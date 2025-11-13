Foreign hacker wanted by FBI arrested in Phuket hotel

Cybercrime suspect caught after CCIB was notified of his arrival

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 13, 2025, 9:59 AM
101 2 minutes read
Foreign hacker wanted by FBI arrested in Phuket hotel | Thaiger
Photo via MGR Online

Police arrested a foreign hacker, wanted by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), at a hotel in the Thalang district of Phuket yesterday, November 12.

The Commander of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), Police Lieutenant General Suraphon Prembut, announced the successful cooperation between Thai officials and the FBI. Suraphon explained that Thai police had been notified about the 35 year old wanted hacker who planned to travel to Thailand.

The foreign suspect, whose nationality was withheld, was accused of breaching security systems and attacking government agencies’ online networks across Europe and the United States.

Officers from the CCIB, together with the Immigration Bureau and the Tourist Police, tracked down the suspect and found that he had arrived in Phuket via Phuket International Airport on October 30. He later checked into a hotel in the Thalang area.

Police requested search and arrest warrants from the Office of the Attorney General before raiding the accommodation yesterday. The suspect was arrested at the scene.

Foreign hacker arrested in Phuket hotel
Photo via MGR Online

Several electronic devices, including a laptop, mobile phones, and a digital wallet, were seized for further forensic examination.

FBI officers were also present during the arrest as observers. The suspect has since been handed over to the Office of the Attorney General to begin formal extradition proceedings to the United States.

Related Articles
Foreign suspect hides in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ เล่าไปเรื่อยๆ

In a related case, cyber police officers reported yesterday that they had successfully seized 14 million baht in cryptocurrency from another foreign hacker. They discovered that six Thai nationals had fallen victim to this criminal. The seized funds are now safely held in an official digital wallet and will later be returned to the victims.

The nationality of the foreign hacker in that case was not disclosed, but police reported that he came from a European country located near Asia.

Foreign man wanted by FBI hides in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ เล่าไปเรื่อยๆ

In October, a representative from a group of ride-hailing drivers filed a complaint with the Phuket governor after their app accounts were hacked, leading to losses of thousands of baht.

The drivers said their accounts had been blocked by the Department of Land Transport for failing to register as public transport drivers. When they tried to regain access, hackers offered to unlock the accounts.

The victims were tricked into sharing their usernames, passwords, and personal details, and were persuaded to transfer service fees of between 3,000 and 7,000 baht to mule accounts before realising they had been scammed.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand scraps elected council in charter rewrite shake-up | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand scraps elected council in charter rewrite shake-up

21 seconds ago
Foreign hacker wanted by FBI arrested in Phuket hotel | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign hacker wanted by FBI arrested in Phuket hotel

12 minutes ago
Thailand gives illegal migrant workers a year-long lifeline | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand gives illegal migrant workers a year-long lifeline

20 minutes ago
Blackout behind the wheel kills Bangkok taxi driver in crash | Thaiger Bangkok News

Blackout behind the wheel kills Bangkok taxi driver in crash

36 minutes ago
Thailand braces for cold snap, heavy rain and strong winds | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for cold snap, heavy rain and strong winds

54 minutes ago
Thai man defends attack of brother&#8217;s bullies at school | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man defends attack of brother’s bullies at school

16 hours ago
Indian woman with severe injuries denied boarding in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Indian woman with severe injuries denied boarding in Chiang Mai

16 hours ago
Thai vendor fined 2,000 baht after allegedly overcharging South Korean YouTubers | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai vendor fined 2,000 baht after allegedly overcharging South Korean YouTubers

17 hours ago
Phuket bus loses power, slams into car and shop on steep hill | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket bus loses power, slams into car and shop on steep hill

18 hours ago
HIV positive Thai man accused of raping at least 7 girls | Thaiger Thailand News

HIV positive Thai man accused of raping at least 7 girls

18 hours ago
People&#8217;s Party urges tough diplomacy after border mine blast | Thaiger Politics News

People’s Party urges tough diplomacy after border mine blast

18 hours ago
Choosing a school in Thailand: 10 questions every expat parent should ask on a campus tour | Thaiger Education

Choosing a school in Thailand: 10 questions every expat parent should ask on a campus tour

19 hours ago
Thai rapist arrested after Burmese victim tricks him into revealing identity | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai rapist arrested after Burmese victim tricks him into revealing identity

19 hours ago
Central Thailand civil servant’s vow fulfilled with lucky numbers | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Central Thailand civil servant’s vow fulfilled with lucky numbers

19 hours ago
Police arrest foreign rider for dangerous stunts in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Police arrest foreign rider for dangerous stunts in Phuket

19 hours ago
Phuket leads Thailand’s tourist rebound with Russian boom | Thaiger Tourism News

Phuket leads Thailand’s tourist rebound with Russian boom

19 hours ago
Foreigner steals motorbike in Phuket after petting dog (video) | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigner steals motorbike in Phuket after petting dog (video)

20 hours ago
Klatham Party MP assets frozen due to online gambling links | Thaiger Thailand News

Klatham Party MP assets frozen due to online gambling links

20 hours ago
Pattaya motorbike crash kills 2 in freak handlebar tangle | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya motorbike crash kills 2 in freak handlebar tangle

20 hours ago
Bangkok dust levels spike as orange alert hits 3 districts | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok dust levels spike as orange alert hits 3 districts

21 hours ago
Thai man commits suicide in gold shop after 200,000 baht heist fails | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man commits suicide in gold shop after 200,000 baht heist fails

22 hours ago
Thai business loans expected to rise as year-end demand heats up | Thaiger Business News

Thai business loans expected to rise as year-end demand heats up

22 hours ago
PM Anutin wipes tears while comforting soldiers injured in border landmine | Thaiger Thailand News

PM Anutin wipes tears while comforting soldiers injured in border landmine

23 hours ago
Pattaya man attacks gran with metal bar over money dispute | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya man attacks gran with metal bar over money dispute

23 hours ago
Explicit dance video from Lopburi tattoo contest triggers body-shaming debate | Thaiger Thailand News

Explicit dance video from Lopburi tattoo contest triggers body-shaming debate

23 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 13, 2025, 9:59 AM
101 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.