Heroic team rescues elderly man from locked car in Ayutthaya

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Tuesday, April 29, 2025
56 1 minute read
Heroic team rescues elderly man from locked car in Ayutthaya
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A collaboration between the police, rescue workers, and a good Samaritan recently saved an elderly man found unconscious inside a locked car on Highway 340 in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province. The team decided to break the car window to transport the man to a hospital.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday, April 27, involved officers from Lat Bua Luang Police Station, Ayutthaya Ruam Jai rescue personnel, and a good Samaritan. They responded to a report of an unmoving car on the highway, fearing a potential accident.

Upon arrival, they found the vehicle locked with the unconscious elderly man inside. After unsuccessful attempts to rouse him by knocking on the window, they used a baton and a rock to break the window and access the vehicle.

The police were alerted by a radio report of an unusually stationary car in Sam Mueang subdistrict, Lat Bua Luang district. Upon reaching the scene, they discovered a Chevrolet with the engine off and a frail elderly man inside.

Related Articles

His left hand was clutching the gear stick. A Good Samaritan and rescue workers joined the police in assessing the situation and attempting to wake the man.

Efforts to unlock the car door were initially unsuccessful, prompting concern for the man’s safety. The decision was made to break the window using a metal baton, which failed due to the window’s strength and thick film.

The team then used additional tools, including a window punch and a brick, to successfully break the window and rescue the man, who was conscious but too weak to move. He was swiftly transported to Lat Bua Luang Hospital.

Police Sergeant Krailert Hua Sungnoen expressed pride in their efforts, stating that despite not being experts in every situation, they are committed to doing their best when the public needs them. The 36 year old sergeant also thanked the Good Samaritan and Ayutthaya Ruam Jai rescue workers for their cooperation.

The latest update from the man’s daughter reveals that doctors have diagnosed him with a stroke, with his condition remaining stable at 50/50. He is currently receiving treatment at Thammasat University Hospital in Pathum Thani province, reported KhaoSod.

Heroic team rescues elderly man from locked car in Ayutthaya | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Latest Thailand News
Crash and sweep: Phuket cops hailed heroes after three-car pile-up Phuket News

Crash and sweep: Phuket cops hailed heroes after three-car pile-up

1 minute ago
Heroic team rescues elderly man from locked car in Ayutthaya Crime News

Heroic team rescues elderly man from locked car in Ayutthaya

1 hour ago
UNESCO bid: Nakhon Phanom temple set for global recognition Thailand News

UNESCO bid: Nakhon Phanom temple set for global recognition

2 hours ago
Couple arrested for online gambling scheme promising 50000 baht prizes Crime News

Couple arrested for online gambling scheme promising 50000 baht prizes

2 hours ago
Thai national park wildfire hero dies in motorcycle accident Thailand News

Thai national park wildfire hero dies in motorcycle accident

2 hours ago
He said, they said: RTA hits back over academic&#8217;s lèse majesté row Thailand News

He said, they said: RTA hits back over academic’s lèse majesté row

2 hours ago
Mysterious spider predicts lottery numbers in Ang Thong Thailand News

Mysterious spider predicts lottery numbers in Ang Thong

2 hours ago
Rate expectations: BoT tipped to slash interest rates Business News

Rate expectations: BoT tipped to slash interest rates

2 hours ago
Thunderbolt sets Isaan home ablaze in terrifying storm (video) Thailand News

Thunderbolt sets Isaan home ablaze in terrifying storm (video)

3 hours ago
Factory worker found dead with injuries in Chon Buri room Crime News

Factory worker found dead with injuries in Chon Buri room

3 hours ago
Fruit vendor arrested for distributing child pornography in Thailand Crime News

Fruit vendor arrested for distributing child pornography in Thailand

3 hours ago
Phuket man injures neck with knife after forgetting to take his pills Phuket News

Phuket man injures neck with knife after forgetting to take his pills

3 hours ago
Teenager reels in thief after mobile snatched at Pattaya pier Pattaya News

Teenager reels in thief after mobile snatched at Pattaya pier

3 hours ago
Gang leader in Samut Prakan accused of violent assaults Crime News

Gang leader in Samut Prakan accused of violent assaults

3 hours ago
High drama! Pattaya cannabis shop worker hurt in late-night attack Pattaya News

High drama! Pattaya cannabis shop worker hurt in late-night attack

4 hours ago
Summer storm hits Thailand with heavy rain and hail Thailand News

Summer storm hits Thailand with heavy rain and hail

4 hours ago
Iranian couple nicked after pulling sneaky money scam on tourists Pattaya News

Iranian couple nicked after pulling sneaky money scam on tourists

4 hours ago
Thai undertaker earns nearly 60,000 baht from gold collected from burials Thailand News

Thai undertaker earns nearly 60,000 baht from gold collected from burials

19 hours ago
Chinese man denied bail for transgender&#8217;s murder in Pattaya Pattaya News

Chinese man denied bail for transgender’s murder in Pattaya

19 hours ago
Sisaket family seeks justice after decade of son&#8217;s abuse Crime News

Sisaket family seeks justice after decade of son’s abuse

19 hours ago
Bangkok officials embezzlement charges for fake bus repairs Bangkok News

Bangkok officials embezzlement charges for fake bus repairs

20 hours ago
Mystery of British man still missing in Thailand lives on Thailand News

Mystery of British man still missing in Thailand lives on

20 hours ago
Thailand enforces new rules on liquids and gels for flights Thailand News

Thailand enforces new rules on liquids and gels for flights

20 hours ago
Xin Ke Yuan Steel’s licences revoked after legal violations Bangkok News

Xin Ke Yuan Steel’s licences revoked after legal violations

20 hours ago
Yala police officers injured in devastating roadside bomb attack South Thailand News

Yala police officers injured in devastating roadside bomb attack

20 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Tuesday, April 29, 2025
56 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Fire devastates Ayutthaya home, numerous pets lost

Fire devastates Ayutthaya home, numerous pets lost

1 week ago
Rescue elephants aid storm recovery in Chiang Mai

Rescue elephants aid storm recovery in Chiang Mai

1 week ago
Van driver killed in tragic collision with trailer truck in Ayutthaya

Van driver killed in tragic collision with trailer truck in Ayutthaya

2 weeks ago
Ayutthaya buffalo trader&#8217;s home attacked with grenades, no injuries

Ayutthaya buffalo trader’s home attacked with grenades, no injuries

3 weeks ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x