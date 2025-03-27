Big Brother boost: Pattaya invests 2.1 million baht in CCTV

Pattaya is getting serious about surveillance—with a multi-million-baht tech upgrade designed to keep a closer eye on streets, storms, and suspicious activity.

To bolster public safety and modernise city management, the Pattaya City Council has approved a 2.1 million baht budget to enhance its real-time CCTV system.

The decision was made during a recent council meeting at Taksin Hall, where Deputy Mayor Wutthisak Rermkijakarn unveiled the plan to supercharge the city’s CCTV feed capabilities.

“This upgrade will not only improve efficiency but also expand the system’s capacity to better serve both residents and tourists.”

Currently, citizens can access CCTV feeds via the LINE@pattayaconnect app, which supports 400 cameras.

With the new funding, that number is set to skyrocket to 1,500 cameras, providing sharper, more responsive surveillance coverage citywide.

The system isn’t just about catching wrongdoers. Mayor Poramet Ngampichet highlighted that the improved network would also be crucial for traffic monitoring, flood management, and other critical infrastructure needs as Pattaya accelerates its transformation into a smart city.

During the meeting, council members raised concerns about the system’s existing performance, questioning its real-time responsiveness and coverage in outer areas like Koh Larn.

Addressing these concerns, Nattaphon Teerawutvoravet, Director of Pattaya’s Strategic and Budget Bureau, explained that the real-time feed delay would be reduced from 15–20 seconds to just 5–10 seconds—making it almost instant.

Currently, the city boasts 1,938 CCTV cameras, with 1,660 fully operational and 274 awaiting repairs. An additional 767 cameras are planned for installation within the next year, further reinforcing Pattaya’s security net, reported Pattaya Mail.

“This investment is part of a long-term vision,” said Mayor Poramet. “An upgraded CCTV network not only enhances safety but also positions Pattaya as a smart city leader, prepared to face modern urban challenges.”

The 2.1 million baht injection will directly support these upgrades, helping Pattaya move toward a future where technology, safety, and service go hand in hand.

With eyes in more places than ever, one thing is certain—in Pattaya, Big Brother is watching.