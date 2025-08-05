Pattaya police launch ‘Clean Station’ blitz to impress tourists

Monthly clean-ups, QR code feedback, and spotless toilets are now part of Pattaya’s police revamp

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

Pattaya police are scrubbing up their image with a bold new Clean Station campaign, aiming to boost public trust and impress international tourists through spotless facilities and stricter hygiene standards.

In a move to boost public confidence and impress tourists, Chief of Pattaya City Police Station Police Colonel Anek Sarathongyoo launched the Royal Thai Police (RTP)’s Clean Station campaign, a five-step cleanliness and organisation overhaul that aims to bring the city’s police standards in line with international expectations.

“Pattaya is a gateway city for travellers from across the globe. We want visitors to walk into our station and feel welcome, safe, and respected. Cleanliness is the foundation of professionalism.”

According to The Pattaya News, the campaign is already underway, with the following five key measures rolled out:

  1. Fostering a culture of cleanliness
    Officers are now expected to keep their desks tidy and participate in a Big Cleaning Day held at least once a month to reinforce discipline and workplace pride.

  2. Clear division of responsibilities
    Specific teams have been assigned to high-traffic areas like investigation rooms, detention cells, and meeting rooms. Each zone has a designated area supervisor to ensure daily checks and cleanliness compliance.

  3. Enhancing user-friendly spaces
    Public areas will be revamped with clear signage, green landscaping, and well-maintained surroundings—including car parks and flagpole zones—to create a more inviting atmosphere.

  4. Raising restroom standards
    Restrooms will be cleaned twice daily, with visible signage showing who’s responsible. The station will also separate facilities for officers and the public to maintain order and hygiene.

  5. Continuous evaluation and feedback
    Public satisfaction will be monitored through monthly reviews and feedback forms accessible via QR codes displayed throughout the station.

Pol. Col. Anek emphasised the importance of public involvement:

“Feedback from the community will help us continuously improve. This isn’t just about appearance—it’s about trust.”

To further engage locals and visitors, the station is actively promoting the initiative via its official Facebook page, encouraging citizens to share feedback and participate in keeping the station clean and welcoming.

