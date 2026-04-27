Foreign woman allegedly steals trainers left outside Phuket home

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 27, 2026, 4:48 PM
161 1 minute read
Foreign woman allegedly steals trainers left outside Phuket home | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

A Thai resident in Phuket exposed a foreign woman, who allegedly stole trainers from outside the home by sharing footage of the incident online.

The video was posted on the Phuket Times Facebook page and circulated today, April 27. According to the timestamp, the incident occurred at around 10.27am on April 26 in Khok Tanote, Karon subdistrict.

The footage was not clear but showed the woman taking the shoes placed outside the house and put them in her bag. She then walked along the footpath and disappeared from the view.

The foreign woman had short hair. She was wearing a white tank top, shorts, and flipflops, and carrying a brightly coloured bag.

Foreign woman steals trainers in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

The owner said the trainers had been washed and left outside the house to dry. The shoes were from the Nike brand, valued at approximately 4,500 baht, and had only been worn a few times.

Online reactions were mixed. Some users criticised the suspected act and called for stricter measures to prevent foreign-related crime, while others suggested the woman may have believed the shoes were abandoned or free to take. Some commenters also noted that valuables should not be left unattended outside properties.

The shoe owner has not confirmed whether a police report has been filed or if legal action is being pursued.

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Foreign woman caught in Phuket shoe theft
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

In a similar case last week, two foreign men were seen taking a guitar left on a motorcycle parked on Na Tai Road in Phuket. The owner said he had left the instrument unattended for about five minutes before it went missing.

Another incident in February involved a foreign woman who took a suitcase from the front of a shop in Phuket. She was seen walking with the stolen suitcase, which was of a size of at least 28 inches.

Police have not provided updates on arrests or investigations in those cases.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 27, 2026, 4:48 PM
161 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.