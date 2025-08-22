Frontline soldier returns home after mother fatally stabbed by her customer

Son recalls mother’s kindness as tragedy shatters family’s future

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, August 22, 2025
91 2 minutes read
Frontline soldier returns home after mother fatally stabbed by her customer | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Jack Thekop

A frontline soldier returned from duty at the border to attend the funeral of his mother, who was fatally stabbed by a female customer at her restaurant in Kamphaeng Phet province on Wednesday, August 20.

Police arrested the 32 year old suspect, Jaruwan Jaifai, at her family home on Wednesday after she stabbed 62 year old restaurant owner Meena Pattatha. Meena reportedly suffered more than 10 stab wounds to her chest, neck and arms and later died in hospital.

Jaruwan initially refused to speak about the motive for the attack, telling reporters she was “too sleepy” to talk. Police later reported that Jaruwan eventually confessed to her motive. She claimed she had visited alone on August 18 to drink alcohol while she was dealing with personal problems.

After becoming intoxicated, a male customer allegedly led her out of the restaurant and sexually assaulted her. Jaruwan said she was angry that Meena allowed the man to take her outside. On the day of the incident, she returned to the restaurant to confront Meena before launching the fatal attack.

An employee at the restaurant on August 18 insisted that Meena had initially asked Jaruwan to rest in her son’s bedroom, since he was not home, but Jaruwan refused.

Thai woman fatally stabs restaurant owner over rape ordeal blame | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Nonthawat Wisutthipat

The employee added that Meena had even asked the man to leave Jaruwan at the restaurant, but the man insisted on taking her home.

The employee stated that Jaruwan should have taken better care of herself and that what happened afterwards was beyond Meena’s responsibility.

Related Articles

The man was later summoned for questioning and admitted to engaging in sexual activity with Jaruwan. Police have not yet disclosed further details about his statement

Thai soldier attends mother funeral after fatal stabbing incident by female customer
Photo via Facebook/ Jack Thekop

Yesterday, August 21, Meena’s 22 year old son, Private Nirat Kongtoom, a frontline soldier stationed at Prasat Ta Kwai in Surin, returned to his home province on a 10-day leave to attend his mother’s funeral.

DailyNews reported that Nirat broke down in tears as he rushed to his mother’s coffin, embracing his elder sister and other relatives in grief.

Nirat told DailyNews reporters that he received a call from his sister informing him of their mother’s death. He said he hoped no one else would have to experience such tragedy.

Thai woman fatally stabbed by female customer in Kampaeng Phet
Photo via Facebook/ Jack Thekop

He added that he had always lived with his mother until his deployment to the border. She had never scolded or beaten him, always encouraged him to be a good person, and he could not imagine life without her.

Nirat also posted a farewell message to his mother on Facebook, alongside a photo of them together. The caption read…

“I will never forget all the things you taught me. I have not yet had the chance to enter the monkhood as you wished. You were always a good mother and never hurt me. If the next life exists, I hope we will again be mother and son. Rest in peace, mother.”

Police have not yet revealed details of the legal charges against the suspect.

Thai frontline soldier attends funeral of his mother who was killed by female customer
Photo via Facebook/ Jack Thekop

Latest Thailand News
Illegal abortion ring busted after woman left in critical condition | Thaiger Thailand News

Illegal abortion ring busted after woman left in critical condition

38 minutes ago
Thai court acquits Thaksin in royal defamation case | Thaiger Politics News

Thai court acquits Thaksin in royal defamation case

1 hour ago
Frontline soldier returns home after mother fatally stabbed by her customer | Thaiger Thailand News

Frontline soldier returns home after mother fatally stabbed by her customer

2 hours ago
Facebook gun dealers snared by tourist cops in Thailand | Thaiger Pattaya News

Facebook gun dealers snared by tourist cops in Thailand

3 hours ago
4 Vietnamese arrested for turning Bangkok house into drug factory | Thaiger Bangkok News

4 Vietnamese arrested for turning Bangkok house into drug factory

3 hours ago
Tempura favourite Tenya exits Thailand after 10 years | Thaiger Bangkok News

Tempura favourite Tenya exits Thailand after 10 years

4 hours ago
Chinese man caught selling ketamine ‘K-vapes’ in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man caught selling ketamine ‘K-vapes’ in Chon Buri

4 hours ago
2 Chinese men hunted after holding Thai woman captive in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

2 Chinese men hunted after holding Thai woman captive in Pattaya

4 hours ago
China eyes Phuket as Thailand’s next film hotspot | Thaiger Phuket News

China eyes Phuket as Thailand’s next film hotspot

4 hours ago
Russian man sacrifices life to save girlfriend in Phuket waters | Thaiger Crime News

Russian man sacrifices life to save girlfriend in Phuket waters

5 hours ago
Thaksin faces jail as court drops royal insult verdict | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thaksin faces jail as court drops royal insult verdict

5 hours ago
Thailand drenched in heavy downpour brought on by monsoon | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand drenched in heavy downpour brought on by monsoon

6 hours ago
Phuket holiday turns tragic as Russian vanishes at sea | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket holiday turns tragic as Russian vanishes at sea

21 hours ago
Bangkok taxi rider tries to run down passenger for safety complaint | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi rider tries to run down passenger for safety complaint

21 hours ago
Lumpini Park’s new street food hub to open next year | Thaiger Bangkok News

Lumpini Park’s new street food hub to open next year

22 hours ago
2 doctors face jail time after cosmetic surgery leaves woman in coma | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 doctors face jail time after cosmetic surgery leaves woman in coma

22 hours ago
Paetongtarn&#8217;s fate fast-tracked in leaked clip scandal | Thaiger Bangkok News

Paetongtarn’s fate fast-tracked in leaked clip scandal

22 hours ago
New Thai tax plan could cost expats their perks | Thaiger Finance

New Thai tax plan could cost expats their perks

22 hours ago
Summer Sonic Bangkok 2025: Get ready for a showdown in the capital! | Thaiger Events

Summer Sonic Bangkok 2025: Get ready for a showdown in the capital!

22 hours ago
Fake tower, real scam: Korean man busted in Bangkok SMS sting | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fake tower, real scam: Korean man busted in Bangkok SMS sting

23 hours ago
Thai vendor offers 50,000 baht reward after 10 million baht amulet heist | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai vendor offers 50,000 baht reward after 10 million baht amulet heist

23 hours ago
Pattaya Film Festival goes big with ghosts, guns and AI | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya Film Festival goes big with ghosts, guns and AI

23 hours ago
Animal lovers call for action on Songkhla man after over 10 adoptive cats die | Thaiger Thailand News

Animal lovers call for action on Songkhla man after over 10 adoptive cats die

24 hours ago
Phuket inmates trained to save lives behind bars | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket inmates trained to save lives behind bars

24 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi super expansion to handle 120 million flyers | Thaiger Transport News

Suvarnabhumi super expansion to handle 120 million flyers

1 day ago
Crime NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, August 22, 2025
91 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x