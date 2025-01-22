Russian tourist attacked in Pattaya over livestream mix-up

Russian tourist attacked in Pattaya over livestream mix-up
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod English

A Russian tourist’s harmless social media livestream took a violent turn on Pattaya Beach when a local woman, mistakenly believing she was being filmed, assaulted him in a dramatic scene outside the Pattaya City Police Station.

The incident unfolded in the early hours of today, when Evgenii, a 45 year old Russian national, was livestreaming near Pattaya Beach. Standing by a coconut tree, the woman became enraged, accusing him of filming her without consent. Despite her companions’ efforts to calm her down, she charged across the street, pulling Evgenii off balance and causing minor injuries to his knee.

Evgenii reported the assault to Pattaya City Police at 4.30am, presenting video evidence from his livestream to prove he had not targeted the woman. Police confirmed the footage showed no breach of privacy, leading them to press charges against the woman for assault causing bodily harm.

Under Thai law, the offence carries penalties of up to three years imprisonment, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both. The case has reignited concerns over Pattaya’s beach areas, often frequented by women colloquially referred to as “coconut tree girls,” who solicit foreign tourists.

Recent regulatory changes, introduced by the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security in October 2023, have shifted the handling of prostitution-related cases from police to civil authorities. Officers now document such incidents and forward cases for further investigation, emphasising community-based resolutions.

While police aim to maintain public order and protect the city’s tourism image, this incident underscores ongoing tensions between tourists and locals, reported KhaoSod English.

In related news, a night of partying on Bangla Road turned into chaos when a drunken Russian tourist was hospitalised after a violent altercation with security guards. The incident unfolded at Oscar Bar, Patong, on December 18 last year. Police were called to the scene at 11.50pm, where they found the 31 year old Russian national seriously injured after a scuffle with bar security.

