Police arrest eight teens in Wichit street racing crackdown

A late-night police operation in Wichit resulted in the arrest of eight teenagers and the seizure of five motorbikes, as officers intensify efforts to combat illegal street racing that has disrupted residents’ sleep.

The initiative was undertaken following numerous complaints from locals residing along Sakdidet Road in the Baan Bo Rae area, who reported frequent and disruptive motorcycle races at night, leading to growing frustration in the community.

Wichit Police Chief Somsak Thongkliang ordered a targeted crackdown in the early hours of June 8. At around 2.20am, officers led by Wutthiwat Liangbunchinda, Somporn Rangsimanrat, and Sawat Phon-on, alongside the Pitak Wichit (Protect Wichit) unit, conducted operations in high-risk areas such as Laem Dinso and Khao Khad Viewpoint.

In the course of the operation, five motorcycles were confiscated due to lacking proper documentation. The vehicles included a black Honda PCX with Sakon Nakhon plates, a white Honda Scoopy from Surat Thani, a black Honda Scoopy from Phuket, a black Honda Wave with Narathiwat plates, and a black Honda MSX from Phuket.

Eight people under 18 were detained, and their parents were summoned to be informed of the legal repercussions. The parents are now facing prosecution under Thailand’s Child Protection Act (Sections 26(3) and 78), with Wichit Police maintaining records on each teenager as part of ongoing monitoring efforts.

“This kind of behaviour causes real hardship for residents,” said Somsak. “Despite past enforcement, illegal gatherings continue. That’s why we’re intensifying efforts until these street races are stopped completely.”

Somsak pledged to continue night patrols and strict enforcement of traffic laws in problem areas. This operation is part of broader efforts to prevent juvenile crime, ensure road safety, and maintain peace in local communities, he added, reported The Phuket News.

In similar news, Wichit police intensified their crackdown on illegal motorcycle racing, seizing 22 bikes and detaining 10 youths in a targeted operation against dangerous riding.