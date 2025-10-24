Celebrate the festive season at Courtyard by Marriott Phuket

Looking for a tropical twist on traditional holiday celebrations? Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort is rolling out a lineup of festive events this season, from Loy Krathong to the new year countdown.

Are you craving a beachfront disco? Perhaps a traditional Thai buffet, or a family-friendly Christmas Eve dinner, there’s something for everyone under the Phuket sun.

Here’s a full list of what’s happening this holiday season:

Loy Krathong Thai Buffet

Location: The Phuket Eatery

The Phuket Eatery Date: October 31, 2025

October 31, 2025 Time: 6pm to 10pm

6pm to 10pm Price: 799+ baht per person

Experience Thailand’s Festival of Lights with a traditional Thai buffet featuring regional specialities. Celebrate cultural heritage with family and friends at this elegant evening event. Reserve your t able .

Thanksgiving BBQ Buffet

Location: Smokestack BBQ & Grill

Smokestack BBQ & Grill Date: November 28, 2025

November 28, 2025 Time: 6pm to 10pm

6pm to 10pm Price: 1,500+ baht per person

Enjoy a laid-back Thanksgiving evening with a smoky BBQ buffet and live music in a cosy, family-style setting. Perfect for those looking for a tropical take on an American tradition. Book n ow .

Disco Day Xmas Special

Location: Endless Summer Beach Club

Endless Summer Beach Club Date: December 24, 2025

December 24, 2025 Time: From 12pm onwards

From 12pm onwards Price: Free entry

Celebrate Christmas with sand between your toes and disco lights in the air. Expect tropical drinks, mocktails, and beachside beats for the whole family. Join the p a rty .

Christmas Eve Poolside Dinner

Location: Poolside

Poolside Date: December 24, 2025

December 24, 2025 Time: 7pm to 11pm

7pm to 11pm Price: 2,795+ baht per person

Dine under the stars with a buffet of festive Thai and international favourites, live acoustic music, and holiday-themed activities for all ages. Reserve you r s p ot .

Christmas Day Dinner Buffet

Location: The Phuket Eatery

The Phuket Eatery Date: December 25, 2025

December 25, 2025 Time: 6pm to 10pm

6pm to 10pm Price: 1,900+ baht per person

Enjoy an international buffet with Thai-inspired holiday dishes designed to suit every palate, perfect for families spending the day together in paradise. Reser v e your s p ot .

Premium Sizzle Fest NYE Buffet

Location: Smokestack BBQ & Grill

Smokestack BBQ & Grill Date: December 31, 2025

December 31, 2025 Time: 6pm to 10pm

6pm to 10pm Price: 3,750+ baht per person

Ring in the new year with a premium BBQ spread, live music, and festive energy in a vibrant open-air setting. Reserve y o ur s p o t .

Spritz & Glam NYE Dinner

Location: Tropical Pool

Tropical Pool Date: December 31, 2025

December 31, 2025 Time: 7pm to 11pm

7pm to 11pm Price: 3,395+ baht per person

Celebrate with sparkle at this elegant poolside event. Enjoy a lavish buffet, festive desserts, and drinks for all ages in a relaxed tropical atmosphere. Celeb r ate i n style .

The Light of Summer – NYE Countdown Party

Location: Endless Summer Beach Club

Endless Summer Beach Club Date: December 31, 2025

December 31, 2025 Time: From 12pm onwards

From 12pm onwards Price: 5,500+ baht (includes free-flow drinks)

Kick off 2026 with Phuket’s brightest beach party. Expect live DJs, LED shows, family-friendly tunes, and a magical countdown under the stars. Join the celebr a tion .

Make your holiday in Phuket unforgettable

Whether you’re floating a Krathong, dancing on the sand, or counting down to 2026 under a starry sky, Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort has your festive season covered.

For reservations and inquiries:

Email: cy.hktcp.fbsales@marriott.com

cy.hktcp.fbsales@marriott.com Phone: (+66) 76 349 888

