicle tax ring in Ratchada car rental Crime News

Police bust counterfeit vehicle tax ring in Ratchada car rental

2 hours ago
Fast lane success: South Thailand road project ahead of schedule Thailand News

Fast lane success: South Thailand road project ahead of schedule

2 hours ago
Police bust Buriram gambling networks handling 1.8 million baht monthly Crime News

Police bust Buriram gambling networks handling 1.8 million baht monthly

2 hours ago
Nonthaburi taxi driver dumps schoolgirls and grabs double fare Thailand News

Nonthaburi taxi driver dumps schoolgirls and grabs double fare

2 hours ago
Woman arrested in Buriram for illegal loan scheme Crime News

Woman arrested in Buriram for illegal loan scheme

2 hours ago
4 of 7 suspects arrested for 3.4 million baht robbery in Bangkok car park Bangkok News

4 of 7 suspects arrested for 3.4 million baht robbery in Bangkok car park

2 hours ago
Viet’s all, folks: Thailand left in digital ID dust by Vietnam Thailand News

Viet’s all, folks: Thailand left in digital ID dust by Vietnam

3 hours ago
7 Phuket cannabis shops shut down in crackdown blitz Phuket News

7 Phuket cannabis shops shut down in crackdown blitz

3 hours ago
Man found dead at Nakhon Ratchasima school prompts closure Thailand News

Man found dead at Nakhon Ratchasima school prompts closure

3 hours ago
Shafted again! Pattaya elevator traps Burmese man Pattaya News

Shafted again! Pattaya elevator traps Burmese man

3 hours ago
Outgoing minister Phumtham approves submarine deal before exit Thailand News

Outgoing minister Phumtham approves submarine deal before exit

3 hours ago
Thai abbot denies staging 23 million baht theft at Bangkok temple Bangkok News

Thai abbot denies staging 23 million baht theft at Bangkok temple

4 hours ago
Serious accident on Chalong Rat Expressway leaves two injured Bangkok News

Serious accident on Chalong Rat Expressway leaves two injured

4 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 3, 2025
59 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x