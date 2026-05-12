Thai woman caught in Oman with over 4.4 koligrammes of cannabis

Omani Customs officials arrested a Thai woman for smuggling cannabis weighing more than 4.4 kilogrammes through Muscat International Airport.

The Oman Customs Department shared footage of the arrest on its official X account on May 5. In the accompanying statement, officials stated…

“Customs officers at Muscat International Airport thwarted an attempt to smuggle 4,384 grammes of marijuana, which was found in the possession of a Thai passenger. The drugs had been concealed in her luggage with great care.”

The video showed the suspect arriving at a customs checkpoint wearing a long pink dress and white hijab. She was carrying a handbag and a black backpack while pulling a pink suitcase.

After the luggage passed through an X-ray scanner, customs officers detected suspicious items and conducted a further inspection. During the search, officers discovered a package of cannabis wrapped in a yellow courier plastic bag.

The footage also showed packets of seaweed snacks and laundry detergent inside the suitcase, although officials did not clarify whether other packages of cannabis had been hidden within those items. A total of 12 cannabis packages weighing more than 4.4 kilogrammes were reportedly seized.

Oman Customs has not disclosed the woman’s identity or confirmed the charges and penalties she may face under Omani law.

The Thai woman’s cannabis smuggling case follows several recent incidents linked to Thailand. In April, 22 Sri Lankan Buddhist monks transported 110 grammes of cannabis from Thailand into Sri Lanka through an airport in Colombo.

Another monk was later arrested for allegedly organising the operation. According to BBC Sinhala, investigators suspected the monks may not have known they were carrying illegal substances after being told the packages were donations.

In another case in January, a British teenager was arrested in Qatar after carrying cannabis from Thailand into Doha. Reports did not specify the quantity seized. The teenager’s mother claimed he had been manipulated into drug trafficking by an older British national.