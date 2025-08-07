Suphan Buri police seize 2.4 million meth tablets, arrest teens

Teen traffickers caught as massive drug haul sparks alarm over drug trade

Bright Choomanee
August 7, 2025
Picture courtesy of ณัฐพล กันทะนิด Facebook

Police in Suphan Buri seized over 2.4 million methamphetamine tablets and detained two 17 year olds involved in transporting the drugs from northern Thailand.

Police Colonel Thaththep Lertlakmiphan, superintendent of Dan Chang Police Station, led the operation to apprehend a major drug trafficking gang from the north.

The operation took place on Highway 333 in Village No. 3, Wang Khan subdistrict, Dan Chang district, Suphan Buri province. Two members of the gang, both 17 years old, were apprehended, while two others managed to escape and are currently being pursued.

Pol. Col. Thaththep revealed that Dan Chang Police Station coordinated with the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) divisions 1 through 3 after receiving intelligence from informants about a planned drug transport through the area. In response, officers were deployed to monitor the situation.

Picture courtesy of ณัฐพล กันทะนิด Facebook

At 4pm, they identified two suspicious vehicles, one believed to be a lookout and the other suspected of transporting the drugs, travelling from Ban Rai district, Uthai Thani province, into Dan Chang district.

อาจเป็นรูปภาพของ 5 คน, รถยนต์ และ ข้อความ

To intercept these vehicles, officers attempted to stop and search them. However, the suspects were alerted and fled into a nearby café, reported KhaoSod.

อาจเป็นรูปภาพของ 7 คน, วัด และ ข้อความ

The police decided to ram one of the suspicious vehicles, causing it to lose control and enabling the arrest of the two 17 year olds. Meanwhile, two other suspects managed to escape and remain at large.

อาจเป็นรูปภาพของ 1 คน

In similar news, on August 3, Thai police disrupted a major drug trafficking operation in Chiang Khan district, Loei province, resulting in the seizure of nearly 4 million methamphetamine pills.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Sumet Polyeam, commander of Border Patrol Police Company 246, led the effort in coordination with border security units, including the Eastern Forces, Chiang Khan Boat Station, local police, and administrative officers, to capture the transnational drug network.

The operation was conducted as part of Loei’s broader anti-drug campaign under the Re-X ray initiative, aimed at enhancing community vigilance.

