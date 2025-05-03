Fatal fall: Polish tourist plunges to his death from Phuket condo

A Polish tourist fell to his death from a fifth-floor condo in Kathu district, Phuket, while his wife witnessed the incident.

The 34 year old man, identified as Swalomir, lost his balance after standing up and toppled over the balcony. This was confirmed by his wife, who was present at the time.

The incident occurred at 12.13am today, May 3. Police Captain Channarong Prakhongkuea from Patong Police Station received the report and informed Police Colonel Chalermchai Hoensawat, the superintendent. The medical team from Vachira Phuket Hospital, along with forensic officers, quickly arrived at the scene. They discovered the Pole near the condo wall, accompanied by his wife and the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation staff.

Swalomir’s wife stated that they had been staying on the fifth floor of the condominium. The couple was consuming alcoholic beverages on the balcony when her husband stood up, leading to his fatal loss of balance and subsequent fall. Initial examinations were conducted by forensic doctors from Vachira Phuket Hospital.

The tourist’s body was then transferred to the hospital for a detailed autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, reported KhaoSod.

Following the autopsy, the Polish embassy will be contacted to ensure the body is returned for religious rites.

This incident comes in a series of others where tourist fatalities resulting from falls in Thailand have garnered significant attention in recent years, highlighting safety concerns.

In a similar incident last month, a naked Russian woman fell to her death from a high-rise building. Police, including officers from Bang Lamung Police Station, Pattaya Tourist Police, and rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation, swiftly responded to the scene in Soi Naklua 16. Initial investigations suggest the fall may be linked to a possible lover’s quarrel, involving a mystery man.

In another case, a 52 year old Finnish national fell from the 11th floor, dying instantly from the impact. The incident, which took place just after midnight on December 10 last year, shocked witnesses and responders.