Car fire kills 3 year old boy left sleeping while mother collects mushrooms

Witnesses recall repeated explosions before vehicle becomes engulfed in flames

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin16 seconds agoLast Updated: Monday, September 8, 2025
50 1 minute read
Car fire kills 3 year old boy left sleeping while mother collects mushrooms | Thaiger
Photo via Matichon

A fire broke out in a car parked in a forest in Nakhon Ratchasima province today, September 8, claiming the life of a three year old boy who was sleeping inside the vehicle.

Hin Dat Police Station officers received a report of the car fire at around 9.15am, and officers were dispatched to the scene, located near the Ban Noi Phatthana community in the Huai Bong sub-district, Dan Khun Thot district, Nakhon Ratchasima.

A black Chevrolet Aveo sedan was found engulfed in flames. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control shortly after arriving, but tragically, the body of the young boy, Kittichai, was discovered inside. Rescue workers transferred his body to Dan Khun Thot Hospital for an autopsy.

According to a report in Matichon, five people had travelled in the car, including the boy, his mother, and three other women. They had gone to the forest to collect mushrooms, which are plentiful during the rainy season.

The child was left asleep inside the car, with the engine running, while the adults went deeper into the forest in search of mushrooms.

Sleeping boy killed in car fire
Photo via Matichon

Witnesses, who had also been foraging, told police they heard four explosions before the vehicle became engulfed in flames. Despite their attempts to intervene, the fire spread too quickly to rescue the boy.

Police are currently investigating the precise cause of the blaze.

Related Articles
Fire breaks out on car killing young boy
Photo via Matichon

Another tragic case involving a young victim was reported in Nonthaburi on Saturday, September 6. In that incident, a Thai man lost control of his motorcycle, causing his three year old son to fall onto the road. The child was ran over by a truck passing nearby.

In June, a 12 year old Thai boy also lost his life while cycling with a friend in Ayutthaya. The boy reportedly attempted to cross a road on his bicycle when he was hit by a lorry. His friend fortunately escaped without injury.

Latest Thailand News
Car fire kills 3 year old boy left sleeping while mother collects mushrooms | Thaiger Thailand News

Car fire kills 3 year old boy left sleeping while mother collects mushrooms

16 seconds ago
Kaeng Krachan park launches operation to combat wildlife poaching | Thaiger Thailand News

Kaeng Krachan park launches operation to combat wildlife poaching

20 minutes ago
Volunteer drowns while installing flood barricade in Nakhon Ratchasima | Thaiger Thailand News

Volunteer drowns while installing flood barricade in Nakhon Ratchasima

41 minutes ago
Thai news anchor faces blacklash for mocking MP with depression | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai news anchor faces blacklash for mocking MP with depression

51 minutes ago
Bangkok deploys AI traffic lights in bid to ease congestion | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok deploys AI traffic lights in bid to ease congestion

1 hour ago
Visa-free travel boosts Chinese interest in Russia for National Day | Thaiger Travel

Visa-free travel boosts Chinese interest in Russia for National Day

2 hours ago
Ex-PM Thaksin keeps promise and lands in Bangkok ahead of court date | Thaiger Thailand News

Ex-PM Thaksin keeps promise and lands in Bangkok ahead of court date

2 hours ago
Pattaya residents complain of security guard’s disruptive behaviour | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya residents complain of security guard’s disruptive behaviour

2 hours ago
Thai woman bitten after mistaking snake eggs for mushrooms | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman bitten after mistaking snake eggs for mushrooms

3 hours ago
New PM Anutin vows swift economic recovery and border peace | Thaiger Thailand News

New PM Anutin vows swift economic recovery and border peace

3 hours ago
3 year old boy dies after falling from motorcycle and being run over | Thaiger Thailand News

3 year old boy dies after falling from motorcycle and being run over

4 hours ago
Vietnamese man caught with 6.9 million baht rhino horns at Bangkok airport | Thaiger Thailand News

Vietnamese man caught with 6.9 million baht rhino horns at Bangkok airport

4 hours ago
Beachgoers beware: Venomous jellyfish spotted in Thai waters | Thaiger Thailand News

Beachgoers beware: Venomous jellyfish spotted in Thai waters

4 hours ago
Bangkok hosts global Chinese novel-writing competition launch | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok hosts global Chinese novel-writing competition launch

5 hours ago
Thai man slits throat of condo security guard for deying him entry | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man slits throat of condo security guard for deying him entry

6 hours ago
Thai education system demands reform after poor global rankings | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai education system demands reform after poor global rankings

7 hours ago
Cambodia seeks to restore ties with Thailand amid border tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia seeks to restore ties with Thailand amid border tensions

7 hours ago
Thai Airways shares soar post-trading resumption, strong profits | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Airways shares soar post-trading resumption, strong profits

7 hours ago
Thai nurse discovers boyfriend dead after stopping to help at car crash | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai nurse discovers boyfriend dead after stopping to help at car crash

7 hours ago
Heavy rainfall alert issued for 50 Thai provinces, including Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Heavy rainfall alert issued for 50 Thai provinces, including Bangkok

8 hours ago
South Korean man claims self-defence after punching British national in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korean man claims self-defence after punching British national in Udon Thani

8 hours ago
75 year old Jealous husband kills 41 year old wife and himself | Thaiger Crime News

75 year old Jealous husband kills 41 year old wife and himself

1 day ago
Teenagers arrested in Trang after driving stolen Krabi rescue van | Thaiger Crime News

Teenagers arrested in Trang after driving stolen Krabi rescue van

1 day ago
Police raid kratom juice site in Hat Yai, seizing 138 litres | Thaiger South Thailand News

Police raid kratom juice site in Hat Yai, seizing 138 litres

1 day ago
Police bust counterfeit lubricant and sex toy operation in Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

Police bust counterfeit lubricant and sex toy operation in Thailand

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin16 seconds agoLast Updated: Monday, September 8, 2025
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.