Pattaya’s party problem: Festivals fuel chaos, neglect locals

Pattaya’s dazzling festivals and flashy events may light up the city, but not everyone is cheering.

Long-term visitor Alan French has fired a stark warning to Pattaya’s mayor, claiming the city is losing its soul by prioritising spectacle over substance.

In a blunt letter titled simply “Dear Sir,” French calls out Mayor Poramet Ngampichet for focusing too much on high-profile events like firework festivals, concerts, and themed parades, at the expense of the city’s infrastructure and residents’ quality of life.

“Maybe if this mayor would do his job and attend to the local infrastructure and services instead of wasting taxpayers’ money on vanity projects every other week, Pattaya might become a pleasant place to live,” French wrote.

He blasted the current administration’s handling of traffic congestion, pollution, and chaos caused by the constant influx of visitors attracted by these events. “Traffic-clogged sois, pollution, and general disruption have become the norm,” French added, lamenting the city’s decline.

French’s heartfelt plea echoes a growing unease among locals and foreigners alike, who feel Pattaya’s charm is being sacrificed for short-term tourism gains. While festivals bring excitement and tourist spending, they do little to address chronic problems like flooding, poor road conditions, noisy streets, and lax enforcement of regulations, reported Pattaya Mail.

“It’s not that we don’t appreciate the events,” said a local guesthouse owner, “but how can we welcome more people when our roads are broken, sois flooded, and parking impossible?”

French’s letter is less about anger and more about frustration and love for Pattaya — a city he wants to see thrive sustainably. “Oh, for the return of pre-pandemic Pattaya,” he wrote. “At least then, things were more organised, and the city was a more pleasant place to live.”

The message is clear: Pattaya’s leadership must shift focus from dazzling stage lights to the essentials — solid infrastructure, better services, and respect for those who call the city home all year round.