24-hour alcohol ban in key Patong areas during councillor election

Photo Courtesy of Flickr

A 24-hour alcohol ban is set to take place in key areas of Patong, Phuket, as local residents prepare to vote in a councillor election on June 11. Patong Municipality Election Director Wipa Chanthong confirmed the ban, which will be in effect throughout Patong Municipality Constituency 3 from 6pm on June 10 to 6pm on June 11. Constituency 3 is home to 6,914 residents and includes the popular nightlife district Bangla Road and the surrounding area.

The ban on the sale of alcohol will be in effect throughout Constituency 3. Wipa Chanthong explained in thesa official notice that the ban is invoked under Section 123 of the Election of Local Council Members or Local Administrators Act 2019, reports Phuket News.

Under Section 123, those who sell, give away or host events for the consumption of any type of alcoholic beverage within the election boundaries from 6pm the day before the election until 6pm on the election day face a fine of up to 10,000 baht or up to six months imprisonment, or both.

Follow us on :













Constituency 3 covers Patong beach road (Thaweewong Rd) to Nanai Rd and beyond, from west to east. North to south, Constituency 3 covers Phra Baramee Rd at the northern end of the town all the way to include the headland south of the main Patong town area, including Tri Trang Beach.

The Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand (ECT Phuket) has confirmed only two candidates approved to contest the council seat: Siripong Kijdamnern, 47 years old, a resident of Nanai Rd, Patong, and Chokchai Sanguanwong, 48 years old, a resident of Phet Kut Rd, Patong.