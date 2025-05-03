Fatal fall: Polish tourist plunges to his death from Phuket condo

Tragedy strikes as tourist’s fatal fall shocks wife and onlookers in Phuket condo incident

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal19 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, May 3, 2025
56 1 minute read
Fatal fall: Polish tourist plunges to his death from Phuket condo
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

A Polish tourist fell to his death from a fifth-floor condo in Kathu district, Phuket, while his wife witnessed the incident.

The 34 year old man, identified as Swalomir, lost his balance after standing up and toppled over the balcony. This was confirmed by his wife, who was present at the time.

The incident occurred at 12.13am today, May 3. Police Captain Channarong Prakhongkuea from Patong Police Station received the report and informed Police Colonel Chalermchai Hoensawat, the superintendent. The medical team from Vachira Phuket Hospital, along with forensic officers, quickly arrived at the scene. They discovered the Pole near the condo wall, accompanied by his wife and the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation staff.

Fatal fall: Polish tourist plunges to his death from Phuket condo | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

Swalomir’s wife stated that they had been staying on the fifth floor of the condominium. The couple was consuming alcoholic beverages on the balcony when her husband stood up, leading to his fatal loss of balance and subsequent fall. Initial examinations were conducted by forensic doctors from Vachira Phuket Hospital.

The tourist’s body was then transferred to the hospital for a detailed autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, reported KhaoSod.

Following the autopsy, the Polish embassy will be contacted to ensure the body is returned for religious rites.

This incident comes in a series of others where tourist fatalities resulting from falls in Thailand have garnered significant attention in recent years, highlighting safety concerns.

In a similar incident last month, a naked Russian woman fell to her death from a high-rise building. Police, including officers from Bang Lamung Police Station, Pattaya Tourist Police, and rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation, swiftly responded to the scene in Soi Naklua 16. Initial investigations suggest the fall may be linked to a possible lover’s quarrel, involving a mystery man.

In another case, a 52 year old Finnish national fell from the 11th floor, dying instantly from the impact. The incident, which took place just after midnight on December 10 last year, shocked witnesses and responders.

Latest Thailand News
400 shark fins seized in major smuggling bust at Bangkok airport Bangkok News

400 shark fins seized in major smuggling bust at Bangkok airport

11 seconds ago
Fatal fall: Polish tourist plunges to his death from Phuket condo Phuket News

Fatal fall: Polish tourist plunges to his death from Phuket condo

19 minutes ago
Pattaya gang attacks security guards over loud music in Jomtien Pattaya News

Pattaya gang attacks security guards over loud music in Jomtien

2 hours ago
No plans to quit: Roi Et man wins 12 million baht, keeps working Thailand News

No plans to quit: Roi Et man wins 12 million baht, keeps working

2 hours ago
Patong brawl: Ladyboys wreak havoc again on Soi Bangla (video) Phuket News

Patong brawl: Ladyboys wreak havoc again on Soi Bangla (video)

3 hours ago
Dealers resist arrest in violent drug bust in Pattaya&#8217;s Jomtien Pattaya News

Dealers resist arrest in violent drug bust in Pattaya’s Jomtien

3 hours ago
Pattaya driver vanishes after brutal crash, leaving car wrecked Pattaya News

Pattaya driver vanishes after brutal crash, leaving car wrecked

4 hours ago
Concrete chaos: Maniac hurls slab from Bangkok&#8217;s Bang Na bridge Thailand News

Concrete chaos: Maniac hurls slab from Bangkok’s Bang Na bridge

4 hours ago
Heavy rain lashes 43 provinces, Bangkok braces for floods Bangkok News

Heavy rain lashes 43 provinces, Bangkok braces for floods

4 hours ago
Thai engineer loses over 8 million baht to call centre scam Thailand News

Thai engineer loses over 8 million baht to call centre scam

21 hours ago
Thailand mulls motorcycle cut amid China slowdown, US tariff fears Business News

Thailand mulls motorcycle cut amid China slowdown, US tariff fears

21 hours ago
Trat Discovery campaign offers island perks and free flight prizes Thailand News

Trat Discovery campaign offers island perks and free flight prizes

21 hours ago
Thailand ranked 7th happiest country in the world Thailand News

Thailand ranked 7th happiest country in the world

21 hours ago
Lottery luck heats up Thailand with hot picks for May 2 draw Thailand News

Lottery luck heats up Thailand with hot picks for May 2 draw

22 hours ago
Phuket scammer busted after conning restaurants for drug cash Phuket News

Phuket scammer busted after conning restaurants for drug cash

22 hours ago
Pattaya wrong-way driver damages car, claims police ties Pattaya News

Pattaya wrong-way driver damages car, claims police ties

23 hours ago
Giant monitor lizard statue draws crowds to Bangkok park Bangkok News

Giant monitor lizard statue draws crowds to Bangkok park

23 hours ago
US tariffs force Thailand to cut growth forecast to 2.1% Business News

US tariffs force Thailand to cut growth forecast to 2.1%

23 hours ago
Multiple affairs discovered after woman&#8217;s murder in Chon Buri Pattaya News

Multiple affairs discovered after woman’s murder in Chon Buri

24 hours ago
Thai police detain Chinese nationals over 2 billion baht land deal Thailand News

Thai police detain Chinese nationals over 2 billion baht land deal

24 hours ago
Pattaya’s long-delayed stadium finally back on track Pattaya News

Pattaya’s long-delayed stadium finally back on track

1 day ago
Bangkok overhaul plan could hand governor more power Bangkok News

Bangkok overhaul plan could hand governor more power

1 day ago
Bangkok SAO death toll hits 68 after 5 more bodies found Thailand News

Bangkok SAO death toll hits 68 after 5 more bodies found

1 day ago
Israeli man nabbed for Phuket motorcycle theft after week-long hunt Phuket News

Israeli man nabbed for Phuket motorcycle theft after week-long hunt

1 day ago
450kg of crystal meth seized in northeast Thailand chase Thailand News

450kg of crystal meth seized in northeast Thailand chase

1 day ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal19 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, May 3, 2025
56 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Israeli man nabbed for Phuket motorcycle theft after week-long hunt

Israeli man nabbed for Phuket motorcycle theft after week-long hunt

1 day ago
Phuket Red Cross pleads for rare blood as tourist demand surges

Phuket Red Cross pleads for rare blood as tourist demand surges

1 day ago
Australian man dies after falling from staircase at Phuket hotel

Australian man dies after falling from staircase at Phuket hotel

1 day ago
Chalong Police arrest youths after motorbike gang clash in Phuket

Chalong Police arrest youths after motorbike gang clash in Phuket

2 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x