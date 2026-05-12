Thai woman caught in Oman with over 4.4 koligrammes of cannabis

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 12, 2026, 1:51 PM
230 1 minute read
Thai woman caught in Oman with over 4.4 koligrammes of cannabis | Thaiger
Photo via X/ @omancustoms

Omani Customs officials arrested a Thai woman for smuggling cannabis weighing more than 4.4 kilogrammes through Muscat International Airport.

The Oman Customs Department shared footage of the arrest on its official X account on May 5. In the accompanying statement, officials stated…

“Customs officers at Muscat International Airport thwarted an attempt to smuggle 4,384 grammes of marijuana, which was found in the possession of a Thai passenger. The drugs had been concealed in her luggage with great care.”

The video showed the suspect arriving at a customs checkpoint wearing a long pink dress and white hijab. She was carrying a handbag and a black backpack while pulling a pink suitcase.

Thai woman travels to Oman with hidden cannabis
Photo via X/ @omancustoms

After the luggage passed through an X-ray scanner, customs officers detected suspicious items and conducted a further inspection. During the search, officers discovered a package of cannabis wrapped in a yellow courier plastic bag.

The footage also showed packets of seaweed snacks and laundry detergent inside the suitcase, although officials did not clarify whether other packages of cannabis had been hidden within those items. A total of 12 cannabis packages weighing more than 4.4 kilogrammes were reportedly seized.

Oman Customs has not disclosed the woman’s identity or confirmed the charges and penalties she may face under Omani law.

Related Articles
Thai woman caught smuggling ganja to Oman
Photo via X/ @omancustoms

The Thai woman’s cannabis smuggling case follows several recent incidents linked to Thailand. In April, 22 Sri Lankan Buddhist monks transported 110 grammes of cannabis from Thailand into Sri Lanka through an airport in Colombo.

Another monk was later arrested for allegedly organising the operation. According to BBC Sinhala, investigators suspected the monks may not have known they were carrying illegal substances after being told the packages were donations.

In another case in January, a British teenager was arrested in Qatar after carrying cannabis from Thailand into Doha. Reports did not specify the quantity seized. The teenager’s mother claimed he had been manipulated into drug trafficking by an older British national.

Latest Thailand News
Bear mauls Thai man while collecting food ingredients in Ratchaburi forest | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Bear mauls Thai man while collecting food ingredients in Ratchaburi forest

10 minutes ago
Chaiyaphum man faces home seizure despite clearing bank debt | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chaiyaphum man faces home seizure despite clearing bank debt

25 minutes ago
EV charging station fire damages truck at Samut Prakan factory | Thaiger Central Thailand News

EV charging station fire damages truck at Samut Prakan factory

1 hour ago
Krabi official registers marriage for drug suspect before arrest | Thaiger Crime News

Krabi official registers marriage for drug suspect before arrest

3 hours ago
3 Chinese men held for turning Pattaya house into Pod K production | Thaiger Thailand News

3 Chinese men held for turning Pattaya house into Pod K production

3 hours ago
iOS 26.5 is out and it finally lets iPhone and Android users message each other securely | Thaiger Technology News

iOS 26.5 is out and it finally lets iPhone and Android users message each other securely

4 hours ago
Indian tourists accused of ganging up on Thai man in Phuket | Thaiger Thailand News

Indian tourists accused of ganging up on Thai man in Phuket

4 hours ago
Foreign man remains at large after injuring Phuket teenager in hit-and-run | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man remains at large after injuring Phuket teenager in hit-and-run

4 hours ago
Bolt driver accused of conning Chinese tourist with 1,000 baht ‘fine’ | Thaiger Thailand News

Bolt driver accused of conning Chinese tourist with 1,000 baht ‘fine’

5 hours ago
Chinese weapon suspects suffers seizure after 4-day hunger strike in Pattaya prison | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese weapon suspects suffers seizure after 4-day hunger strike in Pattaya prison

5 hours ago
Foreign rider damages rental motorcycle in Phuket during off-road riding | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign rider damages rental motorcycle in Phuket during off-road riding

21 hours ago
Chinese man&#8217;s military-grade weapons linked to Thai police and military officers | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese man’s military-grade weapons linked to Thai police and military officers

22 hours ago
Thailand is the 10th most searched relocation destination for Americans moving away | Thaiger Thailand Travel

Thailand is the 10th most searched relocation destination for Americans moving away

23 hours ago
6 Vietnamese and Uzbek women arrested in Bangkok prostitution crackdown | Thaiger Bangkok News

6 Vietnamese and Uzbek women arrested in Bangkok prostitution crackdown

23 hours ago
Bangkok transwoman reportedly forced to shave hairs for insulting Quran | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok transwoman reportedly forced to shave hairs for insulting Quran

1 day ago
5 Russian nationals held after viral altercation in Phuket night market | Thaiger Phuket News

5 Russian nationals held after viral altercation in Phuket night market

1 day ago
Chinese tourists filmed with protected parrotfish and starfish in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Chinese tourists filmed with protected parrotfish and starfish in Phuket

1 day ago
4 Indian tourists fall unconscious before 1 dies in Phuket hospital | Thaiger Phuket News

4 Indian tourists fall unconscious before 1 dies in Phuket hospital

1 day ago
Thaksin returns home from prison with EM bracelet after parole release | Thaiger Politics News

Thaksin returns home from prison with EM bracelet after parole release

1 day ago
Bangkok MP questions AOT fee hike despite billion-baht profits | Thaiger Aviation News

Bangkok MP questions AOT fee hike despite billion-baht profits

2 days ago
Police gun linked to Chinese suspect and C4 explosives traced | Thaiger Thailand News

Police gun linked to Chinese suspect and C4 explosives traced

2 days ago
AI camera catches Nigerian, Ivorian men overstaying in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

AI camera catches Nigerian, Ivorian men overstaying in Phuket

2 days ago
Singha heir rejects family name, alleges teenage sexual assault | Thaiger Thailand News

Singha heir rejects family name, alleges teenage sexual assault

2 days ago
Pattaya man lured, shot dead over suspected romantic dispute | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya man lured, shot dead over suspected romantic dispute

2 days ago
Buriram frog hunter flees 10 armed Cambodian soldiers inside Thai territory | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram frog hunter flees 10 armed Cambodian soldiers inside Thai territory

2 days ago
Crime NewsThailand NewsWorld News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 12, 2026, 1:51 PM
230 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.