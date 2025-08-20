EEC Travel Mart puts Thailand’s tourism in the spotlight

Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) provinces have pulled out all the stops to turbocharge the country’s tourism industry, unveiling a high-powered showcase billed as a game-changer for the region.

The EEC Travel Mart, staged yesterday, August 19, at the Nong Nooch Pattaya International Convention and Exhibition Centre, brought together hundreds of top names from the tourism sector. Business leaders, hoteliers, tour operators, and senior government officials converged to strengthen networks, ink fresh deals, and cement the EEC as one of Southeast Asia’s premier holiday hotspots.

Deputy Mayor of Pattaya Thitiphan Phettrakul and Deputy Governor of Chon Buri Adirek Un-osot led the grand opening. Adirek underlined the importance of the initiative:

“The EEC Travel Mart serves as a vital platform to build confidence, enhance the region’s image, and elevate the EEC as a premier international tourism destination.”

The event attracted over 220 travel buyers nationwide, who held direct negotiations with more than 250 sellers, including hotels, tour companies, and entertainment venues. The high-energy sessions gave operators the chance to pitch new travel products, develop business links, and expand into both established and emerging markets.

As well as the business talks, a travel trend seminar highlighted the changing face of global tourism. Influencers and experts spotlighted new lifestyle experiences, innovative travel routes, and the unique cultural appeal of the EEC provinces.

From Chachoengsao’s historic temples and Rayong’s pristine beaches to Chon Buri’s bustling resorts, the EEC offers an enviable mix of luxury, culture, and lifestyle. Add in modern infrastructure and first-class hospitality, and the region is set to rival the world’s leading destinations.

Organisers stressed the importance of sustainability in tourism growth, ensuring that development goes hand in hand with community engagement and environmental responsibility, reported Pattaya Mail.

With strong support from both the private sector and government, the EEC aims to transform its image from an industrial hub to an international tourism powerhouse.