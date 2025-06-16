Foreign man caught on viral video kissing Naga statue in Phuket

Locals split between superstition, disrespect, and comedy

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin4 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, June 16, 2025
57 1 minute read
Foreign man caught on viral video kissing Naga statue in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

A foreign man went viral on Thai social media after locals witnessed him making a wish and kissing a Naga statue in Phuket. Photos and videos of the incident were widely shared online.

The Phuket Times Facebook page posted images and a video of the man today, June 16, with a caption reading, “Kissing a Naga statue. He’s so into this! Superstitious foreigner. #ForeignersInPhuket.”

In the video, the man is seen placing both hands on the statue’s head, gazing at it for a moment, making a wish, and then kissing the Naga’s head. Some netizens, however, believed he was not kissing the statue but merely whispering his wish close to the Naga’s ear.

Other users found the scene amusing and left humorous comments such as…

“Be careful! Naga can spew poison!”

“Yaba (methamphetamine) addict?”

“Just a normal greeting. Foreigners perform cheek kissing to say hello!”

Related Articles

“His wife in a past life might have been a Naga.”

One user shared that they had recently witnessed an Indian man sitting on a sacred Naga statue for photos in Krabi, a province in southern Thailand.

Foreign man caught on viral video kissing Naga statue in Phuket | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

A Thai woman, claiming to be the owner of the Naga shrine in Soi Saen Sabai, Phuket, said she often encountered foreign visitors who were curious about the statues, many asked questions, touched, or hugged them. However, this was the first time she had seen someone kiss one.

She added that she had previously met the same man and claimed he suffered from mental health issues and frequently visited a nearby cannabis shop.

Foreign man caught on viral video kissing Naga statue in Phuket | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Despite this, she said she did not take the matter seriously, commenting that Phuket is a world-renowned tourist destination, attracting all kinds of people.

Nonetheless, she insisted her Naga statues were highly sacred and could grant wishes. She warned that those who disrespect them could face misfortune due to their supernatural powers.

Naga worship
Naga statues at Kwan Phayao Lake in northern Thailand | Photo by urf via Canva

The Naga is deeply revered in Thai culture. Locals commonly pray to Naga statues for good fortune, prosperity, career advancement, and success in life. Traditional offerings include nine incense sticks and flowers, accompanied by chants or mantras before making a wish.

However, Thai customs do not include kissing or physically touching the statue, as the foreign man had done.

Latest Thailand News
PM Paetongtarn hits back at Cambodian border ultimatum Thailand News

PM Paetongtarn hits back at Cambodian border ultimatum

17 seconds ago
Foreign man caught on viral video kissing Naga statue in Phuket Phuket News

Foreign man caught on viral video kissing Naga statue in Phuket

4 minutes ago
Labour Ministry cracks down on illegal expatriate employment Thailand News

Labour Ministry cracks down on illegal expatriate employment

26 minutes ago
Thai ice cream vendor arrested after shooting rival over selling spot Thailand News

Thai ice cream vendor arrested after shooting rival over selling spot

43 minutes ago
Chinese scam suspect caught red-handed at ATM in Pattaya Pattaya News

Chinese scam suspect caught red-handed at ATM in Pattaya

1 hour ago
Thailand and US to begin trade tariff talks Thailand News

Thailand and US to begin trade tariff talks

1 hour ago
Cheating couple caught by their spouses at Surin love hotel Thailand News

Cheating couple caught by their spouses at Surin love hotel

2 hours ago
Thai PM won&#8217;t dissolve House for political gain, says Anutin Thailand News

Thai PM won’t dissolve House for political gain, says Anutin

2 hours ago
King cobra devours snake in Thai plantation, alarming workers Thailand News

King cobra devours snake in Thai plantation, alarming workers

2 hours ago
Tourist fined 5,000 baht after jeep stuck on beach in Phuket Phuket News

Tourist fined 5,000 baht after jeep stuck on beach in Phuket

2 hours ago
Warehouse worker dies after fall from mezzanine in Samut Prakan Thailand News

Warehouse worker dies after fall from mezzanine in Samut Prakan

3 hours ago
Man found dead on bus in Lampang, no foul play suspected Thailand News

Man found dead on bus in Lampang, no foul play suspected

3 hours ago
Nakhon Si Thammarat demands removal of 15-year unused hydropower plant South Thailand News

Nakhon Si Thammarat demands removal of 15-year unused hydropower plant

3 hours ago
Retired Thai nurse loses 12 million baht in romance scam Thailand News

Retired Thai nurse loses 12 million baht in romance scam

4 hours ago
Thai man drowns while trying to save pet bird in Chiang Mai reservoir Thailand News

Thai man drowns while trying to save pet bird in Chiang Mai reservoir

4 hours ago
Bangkok police seize 600,000 meth pills in Nonthaburi raid Crime News

Bangkok police seize 600,000 meth pills in Nonthaburi raid

4 hours ago
Man arrested in Kalasin for abusing stepdaughter Crime News

Man arrested in Kalasin for abusing stepdaughter

5 hours ago
Man arrested in Chon Buri for assaulting teen met online Crime News

Man arrested in Chon Buri for assaulting teen met online

5 hours ago
New guidelines allow vehicle seizure for drunk drivers, expert supports Crime News

New guidelines allow vehicle seizure for drunk drivers, expert supports

5 hours ago
Thailand and Cambodia make conflicting announcements after boundary meeting Thailand News

Thailand and Cambodia make conflicting announcements after boundary meeting

5 hours ago
Fire destroys monk&#8217;s residence at Wat Had Poo Dai, Lampang Thailand News

Fire destroys monk’s residence at Wat Had Poo Dai, Lampang

5 hours ago
Surin motel scandal: infidelity leads to chaotic confrontation Crime News

Surin motel scandal: infidelity leads to chaotic confrontation

6 hours ago
Hotel worker dies in tragic Bangkok motorcycle crash Bangkok News

Hotel worker dies in tragic Bangkok motorcycle crash

6 hours ago
Over 100 fall ill after eating red pork rice at funeral in Phayao Thailand News

Over 100 fall ill after eating red pork rice at funeral in Phayao

6 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s 157 billion baht stimulus budget pending approval Thailand News

Thailand’s 157 billion baht stimulus budget pending approval

6 hours ago
Phuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin4 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, June 16, 2025
57 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x