Connect with us

Phuket

Hallelujah, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli confirmed to perform at Phuket Countdown party

Avatar

Published

 on 

Andrea Bocelli | Photo via Wikipedia

After the mix-up over whether Blackpink’s Thai-born star had confirmed to perform, Thai officials now say that – for sure – the famous Italian tenor, Andrea Bocelli, will perform at Phuket’s New Year countdown at Saphan Hin public park.

With funds from the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the private sector, a 63-year old multi-instrumentalist will be the leading artist of the event, followed by famous local artists from the 1990s who will also perform during the event, according to Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.

The minister continued that TAT is also planning countdown activities in Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Rayong, aside from Phuket, with a budget of roughly 150 million baht after the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration allowed New Year countdown festivities to take place.

Attendees must provide a negative Covid-19 test result and proof that they are fully vaccinated before entering the events, with a negative test from an antigen test kit no more than 72 hours old.

Phiphat said the ministry is prepared to present a new phase of the “We Travel Together” hotel subsidy scheme to the cabinet this week, including at least 2 million room nights. He also mentioned that the “Tour Teaw Thai” scheme would be extended until the end of April.

Given the lukewarm response to the tour subsidy from local tourists, Phiphat said the National Economic and Social Development Council will consider the possibility of returning the leftover budget to the government and instead seek additional support for the more popular “We Travel Together” scheme.

According to Phiphat, if such a financial allocation is achievable, the project might provide 3 million room nights for local tourists. Last Monday, the third phase of the “We Travel Together” plan concluded with 636,918 local travellers using privileges at 4,321 hotels around the country, generating a total of 7 billion baht.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Greeneyes
2021-12-20 11:44
I am so ignorant and uninformed, I thought Bocelli was the latest covid variant. 🤔 Doh
image
HolyCowCm
2021-12-20 12:02
Waste of money.
image
Prosaap
2021-12-20 12:03
TAT ofer him so much so they not lose face he can not say no
image
King Cotton
2021-12-20 12:10
3 minutes ago, HolyCowCm said: Waste of money. Utterly . . . but try telling TAT that, hopefully before they calculate the financial loss that this farce will have incurred . . . by next summer maybe, given the usual…
image
HolyCowCm
2021-12-20 12:23
10 minutes ago, King Cotton said: Utterly . . . but try telling TAT that, hopefully before they calculate the financial loss that this farce will have incurred . . . by next summer maybe, given the usual 6-months that…

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 mins ago

First local Omicron case, officials consider cancelling quarantine exemption Test & Go
Phuket54 mins ago

Hallelujah, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli confirmed to perform at Phuket Countdown party
China1 hour ago

Chinese tennis player says she never accused anyone of sexual assault
Sponsored3 days ago

What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
advertiseadvertise
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand News Update | Latest Omicron cases & situation in Thailand
Thailand1 hour ago

Long-distance bus passengers travelling for New Year’s asked to take an ATK test
Bangkok1 hour ago

Bangkok street food vendors welcome return of tourists to Khao San Road
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai government to consider cancelling Test & Go entry scheme – Health Minister
Video3 hours ago

Khao San Road comeback & Omicron the viral grinch | Good Morning Thailand
Weather3 hours ago

UPDATE: Philippine’s Typhoon Rai – death toll reaches 208
Northern Thailand5 hours ago

Soldier dies, another seriously injured, after plunging off cliff in northern Thailand
Malaysia5 hours ago

21,000 people rescued in Malaysia as torrential rain causes severe flooding
Crime9 hours ago

Majority believe convicted criminals shouldn’t get a Royal pardon
Thailand10 hours ago

Jane Seymour will tour Thailand to promote several causes
Myanmar14 hours ago

Karen refugees returning to Myanmar as fighting eases
Tourism17 hours ago

Southeast Asia sees only a trickle of international tourism
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending