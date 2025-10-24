Celebrate the festive season at Courtyard by Marriott Phuket
A full lineup of tropical events for Loy Krathong, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve
Looking for a tropical twist on traditional holiday celebrations? Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort is rolling out a lineup of festive events this season, from Loy Krathong to the new year countdown.
Are you craving a beachfront disco? Perhaps a traditional Thai buffet, or a family-friendly Christmas Eve dinner, there’s something for everyone under the Phuket sun.
Here’s a full list of what’s happening this holiday season:
Loy Krathong Thai Buffet
- Location: The Phuket Eatery
- Date: October 31, 2025
- Time: 6pm to 10pm
- Price: 799+ baht per person
Experience Thailand’s Festival of Lights with a traditional Thai buffet featuring regional specialities. Celebrate cultural heritage with family and friends at this elegant evening event. Reserve your table.
Thanksgiving BBQ Buffet
- Location: Smokestack BBQ & Grill
- Date: November 28, 2025
- Time: 6pm to 10pm
- Price: 1,500+ baht per person
Enjoy a laid-back Thanksgiving evening with a smoky BBQ buffet and live music in a cosy, family-style setting. Perfect for those looking for a tropical take on an American tradition. Book now.
Disco Day Xmas Special
- Location: Endless Summer Beach Club
- Date: December 24, 2025
- Time: From 12pm onwards
- Price: Free entry
Celebrate Christmas with sand between your toes and disco lights in the air. Expect tropical drinks, mocktails, and beachside beats for the whole family. Join the party.
Christmas Eve Poolside Dinner
- Location: Poolside
- Date: December 24, 2025
- Time: 7pm to 11pm
- Price: 2,795+ baht per person
Dine under the stars with a buffet of festive Thai and international favourites, live acoustic music, and holiday-themed activities for all ages. Reserve your spot.
Christmas Day Dinner Buffet
- Location: The Phuket Eatery
- Date: December 25, 2025
- Time: 6pm to 10pm
- Price: 1,900+ baht per person
Enjoy an international buffet with Thai-inspired holiday dishes designed to suit every palate, perfect for families spending the day together in paradise. Reserve your spot.
Premium Sizzle Fest NYE Buffet
- Location: Smokestack BBQ & Grill
- Date: December 31, 2025
- Time: 6pm to 10pm
- Price: 3,750+ baht per person
Ring in the new year with a premium BBQ spread, live music, and festive energy in a vibrant open-air setting. Reserve your spot.
Spritz & Glam NYE Dinner
- Location: Tropical Pool
- Date: December 31, 2025
- Time: 7pm to 11pm
- Price: 3,395+ baht per person
Celebrate with sparkle at this elegant poolside event. Enjoy a lavish buffet, festive desserts, and drinks for all ages in a relaxed tropical atmosphere. Celebrate in style.
The Light of Summer – NYE Countdown Party
- Location: Endless Summer Beach Club
- Date: December 31, 2025
- Time: From 12pm onwards
- Price: 5,500+ baht (includes free-flow drinks)
Kick off 2026 with Phuket’s brightest beach party. Expect live DJs, LED shows, family-friendly tunes, and a magical countdown under the stars. Join the celebration.
Make your holiday in Phuket unforgettable
Whether you’re floating a Krathong, dancing on the sand, or counting down to 2026 under a starry sky, Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort has your festive season covered.
For reservations and inquiries:
- Email: cy.hktcp.fbsales@marriott.com
- Phone: (+66) 76 349 888
Press release
Latest Thailand News
3 men pose as police and steal 46,000 baht from Chinese tourist in Bangkok
Follow The Thaiger on Google News: