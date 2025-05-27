Foreign woman arrested for failing to pay bill at Phuket bar

Foreigner cites stock market crash and failed money withdrawal for unpaid bill

Petch Petpailin
7 minutes ago
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Foreign woman arrested for failing to pay bill at Phuket bar
Photo via TikTok/ @tumroychannal

Police arrested a foreign woman at the weekend after she failed to pay a bill at a bar in Phuket and allegedly insulted Thai people.

A Thai TikTok user, @tunroychannel, shared a video of the incident on on Sunday, May 25, with a caption that read, “Free visa tourist insults Thai people. She came to travel but did not have the money to pay. She also damaged the property of others.”

Further details were included in the caption of the video. The incident is believed to have taken place at the Nine Smith entertainment venue in the Talat Yai sub-district of Phuket, based on signage visible in the footage.

The woman reportedly ordered food and drinks but was unable to pay for them. She gave multiple excuses to bar staff, citing a stock market crash and failed attempts to withdraw money from a bank. As no agreement could be reached, officers from Mueang Phuket Police Station were called to the scene.

The foreign woman was taken to the police station for questioning, where she continued to insist she could pay the bill. Officers allowed her time to secure the funds, but she remained unable to pay after two hours.

Foreign woman arrested for unpaid bar bill in Phuket
Photo via TikTok/ @tumroychannal

In the video, a police officer is heard saying, “You don’t have money. Two hours, and you still cannot pay it. You don’t have money for sure! Go, go!” Two officers then approached the woman and attempted to escort her to the detention room, but she resisted.

The TikTok user accused the foreign woman of insulting Thai people, but no such actions were shown in the video, and no specific details of the alleged insult were provided.

Unpaid bill led to foreigner arrest
Photo via TikTok/ @tumroychannal

The legal consequences the woman may face were not disclosed in the report. According to Section 345 of Thailand’s Criminal Law, anyone who orders or consumes food or drinks or stays in a hotel while knowing they are unable to pay may be subject to imprisonment for up to three months, a fine of up to 5,000 baht, or both.

@tumroychannal

ฟรีวีซ่า เหยียดคนไทย มาเที่ยวแล้วไม่จ่ายเงิน โวยวายทำลายข้าวของ #ฟรีวีซ่า ทำหรอย #ภูเก็ต

♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – ทำหรอย Channel – ทำหรอย Channel

