Indian tourists lose US$900 in Pattaya exchange scam

Two Indian tourists were allegedly robbed of US$900 (about 28,000 baht) by three suspects using a money exchange scam in Pattaya late yesterday, April 8.

The incident was reported to Pattaya City Police Station after the victims, 35 year old Vasudev and 34 year old Mehulkumar, both Indian nationals, presented CCTV footage as evidence.

The incident took place in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri, in front of a currency exchange booth in South Pattaya.

Through an interpreter, the victims told police they had been visiting Pattaya for six days. Before the incident, they approached a currency exchange machine to carry out a transaction when three Indian men approached them and asked about exchanging money.

After learning the tourists had US dollars, the suspects offered to exchange the currency, claiming they needed it for travel back to India.

The victims handed over US$900 for inspection, but the suspects appeared to examine it before fleeing with the money.

The tourists later reviewed CCTV footage from the area and confirmed that the suspects were a group of three men believed to be Indian nationals before filing a police report.

Siam Chon News reported that police recorded the complaint and have coordinated with investigation officers to inspect the scene. Officers are reviewing nearby CCTV footage to identify and locate the suspects for legal action.

Similarly, an Indian tourist was robbed of his gold necklace, worth over 70,000 baht, on Pattaya Beach after being approached by two transgender persons posing as friendly companions late at night.

The victim told police that two transgender women approached him and greeted him warmly, attempted to hug him and offered sexual services. He declined and attempted to walk away, but moments later, the duo vanished along with his gold chain.