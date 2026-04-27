Foreign woman allegedly steals trainers left outside Phuket home

A Thai resident in Phuket exposed a foreign woman, who allegedly stole trainers from outside the home by sharing footage of the incident online.

The video was posted on the Phuket Times Facebook page and circulated today, April 27. According to the timestamp, the incident occurred at around 10.27am on April 26 in Khok Tanote, Karon subdistrict.

The footage was not clear but showed the woman taking the shoes placed outside the house and put them in her bag. She then walked along the footpath and disappeared from the view.

The foreign woman had short hair. She was wearing a white tank top, shorts, and flipflops, and carrying a brightly coloured bag.

The owner said the trainers had been washed and left outside the house to dry. The shoes were from the Nike brand, valued at approximately 4,500 baht, and had only been worn a few times.

Online reactions were mixed. Some users criticised the suspected act and called for stricter measures to prevent foreign-related crime, while others suggested the woman may have believed the shoes were abandoned or free to take. Some commenters also noted that valuables should not be left unattended outside properties.

The shoe owner has not confirmed whether a police report has been filed or if legal action is being pursued.

In a similar case last week, two foreign men were seen taking a guitar left on a motorcycle parked on Na Tai Road in Phuket. The owner said he had left the instrument unattended for about five minutes before it went missing.

Another incident in February involved a foreign woman who took a suitcase from the front of a shop in Phuket. She was seen walking with the stolen suitcase, which was of a size of at least 28 inches.

Police have not provided updates on arrests or investigations in those cases.