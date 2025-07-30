Bangkok couple arrested for motorcycle theft caught on CCTV

A couple riding a motorcycle in Bangkok were arrested after being caught stealing a parked motorcycle. Allegedly, this was not their first offence.

CCTV footage captured the incident, revealing the pair’s criminal history, with one having a record of 13 previous arrests. The police apprehended them shortly after the crime.

At 12.50am today, July 30, Police Major General Samart Promchat, commander of Metropolitan Police Division 6, along with Deputy Commander Police Colonel Narit Pratanaporn, directed officers from Samran Rat Police Station, including Police Colonel Prasit Wiratyaporn and his team, to arrest 37 year old Wutthichai and 28 year old Piyanuch.

They were detained under the expressway at At Narong Road, Klong Toey district, Bangkok, with two motorcycles and the clothes they wore during the crime.

The arrest followed an earlier report at 1.45am yesterday, July 29, of a stolen motorcycle on Boripat Road, Pom Prap Sattru Phai district.

Police reviewed CCTV footage from the crime scene and escape route, identifying the suspects as a man and a woman who fled under the expressway in Klong Toey. Upon investigation, they found the couple matching the descriptions from the footage and detained them.

Wutthichai confessed to stealing the motorcycle from the Ban Bat community in Pom Prap Sattru Phai district. Wutthichai pushed the vehicle while Piyanuch sat on it, and they fled to the expressway area, intending to ride along Ratchadamnoen Avenue to enjoy the decorative lights before getting caught by the police.

Wutthichai’s criminal record dates back to 2009, with 13 charges related to drug offences until 2016. Police have charged the couple with jointly stealing at night or receiving stolen goods using a vehicle to facilitate the crime or avoid capture. They have been handed over to the Samran Rat Police Station investigators for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.