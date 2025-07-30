9 victims killed in Suphan Buri firecracker factory explosion

An explosion at a small firecracker factory in the central province of Suphan Buri today, July 30, killed nine people. The total number of victims is still under investigation.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) officers are examining two houses in Ban Pho sub-district, Mueang district, Suphan Buri province, following a report of the explosion at around 11am. The two houses was reportedly converted into a small, illegal firecracker factory.

According to residents, the factory produced small firecracker balls commonly used by Thai farmers to scare away birds. No signs or warnings were heard before the blast, only a single loud explosion. Locals estimated that seven to eight people had been working on the premises at the time.

ThaiRath reported that both houses were completely destroyed, with human remains found scattered outside. A car parked in front of one of the houses was also damaged. Neighbours said their own homes shook from the blast’s impact.

EOD officers later confirmed that nine people were killed at the scene, while one person was seriously injured. However, Matichon reported that two people were injured, reflecting a discrepancy in early casualty figures.

Officers confirmed the houses were operating as a firecracker factory, in line with residents’ accounts, but said the owner had never obtained permission or a licence for such a business.

Officers are now working to extinguish remaining fires to ensure the safety of nearby residents. A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of the explosion.

ThaiRath recalled that this was the third major explosion involving firecrackers in Suphan Buri in recent years. The first occurred at a factory in the same district on August 13, 2006, injuring two people. The second took place on January 15, 2015, killing one person.

Locals told ThaiRath they were fearful of further firework-related explosions, noting that similar incidents occur several times a year.