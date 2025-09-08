Car fire kills 3 year old boy left sleeping while mother collects mushrooms

A fire broke out in a car parked in a forest in Nakhon Ratchasima province today, September 8, claiming the life of a three year old boy who was sleeping inside the vehicle.

Hin Dat Police Station officers received a report of the car fire at around 9.15am, and officers were dispatched to the scene, located near the Ban Noi Phatthana community in the Huai Bong sub-district, Dan Khun Thot district, Nakhon Ratchasima.

A black Chevrolet Aveo sedan was found engulfed in flames. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control shortly after arriving, but tragically, the body of the young boy, Kittichai, was discovered inside. Rescue workers transferred his body to Dan Khun Thot Hospital for an autopsy.

According to a report in Matichon, five people had travelled in the car, including the boy, his mother, and three other women. They had gone to the forest to collect mushrooms, which are plentiful during the rainy season.

The child was left asleep inside the car, with the engine running, while the adults went deeper into the forest in search of mushrooms.

Witnesses, who had also been foraging, told police they heard four explosions before the vehicle became engulfed in flames. Despite their attempts to intervene, the fire spread too quickly to rescue the boy.

Police are currently investigating the precise cause of the blaze.

Another tragic case involving a young victim was reported in Nonthaburi on Saturday, September 6. In that incident, a Thai man lost control of his motorcycle, causing his three year old son to fall onto the road. The child was ran over by a truck passing nearby.

In June, a 12 year old Thai boy also lost his life while cycling with a friend in Ayutthaya. The boy reportedly attempted to cross a road on his bicycle when he was hit by a lorry. His friend fortunately escaped without injury.