Indian tourists lose US$900 in Pattaya exchange scam

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 9, 2026, 10:48 AM
168 1 minute read
Indian tourists lose US$900 in Pattaya exchange scam | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from รอบพัทยา Ok

Two Indian tourists were allegedly robbed of US$900 (about 28,000 baht) by three suspects using a money exchange scam in Pattaya late yesterday, April 8.

The incident was reported to Pattaya City Police Station after the victims, 35 year old Vasudev and 34 year old Mehulkumar, both Indian nationals, presented CCTV footage as evidence.

The incident took place in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri, in front of a currency exchange booth in South Pattaya.

Two Indian tourists lost US$900 in a Pattaya exchange scam after three men allegedly took the money near a currency booth.
Photo via รอบพัทยา Ok

Through an interpreter, the victims told police they had been visiting Pattaya for six days. Before the incident, they approached a currency exchange machine to carry out a transaction when three Indian men approached them and asked about exchanging money.

After learning the tourists had US dollars, the suspects offered to exchange the currency, claiming they needed it for travel back to India.

Two Indian tourists lost US$900 in a Pattaya exchange scam after three men allegedly took the money near a currency booth.
Photo via รอบพัทยา Ok

The victims handed over US$900 for inspection, but the suspects appeared to examine it before fleeing with the money.

The tourists later reviewed CCTV footage from the area and confirmed that the suspects were a group of three men believed to be Indian nationals before filing a police report.

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Siam Chon News reported that police recorded the complaint and have coordinated with investigation officers to inspect the scene. Officers are reviewing nearby CCTV footage to identify and locate the suspects for legal action.

Two Indian tourists lost US$900 in a Pattaya exchange scam after three men allegedly took the money near a currency booth.
Photo via Siam Chon News

Similarly, an Indian tourist was robbed of his gold necklace, worth over 70,000 baht, on Pattaya Beach after being approached by two transgender persons posing as friendly companions late at night.

The victim told police that two transgender women approached him and greeted him warmly, attempted to hug him and offered sexual services. He declined and attempted to walk away, but moments later, the duo vanished along with his gold chain.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 9, 2026, 10:48 AM
168 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.