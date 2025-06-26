Neighbour dispute in Pathum Thani ends in fatal stabbing

A long-standing neighbourhood dispute in Pathum Thani’s Nong Suea district culminated in tragedy when a 64 year old man fatally stabbed a neighbour. The incident occurred after the suspect’s son was allegedly harassed by the victim.

Yesterday, June 25, Police Lieutenant Nipon Butsana of Nong Suea Police Station was informed of a fatal stabbing incident within a village in Bueng Cham O subdistrict.

Upon arrival at the scene, accompanied by Police Major Apirat Khankhai and investigation officers, they discovered the victim, 44 year old Mu Yai, a member of the Khlong Luang District Volunteer Defence Corps. Mu Yai sustained a severe stab wound to his chest and died en route to the hospital.

The suspect, identified as Thaew, was present at the scene and admitted to stabbing Mu Yai. He handed over the folding knife used in the attack to the police as evidence. Thaew was then taken to Nong Suea Police Station for further questioning.

During the police investigation, Thaew confessed to having a longstanding feud with Mu Yai. He recounted an incident where he was cycling to buy medicine for his sick grandchild when Mu Yai allegedly drove a pickup truck towards him with high beams on, attempting to crash into him.

Thaew managed to evade the vehicle. The following morning, he confronted Mu Yai, asking, “What did I do to you for you to try and hit me with your car?” Mu Yai reportedly responded with, “What are you going to do about it?” followed by insults.

In a subsequent encounter, Thaew was laying tiles outside a shop when Mu Yai allegedly parked his vehicle and hit him, accompanied by verbal abuse.

Thaew questioned Mu Yai again, “What did I do to you? We are from the same generation; why are you provoking me?” Mu Yai reportedly challenged him, saying he should confront him if he dared, but nothing further transpired at that time.

The situation escalated when, on the evening of the incident, Thaew’s son was exercising and was confronted by Mu Yai. Thaew, observing the altercation from his shop, grabbed a knife and ran outside to intervene.

However, Mu Yai reportedly punched him in the mouth, causing a loose tooth. Thaew retaliated by stabbing Mu Yai, unsure of where the knife had struck, reported KhaoSod.

Police have charged Thaew and will proceed with legal action.