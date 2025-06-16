Foreign man caught on viral video kissing Naga statue in Phuket

A foreign man went viral on Thai social media after locals witnessed him making a wish and kissing a Naga statue in Phuket. Photos and videos of the incident were widely shared online.

The Phuket Times Facebook page posted images and a video of the man today, June 16, with a caption reading, “Kissing a Naga statue. He’s so into this! Superstitious foreigner. #ForeignersInPhuket.”

In the video, the man is seen placing both hands on the statue’s head, gazing at it for a moment, making a wish, and then kissing the Naga’s head. Some netizens, however, believed he was not kissing the statue but merely whispering his wish close to the Naga’s ear.

Other users found the scene amusing and left humorous comments such as…

“Be careful! Naga can spew poison!”

“Yaba (methamphetamine) addict?”

“Just a normal greeting. Foreigners perform cheek kissing to say hello!”

“His wife in a past life might have been a Naga.”

One user shared that they had recently witnessed an Indian man sitting on a sacred Naga statue for photos in Krabi, a province in southern Thailand.

A Thai woman, claiming to be the owner of the Naga shrine in Soi Saen Sabai, Phuket, said she often encountered foreign visitors who were curious about the statues, many asked questions, touched, or hugged them. However, this was the first time she had seen someone kiss one.

She added that she had previously met the same man and claimed he suffered from mental health issues and frequently visited a nearby cannabis shop.

Despite this, she said she did not take the matter seriously, commenting that Phuket is a world-renowned tourist destination, attracting all kinds of people.

Nonetheless, she insisted her Naga statues were highly sacred and could grant wishes. She warned that those who disrespect them could face misfortune due to their supernatural powers.

The Naga is deeply revered in Thai culture. Locals commonly pray to Naga statues for good fortune, prosperity, career advancement, and success in life. Traditional offerings include nine incense sticks and flowers, accompanied by chants or mantras before making a wish.

However, Thai customs do not include kissing or physically touching the statue, as the foreign man had done.