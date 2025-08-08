Thai woman suffers 54 stitches after brutal assault by ex-husband

A Thai woman is seeking justice after her ex-husband assaulted her at her home in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok, leaving her with multiple severe injuries which required 54 stitches.

The 32 year old victim, Noi, took her case to the Pavena Foundation for Children and Women because she feared delays in the police investigation and was concerned for her safety. The suspect, her ex-husband, 46 year old Kong, divorced her in July.

Noi told the foundation’s founder, Paveena Hongsakun, that she had married Kong seven years ago, but the couple had no children. She said Kong had recently physically abused her during an argument, prompting her to demand a divorce, which was finalised with a signed agreement on July 14.

On August 3, the day of the incident, Noi returned home from work to find Kong hiding in the house. He shouted, “If I can’t be with you, no one can. I will kill you.”

Kong then stabbed Noi once in the back, prompting her to flee the house and seek help from neighbours. He chased after her and slashed her face. As she tried to defend herself, she sustained multiple cuts to her hands. A neighbour eventually intervened and called the police.

Noi said she required a total of 54 stitches for her injuries, with 42 stitches for a deep, long facial wound alone. She spent three nights in the hospital and needed almost a month of rest at home to recover fully.

Kong remains in police custody but is seeking temporary release. Fearing for her safety if he were freed, Noi turned to the foundation for help.

Paveena immediately contacted Sai Noi Police Station Superintendent, Pol. Col. Natdaecha Thanatphattarapong, to follow up on the case.

The superintendent confirmed that Kong was charged with physically assaulting another person and causing serious injury. Under Section 297 of the Criminal Law, the offence carries a penalty of six months to 10 years in prison and a fine of 10,000 to 200,000 baht.

He also confirmed that Kong is being held at Nonthaburi Provincial Court, which has denied his bail request.