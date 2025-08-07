Pickup and sedan plunge into pond after collision near Thammasat

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A collision between a pickup truck and a sedan took place near Thammasat University, Rangsit Centre, resulting in both vehicles plunging into a pond.

The incident occurred on Phahonyothin Road today, August 7. Police Lieutenant Supachai Chamchoi from Khlong Luang Police Station received the report and attended the scene alongside traffic officers and emergency services.

At the location, a Nissan March sedan registered in Bangkok was found overturned and submerged in the water. The driver, 28 year old Nichakan, had managed to escape the vehicle with minor injuries. Inside the car, various models of iPhones and accessories, intended for resale, were discovered water-damaged.

Approximately 20 metres away, an Isuzu pickup truck, with Sakon Nakhon registration, was also pulled from the pond, showing significant front-end damage. The driver, 26 year old Supakorn, appeared intoxicated but unharmed and several parcels were recovered from the vehicle.

Nichakan recounted that she had collected 40 iPhones for her online business and was en route to her home in the Nava Nakorn area. As she drove, she noticed the pickup truck rapidly approaching from behind and felt a strong impact when it struck the rear of her vehicle, causing her car to overturn into the water.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The damage to the iPhones was estimated in the hundreds of thousands of baht, but she was assisted out of the vehicle by bystanders, reported KhaoSod.

Supakorn, the delivery employee driving the pickup, admitted to consuming alcohol before the accident and was on his way home to Khlong Song. Following the incident, Pol. Lt. Supachai documented the scene and transported Supakorn to Khlong Luang Police Station to undergo an alcohol test.

In similar news, a Thai woman miraculously survived after her car plunged off a bridge in Pathum Thani province, although another motorist was injured due to the incident. The woman told police the crash happened while she was driving home from a party.

