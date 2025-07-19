Bangkok lift horror: Woman killed in goods elevator accident

A Bangkok worker was crushed to death in a horrific elevator accident yesterday after a goods lift malfunctioned at a commercial building in the capital’s Pom Prap Sattru Phai district.

The victim, a 46 year old woman known only as Koi, worked at a forklift parts shop on Ban Batr Road. She was killed instantly when her head became trapped between the elevator and a wall during a routine goods transport run.

Emergency services and police from Samran Rat Police Station rushed to the five-storey building after receiving a call at around midday. Upon arrival, responders discovered Koi’s body jammed in the narrow gap at the mezzanine level.

Rescue workers used hydraulic equipment to carefully extract her remains from the mangled lift shaft. Her body was then transferred to the forensic department for an autopsy.

Police say the elevator was mainly used for transporting heavy items between floors and was not designed for regular passenger use. On the day of the accident, Koi and a male colleague had been using the lift to move goods from the upper levels of the building.

As the elevator began to malfunction mid-operation, the male worker managed to escape. Koi, however, reportedly stumbled and failed to exit in time — becoming trapped in the machinery in a scene described as “gruesome” by rescue personnel.

Investigators are now examining the condition of the lift and whether it had undergone routine maintenance or safety checks. They are also questioning the building’s owners and staff to determine if safety protocols were followed, reported KhaoSod.

“This was a devastating and preventable accident,” a police spokesperson said. “We’re checking whether the elevator met legal safety standards and if negligence was involved.”

The case has reignited concern over building safety across Bangkok, especially in older commercial properties that often rely on outdated or improperly serviced equipment.

Authorities are urging business owners to inspect all machinery and elevators regularly, particularly those repurposed for transporting goods or used outside their intended design.

An official report on the incident is expected in the coming days, as police continue their investigation into the tragic death.