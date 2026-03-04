Indian jet ski rider hits Russian woman in swimming zone off Pattaya beach

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 4, 2026, 9:47 AM
735 1 minute read
Indian jet ski rider hits Russian woman in swimming zone off Pattaya beach | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวชลบุรีวันนี้

An Indian man rode a jet ski into a marked swimming zone at Jomtien Beach in Pattaya and hit a Russian woman on Monday, March 2, leaving the victim with head injury.

Thai lifeguards brought the injured woman, 65 year old Erina, out of the sea and provided first aid on the sand at Jomtien Beach in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri. The incident was reported to happen at about 11am, according to The Pattaya News.

Footage shared by Channel 7 showed Erina seated on a beach chair while receiving treatment. The Indian jet ski rider, 34 year old Jayesh, was seen kneeling in front of her and apologising, including bowing as he spoke to her.

Erina appeared frightened and angry in the video. She was seen kicking sand towards Jayesh and attempted to slape him on the head before she was taken to hospital for further treatment and a health check.

Jet ski accident in Pattaya
Photo via Channel 7

Lifeguard Wuttichai Denchaiyaphum told Channel 7 that Jayesh rode the jet ski into the swimming area despite the zone being surrounded by buoys. He said lifeguards shouted at the rider and told him to move away, as they were concerned swimmers could be hurt.

Wuttichai added that the rider was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.

The Pattaya News reported that Jayesh was taken to Mueang Pattaya Police Station for questioning but was unable to provide useful information because he was heavily intoxicated.

Related Articles

Police charged him with reckless behaviour causing injury to another person, an offence that carries up to one month in prison and a fine of up to 10,000 baht under Section 390 of the Criminal Law.

Pattaya jet ski accident injures Russian woman
Photo via Facebook/ ขุนพลพิฆาตชายฝั่ง

Jet ski accidents involving foreign tourists were previously reported in Pattaya and Phuket. In Pattaya in September last year, a Chinese couple were hit by a powerful wave while riding separate jet skis, leaving the Chinese woman dead and her husband surviving.

In another case reported in Phuket in December 2024, police investigated after the body of a Russian man was found off Karon Beach. Police later said an Australian man struck the victim while riding a jet ski and was arrested at a hotel on Koh Phi Phi after attempting to evade legal consequences.

Indian man crashes jet ski into Russian woman off Jomtien Beach
Photo via Facebook/ ขุนพลพิฆาตชายฝั่ง

Latest Thailand News
Thai dancer and girlfriend deceived into working for a call centre scam gang | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai dancer and girlfriend deceived into working for a call centre scam gang

6 hours ago
Owner blames unsecured door as pit bull bites delivery driver | Thaiger Thailand News

Owner blames unsecured door as pit bull bites delivery driver

6 hours ago
Foreigner filmed leaving Phuket steakhouse without paying | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigner filmed leaving Phuket steakhouse without paying

7 hours ago
Thai woman allegedly exposes breasts to 2 teenage boys | Thaiger Crime News

Thai woman allegedly exposes breasts to 2 teenage boys

8 hours ago
Phuket drivers rush to fill tanks as fears of a fuel price rise spread | Thaiger Economy News

Phuket drivers rush to fill tanks as fears of a fuel price rise spread

8 hours ago
Thai man claims accident after ramming pickup into ex-wife and 7 others | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man claims accident after ramming pickup into ex-wife and 7 others

8 hours ago
Thai dentist stunned by tooth protruding into patient’s nose | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai dentist stunned by tooth protruding into patient’s nose

9 hours ago
Thai man sets himself on fire after repeated love rejection | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man sets himself on fire after repeated love rejection

9 hours ago
Pattaya taxi rider leaves transwoman abandoned after sex and theft | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya taxi rider leaves transwoman abandoned after sex and theft

10 hours ago
The definitive beachfront deal: The Panora Estuaria set to dominate Pattaya’s 2026 property market | Thaiger Property

The definitive beachfront deal: The Panora Estuaria set to dominate Pattaya’s 2026 property market

11 hours ago
Suspect says he stole British woman&#8217;s bag to support two wives | Thaiger Thailand News

Suspect says he stole British woman’s bag to support two wives

11 hours ago
Thai man burned to death after abduction involved 9 suspects | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man burned to death after abduction involved 9 suspects

12 hours ago
Irish man jailed for 218 months over forged passport offences | Thaiger Thailand News

Irish man jailed for 218 months over forged passport offences

13 hours ago
Pattaya Bolt driver caught on viral video kicking foreign man | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya Bolt driver caught on viral video kicking foreign man

13 hours ago
Long queues at Suvarnabhumi linked to check-in malfunction | Thaiger Thailand News

Long queues at Suvarnabhumi linked to check-in malfunction

14 hours ago
Indian jet ski rider hits Russian woman in swimming zone off Pattaya beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian jet ski rider hits Russian woman in swimming zone off Pattaya beach

14 hours ago
Anutin announces 15-day cap on diesel price at 29.94 baht per litre | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin announces 15-day cap on diesel price at 29.94 baht per litre

15 hours ago
Mongkolkit pitches white-skin injections and flying cars for Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Mongkolkit pitches white-skin injections and flying cars for Bangkok

2 days ago
Influencer seeks refund over botched 400,000 baht nose surgery in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Influencer seeks refund over botched 400,000 baht nose surgery in Bangkok

2 days ago
Thai ex-wife of ASOS co-founder seeks child custody after his death | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai ex-wife of ASOS co-founder seeks child custody after his death

2 days ago
2 Pattaya motorcycle taxi riders kidnaps, rapes teenage girl | Thaiger Pattaya News

2 Pattaya motorcycle taxi riders kidnaps, rapes teenage girl

2 days ago
Tiger raids boar pen near Kamphaeng Phet homes, patrols sent | Thaiger Thailand News

Tiger raids boar pen near Kamphaeng Phet homes, patrols sent

2 days ago
Thailand readies evacuation plan after US-Israel Iran strikes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand readies evacuation plan after US-Israel Iran strikes

2 days ago
Makha Bucha Day 2026: What is it and why is it observed in Thailand? | Thaiger Travel Guides

Makha Bucha Day 2026: What is it and why is it observed in Thailand?

2 days ago
Bangladeshi woman arrested in Phuket Airport with cocaine and fake documents | Thaiger Phuket News

Bangladeshi woman arrested in Phuket Airport with cocaine and fake documents

2 days ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 4, 2026, 9:47 AM
735 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.