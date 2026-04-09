Foreign men steal cash, gold ring from Chinese tourist

Two foreign men allegedly stole a gold ring and cash from a 21 year old Chinese tourist in Pattaya after asking to inspect her money earlier today, April 9.

The woman and her boyfriend filed a complaint with Pattaya City Police Station at about 1am. The incident happened on Phettrakul Road in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri.

The tourist told police the theft took place at about 9.12pm while she was walking with her boyfriend. Two unidentified foreigners approached them and started a friendly conversation before asking to see Chinese currency.

She said the men appeared interested in the money and handed her one of their wallets as security, prompting her to trust them and hand over her own wallet for inspection.

The suspects later returned the wallet and quickly left the scene. When the victim checked her belongings, she found that 1,000 yuan, 5,000 baht and a 2.5 gramme gold ring were missing.

Police recorded the complaint and said they were working to track down the suspects for legal action.

A second report emerged the same night at about 11pm, when two Indian tourists were allegedly targeted in a similar incident. Police said the suspects matched a similar description and struck about two kilometres from the first scene before escaping.

In similar cases from last November, a Chinese tourist and a Russian couple in Pattaya reported cash thefts after suspected foreign scammers asked to inspect their money.

The Chinese tourist found 11,000 baht missing after showing a foreign man both Chinese and Thai banknotes. Later, a Russian tourist and his wife said a foreign couple asked to see his wallet before returning it, after which he discovered 41,900 rubles, about 16,800 baht, had been stolen.