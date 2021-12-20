Hallelujah, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli confirmed to perform at Phuket Countdown party

After the mix-up over whether Blackpink’s Thai-born star had confirmed to perform, Thai officials now say that – for sure – the famous Italian tenor, Andrea Bocelli, will perform at Phuket’s New Year countdown at Saphan Hin public park.

With funds from the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the private sector, a 63-year old multi-instrumentalist will be the leading artist of the event, followed by famous local artists from the 1990s who will also perform during the event, according to Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.

The minister continued that TAT is also planning countdown activities in Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Rayong, aside from Phuket, with a budget of roughly 150 million baht after the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration allowed New Year countdown festivities to take place.

Attendees must provide a negative Covid-19 test result and proof that they are fully vaccinated before entering the events, with a negative test from an antigen test kit no more than 72 hours old.

Phiphat said the ministry is prepared to present a new phase of the “We Travel Together” hotel subsidy scheme to the cabinet this week, including at least 2 million room nights. He also mentioned that the “Tour Teaw Thai” scheme would be extended until the end of April.

Given the lukewarm response to the tour subsidy from local tourists, Phiphat said the National Economic and Social Development Council will consider the possibility of returning the leftover budget to the government and instead seek additional support for the more popular “We Travel Together” scheme.

According to Phiphat, if such a financial allocation is achievable, the project might provide 3 million room nights for local tourists. Last Monday, the third phase of the “We Travel Together” plan concluded with 636,918 local travellers using privileges at 4,321 hotels around the country, generating a total of 7 billion baht.

