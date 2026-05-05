Phuket taxi driver denies assault after argument video goes viral

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 5, 2026, 9:58 AM
251 2 minutes read
Phuket taxi driver denies assault after argument video goes viral | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ เกาะกะโหลก

A Phuket taxi driver denied physical assault on a foreign man after a video of their argument went viral on Thai social media yesterday, May 4.

The footage was posted by the Facebook page Koh Kalok Phuket with a caption questioning how the situation should be handled and included hashtags criticising taxi drivers.

In the video, a foreign man is seen arguing with a taxi driver outside a hotel in Phuket, while a child believed to be the couple’s son is present.

The person recording the video claimed the driver had cancelled the trip and told the tourists to remove their luggage from the vehicle. The foreign man then spat on the back of the car, which escalated the situation.

The driver is seen demanding that the man clean the vehicle, but he refused and continued arguing. The man’s wife attempted to defuse the situation and cleaned the car herself.

Phuket taxi driver and foreign man argue
Photo via Facebook/ เกาะกะโหลก

The video prompted criticism online, with some users accusing the driver of cancelling bookings and acting aggressively towards tourists. Others speculated that the dispute may have escalated into a physical assault after the footage ended.

Some social media users urged others to wait for the driver’s explanation. The driver later responded in the comment section under his Facebook account, Sombat Lee.

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Sombat stated that the foreign family had booked the ride through an application. He said he travelled to the pickup point and attempted to contact the passengers via the app’s chat function, but received no response.

According to the driver, he arrived at the hotel but could not locate or reach the passengers, prompting him to cancel the booking and prepare to leave.

Argument video between Phuket taxi driver and foreign passenger
Photo via Facebook/ เกาะกะโหลก

He said the tourists then arrived and placed their luggage in his vehicle. He told them they would need to make a new booking because the original trip had already been cancelled.

Sombat said this led the tourists to remove their belongings before the foreign man spat on the car. He asked the man to clean it, but he refused, resulting in the argument seen in the video. The driver insisted on his innocence and denied the physical assault allegation.

He also called for understanding from the public and asked those posting abusive comments to remove them, acknowledging that some may disagree with his actions but urging respectful discussion.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 5, 2026, 9:58 AM
251 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.