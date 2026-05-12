Elderly Thai woman confesses to fake robbery after gambling losses

An elderly woman in Nong Bua Lamphu admitted staging a robbery at her home after selling gold jewellery gifted by her daughter to fund gambling activities.

The case came to public attention after the woman’s daughter, who lives overseas, contacted Channel 8 to complain about delays in the police investigation into the robbery at her mother Pranee’s home.

According to the daughter, her mother had previously been targeted in two separate theft incidents, but suspects were never arrested. The latest case increased concerns about her mother’s safety.

CCTV footage from the house was later shared with the media. The video showed Pranee grabbing her mobile phone before entering a bathroom. Moments later, a man entered the property through the back door.

The suspect appeared to wait inside the house rather than immediately searching for valuables. After Pranee left the bathroom, the man pointed what appeared to be a weapon at her.

In the footage, Pranee was heard pleading with the suspect…

“Back off, back off. What do you want? What do you want? Are you going to rob me? Oh no, are you going to kill me? Don’t kill me. I will give you everything. I will give you all. Don’t hurt me. Follow me here. Take it but don’t hurt me.”

Pranee then led the man to her bedroom, where valuables were reportedly stored. The suspect later left carrying a black rubbish bag, while Pranee appeared distressed and walked around the house crying.

Following media attention, officers from Suwannakhuha Police Station investigated the Nong Bua Lamphu robbery and arrested 27 year old Siwat yesterday, May 11. Police identified him as Pranee’s grandson, who lived nearby.

During questioning, Siwat confessed that the robbery was staged. He told police that Pranee had asked him to act as the thief.

According to Siwat, Pranee had already sold gold jewellery worth more than 840,000 baht that had been given to her by her daughter. He claimed the money was used for Hi-Lo gambling during the Songkran festival period.

Siwat added that Pranee became concerned when her daughter planned to return to Thailand and decided to fake a robbery to explain the missing valuables.

He also told investigators that the weapon seen in the CCTV footage was improvised using cloth and a Stanley knife to resemble a gun. Siwat said he received 2,000 baht for taking part in the staged robbery.

Pranee later admitted to police that she had sold the jewellery to support her gambling habit. She declined to provide additional details to reporters.

The daughter has since withdrawn the robbery complaint. Police have not yet confirmed whether Pranee or Siwat will face legal action over the false report.