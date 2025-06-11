Thai police seize firearms, arrest 12 in illegal arms crackdown

Probe reveals arms network after major weapons bust

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee8 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025
63 1 minute read
Thai police seize firearms, arrest 12 in illegal arms crackdown
Picture courtesy of Wassayos Ngamkham

According to Thai police, 12 people were detained on June 9 as part of a nationwide crackdown on the illegal arms trade. Officers confiscated 18 firearms and over 30,000 rounds of ammunition.

Those apprehended range in age from their early 20s to 50s and were captured during operations in Bangkok and several other provinces in the past week, as stated by Police Major General Wittaya Sriprasertparb, who commands the Crime Suppression Division (CSD).

This action is part of a national campaign initiated on March 21, aimed at dismantling criminal networks, mafia groups, and armed gangs. This campaign has resulted in 32 raids, 16 arrests, and the confiscation of 23 firearms along with 564 rounds of ammunition.

Focusing on online arms trafficking, the CSD launched an operation named Operation Endgame: Bullet Express on June 5, which targeted 22 locations in Bangkok and other provinces.

Related Articles

The raids resulted in the seizure of six semi-automatic pistols, five single-barrel shotguns, five single-shot rifles, one revolver, one homemade gun, and a total of 31,538 rounds of ammunition, according to Pol. Maj. Gen. Wittaya.

The 12 suspects face charges of colluding in the possession or sale of firearms and ammunition for commercial purposes without a licence. They have been transferred to police investigators for further legal proceedings.

The CSD intends to broaden the investigation to apprehend additional people involved in the network.

A notable suspect arrested this week, identified as Ritthichai, is recognised as a long-time firearms enthusiast with legal permits for several guns. However, he allegedly exploited his legal ownership to acquire significant quantities of ammunition from various private dealers, reselling them online without a licence since 2022. Most of this ammunition was reportedly produced domestically, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, a well-known university lecturer, 41 year old Visut, has been taken into custody for allegedly smuggling firearms into Thailand while evading customs procedures at port checkpoints. He is accused of obtaining as many as 24 gun permits and running a firearm shop located inside a military compound.

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok minimarts busted for selling illegal drugs and herbs Bangkok News

Bangkok minimarts busted for selling illegal drugs and herbs

7 seconds ago
Thai police seize firearms, arrest 12 in illegal arms crackdown Crime News

Thai police seize firearms, arrest 12 in illegal arms crackdown

8 minutes ago
Jetstar Asia to ground flights by end of July amid rising costs Thailand News

Jetstar Asia to ground flights by end of July amid rising costs

14 minutes ago
Student brawl in Kanchanaburi leaves four injured Crime News

Student brawl in Kanchanaburi leaves four injured

22 minutes ago
Thai Porsche driver kills motorcyclist and tries to silence victim’s family Thailand News

Thai Porsche driver kills motorcyclist and tries to silence victim’s family

30 minutes ago
Bugged out: Heartbroken Indian sprays mozzie repellent in mouth Pattaya News

Bugged out: Heartbroken Indian sprays mozzie repellent in mouth

41 minutes ago
Albanian tourist drowns at Karon Beach, husband in distress Phuket News

Albanian tourist drowns at Karon Beach, husband in distress

49 minutes ago
Thai tourism at a crossroads: Can the industry survive? Thailand News

Thai tourism at a crossroads: Can the industry survive?

1 hour ago
Woman caught transporting 200,000 meth pills in Thailand Crime News

Woman caught transporting 200,000 meth pills in Thailand

1 hour ago
Mystery man goes viral for &#8216;following&#8217; cars at Phuket traffic light (video) Phuket News

Mystery man goes viral for ‘following’ cars at Phuket traffic light (video)

2 hours ago
Thai netizens divided over video of foreign couple having sex in car Phuket News

Thai netizens divided over video of foreign couple having sex in car

2 hours ago
Pickup truck with migrant workers crashes in Songkhla, driver flees Road deaths

Pickup truck with migrant workers crashes in Songkhla, driver flees

2 hours ago
More Malaysians than Chinese choose Thailand as holiday spot Thailand News

More Malaysians than Chinese choose Thailand as holiday spot

2 hours ago
Teen found driving mum&#8217;s car in chains in Nakhon Ratchasima Crime News

Teen found driving mum’s car in chains in Nakhon Ratchasima

2 hours ago
Thai actor poses as royal family to swindle old woman out of 10 million baht Bangkok News

Thai actor poses as royal family to swindle old woman out of 10 million baht

3 hours ago
Thai Smile shuts down after a decade of losses Business News

Thai Smile shuts down after a decade of losses

4 hours ago
Driver injured as paper boxes fall from truck in Chachoengsao Road deaths

Driver injured as paper boxes fall from truck in Chachoengsao

4 hours ago
Thailand sukiyaki price war heats up as restaurants slash prices Business News

Thailand sukiyaki price war heats up as restaurants slash prices

4 hours ago
Police arrest drug suspect after dramatic Nonthaburi chase Crime News

Police arrest drug suspect after dramatic Nonthaburi chase

4 hours ago
Thai Customs seize 700 plus tonnes of toxic waste from Morocco Bangkok News

Thai Customs seize 700 plus tonnes of toxic waste from Morocco

4 hours ago
Full steam ahead! Thai transport tsar fast-tracks mega makeover Thailand News

Full steam ahead! Thai transport tsar fast-tracks mega makeover

5 hours ago
Good deed turns violent: Thai woman attacked after helping naked wanderer Thailand News

Good deed turns violent: Thai woman attacked after helping naked wanderer

5 hours ago
Mother and daughter die in Bangkok cement truck collision Bangkok News

Mother and daughter die in Bangkok cement truck collision

5 hours ago
Phuket’s election results are in: 10 new mayors announced Phuket News

Phuket’s election results are in: 10 new mayors announced

5 hours ago
Blaze of rage! Fire guts bedroom after bitter family feud in Pattaya Pattaya News

Blaze of rage! Fire guts bedroom after bitter family feud in Pattaya

5 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee8 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025
63 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Sattahip police crackdown on noisy bikers, seize over 100 illegal motorcycles

Sattahip police crackdown on noisy bikers, seize over 100 illegal motorcycles

1 week ago
Illegal hazardous waste exporter caught running toxic trade operation

Illegal hazardous waste exporter caught running toxic trade operation

1 week ago
University lecturer arrested for illegal firearm import in Thailand

University lecturer arrested for illegal firearm import in Thailand

2 weeks ago
Major e-cigarette dealer in Thailand caught, 50 million baht assets seized

Major e-cigarette dealer in Thailand caught, 50 million baht assets seized

2 weeks ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x