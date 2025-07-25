Pattaya slashes spaghetti wires in major city makeover

Pattaya is finally tackling one of its biggest eyesores—those tangled telecom cables hanging from power poles—by cutting them down in a citywide cleanup drive.

Yesterday morning, July 24, Pattaya City Mayor Poramet Ngampichet led the launch of the 2025 Telecommunications Cable Organisation Project, aimed at removing disused wires and improving both public safety and visual appeal.

The initiative, carried out under the supervision of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Pattaya Branch, began with a formal kick-off event chaired by Assistant Governor of PEA Region 2 Somak Wongwaiphanich. Attendees included Bang Lamung District Chief Phatcharaphat Sritanyanon, senior city executives, telecom firms, cable providers, and other agencies.

“This project supports the government’s push to enhance urban aesthetics by removing cluttered, abandoned wires that make the city look untidy,” said Somak. “As part of the Ministry of Interior, the PEA is working closely with Pattaya City to streamline and manage telecommunications cables.”

The opening phase focuses on a 1.4-kilometre stretch of Sawang Fa Road, near the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation. A total of 60 utility poles will be cleared, with 16 telecommunications companies participating. As part of the project, cable markers will also be installed to identify each provider’s lines.

Mayor Poramet praised the joint effort between Pattaya City, the PEA, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), and all involved.

“We’re not just cleaning up the skyline,” he said. “This project also boosts public safety and protects property by reducing the risk of cable-related incidents.”

Alongside the overhead removal, Pattaya continues to push forward with its long-term plan to bury power and telecom lines underground. Of the nine planned underground routes, six or seven have already been completed.

Two more sections—Jomtien Second Road and the Naklua area, from the Dolphin Roundabout to the Bang Lamung District Office—are next in line. This will bring the total to 11 underground corridors aimed at modernising infrastructure, improving safety, and creating a cleaner cityscape, The Pattaya News reports.