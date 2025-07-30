Bangkok couple arrested for motorcycle theft caught on CCTV

Repeat offenders caught on camera triggering police sting

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
222 1 minute read
Bangkok couple arrested for motorcycle theft caught on CCTV | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A couple riding a motorcycle in Bangkok were arrested after being caught stealing a parked motorcycle. Allegedly, this was not their first offence.

CCTV footage captured the incident, revealing the pair’s criminal history, with one having a record of 13 previous arrests. The police apprehended them shortly after the crime.

At 12.50am today, July 30, Police Major General Samart Promchat, commander of Metropolitan Police Division 6, along with Deputy Commander Police Colonel Narit Pratanaporn, directed officers from Samran Rat Police Station, including Police Colonel Prasit Wiratyaporn and his team, to arrest 37 year old Wutthichai and 28 year old Piyanuch.

They were detained under the expressway at At Narong Road, Klong Toey district, Bangkok, with two motorcycles and the clothes they wore during the crime.

The arrest followed an earlier report at 1.45am yesterday, July 29, of a stolen motorcycle on Boripat Road, Pom Prap Sattru Phai district.

Police reviewed CCTV footage from the crime scene and escape route, identifying the suspects as a man and a woman who fled under the expressway in Klong Toey. Upon investigation, they found the couple matching the descriptions from the footage and detained them.

Bangkok couple arrested for motorcycle theft caught on CCTV | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Wutthichai confessed to stealing the motorcycle from the Ban Bat community in Pom Prap Sattru Phai district. Wutthichai pushed the vehicle while Piyanuch sat on it, and they fled to the expressway area, intending to ride along Ratchadamnoen Avenue to enjoy the decorative lights before getting caught by the police.

Related Articles

Wutthichai’s criminal record dates back to 2009, with 13 charges related to drug offences until 2016. Police have charged the couple with jointly stealing at night or receiving stolen goods using a vehicle to facilitate the crime or avoid capture. They have been handed over to the Samran Rat Police Station investigators for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok couple arrested for motorcycle theft caught on CCTV | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Chiang Mai sees surge in demand for lottery tickets | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Mai sees surge in demand for lottery tickets

2 minutes ago
Furious farangs slam Pattaya over ‘Thai price’ double standard | Thaiger Pattaya News

Furious farangs slam Pattaya over ‘Thai price’ double standard

11 minutes ago
Pathum Thani abbot removed over 30 million baht embezzlement scandal | Thaiger Crime News

Pathum Thani abbot removed over 30 million baht embezzlement scandal

15 minutes ago
Thai army detains 18 Cambodian soldiers after border clash | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai army detains 18 Cambodian soldiers after border clash

23 minutes ago
Chiang Rai residents brace for floods as Kok River rises | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chiang Rai residents brace for floods as Kok River rises

28 minutes ago
Missing jet ski operator found dead on island off Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Missing jet ski operator found dead on island off Phuket

32 minutes ago
Major drug bust in Sakon Nakhon seizes 500kg crystal meth | Thaiger Crime News

Major drug bust in Sakon Nakhon seizes 500kg crystal meth

39 minutes ago
Cambodian artillery damages Thai hospitals, costs exceed 285 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian artillery damages Thai hospitals, costs exceed 285 million baht

50 minutes ago
&#8216;Flying Giant&#8217; A380 becomes a costly nightmare for airlines | Thaiger Business News

‘Flying Giant’ A380 becomes a costly nightmare for airlines

52 minutes ago
Cambodia denies second ceasefire breach, Thailand shows evidence | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia denies second ceasefire breach, Thailand shows evidence

54 minutes ago
Monk dies in Bangkok motorcycle taxi accident | Thaiger Road deaths

Monk dies in Bangkok motorcycle taxi accident

1 hour ago
Mystery as human skull found in Samut Songkhram coconut grove | Thaiger Crime News

Mystery as human skull found in Samut Songkhram coconut grove

1 hour ago
Bangkok couple arrested for motorcycle theft caught on CCTV | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok couple arrested for motorcycle theft caught on CCTV

2 hours ago
2 suspected drug dealers nabbed in Bangla Road raids | Thaiger Phuket News

2 suspected drug dealers nabbed in Bangla Road raids

2 hours ago
Shooting at Kamlon Festival leaves one dead, eight injured | Thaiger Crime News

Shooting at Kamlon Festival leaves one dead, eight injured

2 hours ago
Heavy rainfall warning for 32 Thai provinces, flash floods possible | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall warning for 32 Thai provinces, flash floods possible

2 hours ago
Suspected Cambodian spy denies allegation, claiming to be orchard worker | Thaiger Thailand News

Suspected Cambodian spy denies allegation, claiming to be orchard worker

17 hours ago
HONNE delivers an emotionally charged night at The OUCH Bangkok Tour | Thaiger Events

HONNE delivers an emotionally charged night at The OUCH Bangkok Tour

18 hours ago
Malaysian woman reunited with lost cash thanks to New Zealand tourists | Thaiger Phuket News

Malaysian woman reunited with lost cash thanks to New Zealand tourists

18 hours ago
Woman&#8217;s skeleton found in Udon Thani forest during mushroom hunt | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman’s skeleton found in Udon Thani forest during mushroom hunt

19 hours ago
Thailand’s bombshell enters the villa: Isaan representation in Love Island | Thaiger Entertainment

Thailand’s bombshell enters the villa: Isaan representation in Love Island

19 hours ago
Search continues for missing jet-ski operator off Phuket coast | Thaiger Phuket News

Search continues for missing jet-ski operator off Phuket coast

20 hours ago
Thai-Cambodian clashes claim lives of 15 civilians and 15 soldiers | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai-Cambodian clashes claim lives of 15 civilians and 15 soldiers

20 hours ago
Heavy rain warning for 9 provinces, rough seas ahead | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain warning for 9 provinces, rough seas ahead

21 hours ago
Thai Government stands firm as border tensions with Cambodia escalate | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Government stands firm as border tensions with Cambodia escalate

21 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
222 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x