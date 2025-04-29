Heroic team rescues elderly man from locked car in Ayutthaya

A collaboration between the police, rescue workers, and a good Samaritan recently saved an elderly man found unconscious inside a locked car on Highway 340 in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province. The team decided to break the car window to transport the man to a hospital.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday, April 27, involved officers from Lat Bua Luang Police Station, Ayutthaya Ruam Jai rescue personnel, and a good Samaritan. They responded to a report of an unmoving car on the highway, fearing a potential accident.

Upon arrival, they found the vehicle locked with the unconscious elderly man inside. After unsuccessful attempts to rouse him by knocking on the window, they used a baton and a rock to break the window and access the vehicle.

The police were alerted by a radio report of an unusually stationary car in Sam Mueang subdistrict, Lat Bua Luang district. Upon reaching the scene, they discovered a Chevrolet with the engine off and a frail elderly man inside.

His left hand was clutching the gear stick. A Good Samaritan and rescue workers joined the police in assessing the situation and attempting to wake the man.

Efforts to unlock the car door were initially unsuccessful, prompting concern for the man’s safety. The decision was made to break the window using a metal baton, which failed due to the window’s strength and thick film.

The team then used additional tools, including a window punch and a brick, to successfully break the window and rescue the man, who was conscious but too weak to move. He was swiftly transported to Lat Bua Luang Hospital.

Police Sergeant Krailert Hua Sungnoen expressed pride in their efforts, stating that despite not being experts in every situation, they are committed to doing their best when the public needs them. The 36 year old sergeant also thanked the Good Samaritan and Ayutthaya Ruam Jai rescue workers for their cooperation.

The latest update from the man’s daughter reveals that doctors have diagnosed him with a stroke, with his condition remaining stable at 50/50. He is currently receiving treatment at Thammasat University Hospital in Pathum Thani province, reported KhaoSod.