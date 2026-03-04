Indian jet ski rider hits Russian woman in swimming zone off Pattaya beach

An Indian man rode a jet ski into a marked swimming zone at Jomtien Beach in Pattaya and hit a Russian woman on Monday, March 2, leaving the victim with head injury.

Thai lifeguards brought the injured woman, 65 year old Erina, out of the sea and provided first aid on the sand at Jomtien Beach in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri. The incident was reported to happen at about 11am, according to The Pattaya News.

Footage shared by Channel 7 showed Erina seated on a beach chair while receiving treatment. The Indian jet ski rider, 34 year old Jayesh, was seen kneeling in front of her and apologising, including bowing as he spoke to her.

Erina appeared frightened and angry in the video. She was seen kicking sand towards Jayesh and attempted to slape him on the head before she was taken to hospital for further treatment and a health check.

Lifeguard Wuttichai Denchaiyaphum told Channel 7 that Jayesh rode the jet ski into the swimming area despite the zone being surrounded by buoys. He said lifeguards shouted at the rider and told him to move away, as they were concerned swimmers could be hurt.

Wuttichai added that the rider was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.

The Pattaya News reported that Jayesh was taken to Mueang Pattaya Police Station for questioning but was unable to provide useful information because he was heavily intoxicated.

Police charged him with reckless behaviour causing injury to another person, an offence that carries up to one month in prison and a fine of up to 10,000 baht under Section 390 of the Criminal Law.

Jet ski accidents involving foreign tourists were previously reported in Pattaya and Phuket. In Pattaya in September last year, a Chinese couple were hit by a powerful wave while riding separate jet skis, leaving the Chinese woman dead and her husband surviving.

In another case reported in Phuket in December 2024, police investigated after the body of a Russian man was found off Karon Beach. Police later said an Australian man struck the victim while riding a jet ski and was arrested at a hotel on Koh Phi Phi after attempting to evade legal consequences.