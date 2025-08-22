Frontline soldier returns home after mother fatally stabbed by her customer

A frontline soldier returned from duty at the border to attend the funeral of his mother, who was fatally stabbed by a female customer at her restaurant in Kamphaeng Phet province on Wednesday, August 20.

Police arrested the 32 year old suspect, Jaruwan Jaifai, at her family home on Wednesday after she stabbed 62 year old restaurant owner Meena Pattatha. Meena reportedly suffered more than 10 stab wounds to her chest, neck and arms and later died in hospital.

Jaruwan initially refused to speak about the motive for the attack, telling reporters she was “too sleepy” to talk. Police later reported that Jaruwan eventually confessed to her motive. She claimed she had visited alone on August 18 to drink alcohol while she was dealing with personal problems.

After becoming intoxicated, a male customer allegedly led her out of the restaurant and sexually assaulted her. Jaruwan said she was angry that Meena allowed the man to take her outside. On the day of the incident, she returned to the restaurant to confront Meena before launching the fatal attack.

An employee at the restaurant on August 18 insisted that Meena had initially asked Jaruwan to rest in her son’s bedroom, since he was not home, but Jaruwan refused.

The employee added that Meena had even asked the man to leave Jaruwan at the restaurant, but the man insisted on taking her home.

The employee stated that Jaruwan should have taken better care of herself and that what happened afterwards was beyond Meena’s responsibility.

The man was later summoned for questioning and admitted to engaging in sexual activity with Jaruwan. Police have not yet disclosed further details about his statement

Yesterday, August 21, Meena’s 22 year old son, Private Nirat Kongtoom, a frontline soldier stationed at Prasat Ta Kwai in Surin, returned to his home province on a 10-day leave to attend his mother’s funeral.

DailyNews reported that Nirat broke down in tears as he rushed to his mother’s coffin, embracing his elder sister and other relatives in grief.

Nirat told DailyNews reporters that he received a call from his sister informing him of their mother’s death. He said he hoped no one else would have to experience such tragedy.

He added that he had always lived with his mother until his deployment to the border. She had never scolded or beaten him, always encouraged him to be a good person, and he could not imagine life without her.

Nirat also posted a farewell message to his mother on Facebook, alongside a photo of them together. The caption read…

“I will never forget all the things you taught me. I have not yet had the chance to enter the monkhood as you wished. You were always a good mother and never hurt me. If the next life exists, I hope we will again be mother and son. Rest in peace, mother.”

Police have not yet revealed details of the legal charges against the suspect.