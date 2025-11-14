Foreign couple in Phuket warned after neighbours report loud sex until 4am

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 14, 2025, 3:28 PM
298 1 minute read
Foreign couple in Phuket warned after neighbours report loud sex until 4am | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuketandamannews

Phuket residents sought intervention from local administrative officials after a foreign couple had loud sex from 10pm to 4am every night.

Officials from the local administrative office visited a village where locals complained about the noise yesterday, reporting that the foreign neighbour and his female partner made loud moaning noises each night, disturbing residents’ sleep.

Upon arrival, officials met a middle-aged foreign man who came out to speak with them. He admitted the noise complaint was true and said police had already warned him once before, but he did not expect another complaint to be filed.

Officials issued another warning, and the man promised to reduce the noise. According to a report by Phuket Andaman News Agency, the foreigner also walked over to apologise to his neighbours.

The foreign man claimed that he was a football athlete who exercised and competed almost every day. He said his strong physical condition made him a bit too sexually energetic. He promised to control the noise from now on to avoid disturbing others.

loud noise
Photo by Изображения пользователя Kris Han via Canva

A similar incident was reported in the Patong area of Phuket in April, when a foreign couple shared their sex life with neighbours. Locals complained that the couple had loud sex and left the curtains open, and they even engaged in sexual activity on the balcony and screamed.

Residents in the area told police they had tolerated the noise for four nights before deciding to lodge a complaint due to lack of sleep.

Related Articles
neighbour loud noise
Photo by Aflo via Canva

Another noise issue was reported in a condominium in the Nana area of Bangkok. Residents accused some room owners of illegally renting their accommodation to foreigners. These foreigners allegedly made loud noises daily and were also suspected of operating a prostitution business in the building.

Residents in the condominium were reportedly worried about their safety, as several strangers could easily enter the property. They called the police and relevant government officials to investigate the matter, but no updates on the case were released.

Latest Thailand News
Drunk driver arrested after gun scare outside Patong Hospital | Thaiger Phuket News

Drunk driver arrested after gun scare outside Patong Hospital

10 minutes ago
Foreign motorcyclist flees after crashing into 3 vehicles in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign motorcyclist flees after crashing into 3 vehicles in Phuket

13 minutes ago
Bangkok climbs &#8216;World&#8217;s Best Cities&#8217; list, eyes top 20 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok climbs ‘World’s Best Cities’ list, eyes top 20

26 minutes ago
Thai student left homeless after bank account used as mule by classmate | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai student left homeless after bank account used as mule by classmate

49 minutes ago
Phuket police hunt motorbike taxi driver for robbing Kazakh tourist | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police hunt motorbike taxi driver for robbing Kazakh tourist

52 minutes ago
Pattaya powers up for tourist surge with smart city centre | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya powers up for tourist surge with smart city centre

1 hour ago
Foreign couple in Phuket warned after neighbours report loud sex until 4am | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign couple in Phuket warned after neighbours report loud sex until 4am

2 hours ago
Hotels and real estate driving a new power equation in Phuket’s economic transformation | Thaiger Property

Hotels and real estate driving a new power equation in Phuket’s economic transformation

2 hours ago
Lottery fever: Chiang Mai punters scramble for lucky numbers | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Lottery fever: Chiang Mai punters scramble for lucky numbers

2 hours ago
Cambodia denies fake claims of Thai flight suspension | Thaiger Aviation News

Cambodia denies fake claims of Thai flight suspension

2 hours ago
2 fake doctors arrested after runing illegal clinics in Bangkok for over 10 years | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 fake doctors arrested after runing illegal clinics in Bangkok for over 10 years

2 hours ago
Police find lion-dancing kids sleeping in Udon Thani temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Police find lion-dancing kids sleeping in Udon Thani temple

3 hours ago
Second cash splash eyed as Thai govt plans new co-pay scheme | Thaiger Business News

Second cash splash eyed as Thai govt plans new co-pay scheme

3 hours ago
Chinese man arrested for 250 million baht fraud after 7 years on the run | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chinese man arrested for 250 million baht fraud after 7 years on the run

3 hours ago
How to pay your road tax in Thailand and how much it costs? | Thaiger Automotive

How to pay your road tax in Thailand and how much it costs?

3 hours ago
Thai woman dies in Cambodian scam hub, cremation halted | Thaiger Crime News

Thai woman dies in Cambodian scam hub, cremation halted

4 hours ago
Malaysian outlet corrects Thai-Cambodian border landmine blunder | Thaiger Politics News

Malaysian outlet corrects Thai-Cambodian border landmine blunder

5 hours ago
American mother reunites with missing daughter after viral Bangkok road incident | Thaiger Bangkok News

American mother reunites with missing daughter after viral Bangkok road incident

5 hours ago
Suspect arrested in Phuket for global hacking spree is Russian spy | Thaiger Crime News

Suspect arrested in Phuket for global hacking spree is Russian spy

6 hours ago
Footballers arrested in Northeast Thailand for online lottery scam | Thaiger Crime News

Footballers arrested in Northeast Thailand for online lottery scam

6 hours ago
Foreign man spits on couple in Phuket restaurant without provocation | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man spits on couple in Phuket restaurant without provocation

6 hours ago
Thai king and queen make China visit to mark 50-year ties | Thaiger Politics News

Thai king and queen make China visit to mark 50-year ties

6 hours ago
Lao women arrested in Chiang Mai sex-for-hire crackdown | Thaiger Crime News

Lao women arrested in Chiang Mai sex-for-hire crackdown

7 hours ago
Thai woman arrested on 150,000-baht theft at Pattaya noodle shop | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman arrested on 150,000-baht theft at Pattaya noodle shop

7 hours ago
Northern Thailand Naga sighting sparks lottery frenzy | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Northern Thailand Naga sighting sparks lottery frenzy

7 hours ago
Phuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 14, 2025, 3:28 PM
298 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.