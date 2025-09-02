Burmese man dies from head injury on Phuket construction site

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
September 2, 2025
67 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

A Myanmar worker was fatally struck by heavy machinery on a Phuket construction site this morning.

The incident occurred today, September 2, at a building site near the main SuperCheap branch north of Phuket Town. Police confirmed the victim as 53 year old Ko Thet Win, a Myanmar national employed at the site.

According to Phuket City Police, the worker was struck on the head by a concrete elevator while on duty. Colleagues rushed him to Mission Hospital in Phuket Town, but despite efforts by medical staff, he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police received the first report of the accident around 11.30am. Police Lieutenant Colonel Natthanon Srilert, Deputy Inspector of Investigations at Phuket City Police Station, confirmed the details.

“Initial reports indicate that the worker was hit on the head by a concrete elevator while on duty at the construction site. He sustained serious head injuries and did not survive.”

Investigators are now working with doctors to conduct a post-mortem examination. Police have also secured the site to examine the machinery involved and interview co-workers who witnessed the tragedy.

Phuket City Police Chief Police Colonel Chatri Chukaew has been briefed on the case. Officers say they will continue to investigate to determine whether negligence or safety violations played a role in the incident, reported The Phuket News.

Construction sites across Phuket have been under scrutiny in recent years following a series of workplace accidents. Labour groups and safety advocates have repeatedly called for stricter enforcement of occupational safety standards, particularly for migrant workers, who make up a significant portion of the island’s construction workforce.

Police have promised a full investigation into today’s accident.

In a similar accident last year, a 25 year old Myanmar construction worker was crushed by falling concrete wall panels while on duty at a local site. Despite being rushed to Thalang Hospital, he was later pronounced dead.

