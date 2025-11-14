Foreign couple in Phuket warned after neighbours report loud sex until 4am

Phuket residents sought intervention from local administrative officials after a foreign couple had loud sex from 10pm to 4am every night.

Officials from the local administrative office visited a village where locals complained about the noise yesterday, reporting that the foreign neighbour and his female partner made loud moaning noises each night, disturbing residents’ sleep.

Upon arrival, officials met a middle-aged foreign man who came out to speak with them. He admitted the noise complaint was true and said police had already warned him once before, but he did not expect another complaint to be filed.

Officials issued another warning, and the man promised to reduce the noise. According to a report by Phuket Andaman News Agency, the foreigner also walked over to apologise to his neighbours.

The foreign man claimed that he was a football athlete who exercised and competed almost every day. He said his strong physical condition made him a bit too sexually energetic. He promised to control the noise from now on to avoid disturbing others.

A similar incident was reported in the Patong area of Phuket in April, when a foreign couple shared their sex life with neighbours. Locals complained that the couple had loud sex and left the curtains open, and they even engaged in sexual activity on the balcony and screamed.

Residents in the area told police they had tolerated the noise for four nights before deciding to lodge a complaint due to lack of sleep.

Another noise issue was reported in a condominium in the Nana area of Bangkok. Residents accused some room owners of illegally renting their accommodation to foreigners. These foreigners allegedly made loud noises daily and were also suspected of operating a prostitution business in the building.

Residents in the condominium were reportedly worried about their safety, as several strangers could easily enter the property. They called the police and relevant government officials to investigate the matter, but no updates on the case were released.