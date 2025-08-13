Hero saves woman from drowning at Pattaya Beach

Quick reflexes and teamwork avert tragedy during calm morning

Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

In the early hours of August 12, a young Thai woman was rescued from a near-drowning incident at Pattaya Beach, thanks to the prompt actions of a bystander and emergency services.

The event unfolded near Soi 6 along Pattaya Beach when the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation’s rescue centre received an urgent call regarding a tourist in distress in the water. Volunteer rescuers and Pattaya City Police quickly arrived at the scene.

Upon their arrival, they discovered a crowd of both Thai and foreign tourists gathered, visibly concerned. The woman, believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, was found unconscious and convulsing after being pulled from the water.

She had no personal identification with her. Rescue teams provided immediate first aid before transporting her to Pattaya City Hospital for emergency treatment.

A 25 year old man, Chonsit Buarung, known as Dod, recounted his heroic intervention. He was relaxing on the beach with friends when he noticed the woman drinking with her companions.

After her friends left, she continued drinking alone and eventually entered the sea, where she disappeared from view. Recognising the potential danger, Chonsit bravely entered the water to rescue her and alerted the police.

The exact cause of the incident remains uncertain. Officials are investigating whether the woman, possibly under the influence of alcohol, intended to harm herself or if she accidentally drowned while swimming. She is currently receiving medical attention, and her condition is being closely monitored.

This incident underscores the critical role of public awareness and quick response in ensuring safety in public areas, reported The Pattaya News.

In similar news, a man drowned trying to swim across a canal in Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan. Although he signalled for help before sinking, rescue divers only recovered his body hours later, following a traditional ritual.

The incident was reported at 1pm on July 27, after witnesses saw him vanish in the Suvarnabhumi Canal in Bang Pla subdistrict.

